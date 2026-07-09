10 Best Marvel Supervillains Introduced in the ’70s, Ranked by Power Level

Marvel Comics is celebrated for its role in creating the Bronze Age of comics, which lasted from 1975 to 1985. This era is known for its darker, more mature storylines that pushed the boundaries of the kinds of narratives that could be told and depicted in comics. And as the comics industry got darker, so too did its villains. The ‘70s saw the emergence of some of the most twisted, powerful, and complex evildoers in Marvel Comics, whose presence forever changed many heroes. These villains range from psychopathic serial killers to intergalactic alien tyrants. With such variety, these influential villains operate across a broad spectrum of abilities. These are the most influential and iconic supervillains of the ‘70s, ranked by threat and power.

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The 1970s saw the comic book industry change forever, and the powerful Marvel Comics villains were significant forces behind this evolution.

10) Jackal

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Although Professor Miles Warren first appeared in 1965, it wouldn’t be until 1973 that he emerged as one of Marvel’s most disturbed villains, the Jackal. Having a crush on his student, Gwen Stacy, Warren blamed Spider-Man for her death and swore revenge. A master of cloning, Jackal would create numerous clones of the Wall-Crawler to destroy the hero. His scientific cloning abilities led Jackal to create several iconic Spider-Clones, including Ben Reilly and Caine. As one can imagine, Jackal was one of the masterminds behind the controversial “Clone Saga.” Additionally, it was Jackal who helped debut the Punisher by tricking him into fighting Spider-Man. Jackal is a villain who needs to work behind the scenes, using others and clones to do his dirty work because he has no powers to speak of. Aside from a genius intellect and some good gymnastic skills, the Jackal is essentially a normal person with an insane mind. Still, the Jackal’s impact in comics shows that powers aren’t everything.

9) Baron Zemo

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After the death of the original Nazi Baron Heinrich Zemo in 1965, his son Helmut Zemo would continue his legacy in 1973 as one of Captain America’s greatest enemies. Like his father, Helmut has created a Masters of Evil team and has repeatedly attempted to destroy both Captain America and the Avengers. Baron Zemo is a master strategist who has been responsible for destroying Avengers Mansion and creating the villains-in-disguise team, the Thunderbolts. Aside from exposure to Adhesive X slowing down his aging process, Baron Zemo doesn’t have any powers to speak of. Still, to match Captain America with his super-enhanced physique is no easy feat, and Zemo frequently proves himself to be the hero’s near equal. Zemo is a master swordsman, martial artist, and Olympic-level marksman. Yet when all is said and done, Baron Zemo prefers to avoid fighting himself, except as a last resort, and instead mostly relies on his unrivaled strategic mind to win battles.

8) Erik Killmonger

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Debuting in 1973, Erik Killmonger has evolved from an obscure evildoer to one of the most iconic Marvel villains in recent years, thanks in no small part to his incredible portrayal by Michael B. Jordan in the 2018 Black Panther movie. In the comics, Killmonger’s birth name was N’Jadaka, and he grew up in Wakanda until he was kidnapped by his parents’ killer, the villain Klaw. After Klaw took him back to America, N’Jadaka escaped and swore to destroy the Wakandan royal family, whom he blamed for his parents’ deaths. Renamed Erik Killmonger, the villain won’t rest until he’s taken the throne of Wakanda for himself. Killmonger is an expert strategist and martial artist, proficient with numerous weapons. His abilities would become even greater when he consumed the Heart-Shaped Herb that gave Black Panther his increased strength and agility. Killmonger is one of Black Panther’s strongest and smartest foes, and he has nearly killed the King of Wakanda several times.

7) Bullseye

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Making his first appearance in 1975, Bullseye is widely praised and feared as the Marvel Universe’s most skilled and sadistic assassin. Once a star baseball pitcher, Bullseye lost his job after killing the batter with a pitch. Rather than feeling regret, Bullseye found that he enjoyed murder. And afterward, Bullseye decided to follow this avocation fulltime becoming a freelance assassin who would kill anyone, for a job or just for fun. He is one of Daredevil’s archenemies and is responsible for killing two of the hero’s love interests, including the master assassin and ninja Elektra. Bullseye’s skill with hitting his mark is practically superhuman, as anything in his hands can become a lethal weapon. Not only is he an expert marksman, but he can throw practically anything and deliver a killing blow, from playing cards to one of his own teeth. Bullseye is also a master martial artist, routinely keeping pace with, and even overpowering, skilled fighters like Daredevil and Elektra.

6) Silver Samurai

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As one of Wolverine’s most persistent enemies, Kenuichio Harada, aka Silver Samurai, took the skills of the ancient Japanese warriors to the modern day. Debuting in 1973, Silver Samurai hates Wolverine for killing his father and for the hero’s relationship with his half-sister, who was the rightful heir to a Japanese criminal empire. Silver Samurai is a greedy and ruthless crime lord and mercenary who has spent decades mastering martial arts and swordsmanship. He’s strong enough to overpower several panthers and is fast and accurate enough to slice a bullet in half mid-air. Silver Samurai also possesses the mutant ability to generate a tachyon field into objects. When Silver Samurai applies this tachyon field to his katana, it can cut through almost anything. If that wasn’t enough, Silver Samurai is also in possession of a teleportation device that allows him to perform sneak attacks. Whether it be through honorable combat or cheap tricks, Silver Samurai is among Marvel’s deadliest swordsmen.

5) Mystique

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There are few X-Men villains more iconic and influential than Raven Darkholme, aka Mystique. First appearing in 1978, Mystique is a mutant terrorist and assassin who fights to establish a world dominated by mutantkind. She has been the leader of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants and is the biological mother of Nightcrawler and the adoptive mother of Rogue. Mystique isn’t without a heart, as she’ll sometimes work with the X-Men for the sake of mutantkind. On top of being a skilled markswoman and martial artist who can compete with the likes of Black Widow and Captain America, Mystique is best known for her incredible shapeshifting abilities. She can take on the appearance of anyone, down to their voice and clothes. On rare occasions, Mystique has even been shown capable of growing extra limbs and creating blades from her hands. She’s also immune to mind-reading and has decelerated aging. Mystique is a mutant who can strike anywhere at any time, and no one will see her coming.

4) Sabretooth

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The title of Wolverine’s archnemesis unanimously is given to Victor Creed, aka Sabretooth. Starting as an Iron Fist villain in 1977, Marvel soon reworked the feral mutant into being Wolverine’s oldest and most hateful rival. After killing his entire family as a child, Victor eventually met and became friends with Wolverine. However, this friendship soon turned to hatred because of their savage and competitive natures during their time at the Weapon X program and because of Wolverine’s later refusal to abandon his humanity, unlike Sabretooth. Now, every waking moment of Sabretooth’s life is dedicated to making Wolverine suffer. Sabretooth’s powers are like those of Wolverine, including a potent healing factor and enhanced senses. Sabretooth is also strong enough to lift a car, is fast enough to dodge gunfire, and his adamantium-laced claws can rip through practically anything. With all these abilities, Sabretooth frequently proves himself to be Wolverine’s equal and has killed scores of people with ease.

3) Deathbird

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One of the most important additions to X-Men lore during the 1970s was the bird-like intergalactic race known as the Shi’ar Empire, who have been both allies and enemies of the mutant heroes. Sometimes, the Empire is ruled by the kind Lilandra, the love interest of Professor X. However, her rule is often challenged by her evil sister, Cal’syee Neramani, aka Deathbird. A cruel and vicious woman, Deathbird has ruled over the Empire twice and married Cyclops’s evil brother, Vulcan. As one of the most powerful members of the Shi’ar race, Deathbird is a mutant amongst her people and possesses winged arms that give her powered flight. She also has razor-sharp feathers and claws that can slice through steel like butter. Additionally, Deathbird is incredibly strong, as she’s managed to match the strength of Ms. Marvel Carol Danvers. Whenever the X-Men cross paths with the Shi’ar, there’s a good chance that they’ll have to face the terrifying savagery, cunning, and strength of Deathbird as well.

2) Korvac

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Ever since his debut in 1974, Michael Korvac cemented himself as one of the Avengers’ most powerful enemies. Hailing from the year 2977, Korvac was turned into a cyborg slave by the evil alien race known as the Badoon. After escaping his imprisonment, Korvac stole the Power Cosmic from Galactus’s ship and transcended into practical godhood. Granted near-infinite reality-warping abilities, Korvac traveled to the modern day and sought to rewrite the universe into a perfect utopia at the expense of everyone’s freedom. This led the power-mad villain to fight both the Avengers and the future Guardians of the Galaxy in the iconic “Korvac Saga” storyline. With the Power Cosmic, Korvac is practically unstoppable as he’s capable of eradicating the Avengers, destroying planets, shrugging off hits from Mjolnir, and matching the power of Doctor Strange. Korvac is so powerful that he’s rarely directly beaten by the heroes. Instead, it’s oftentimes his own mental instability that leads to his undoing.

1) Thanos

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In 1972, the Marvel Universe trembled at the debut of the Mad Titan Thanos. Born a member of the Eternals race but with Deviant features, Thanos’ obsession with death eventually led to him becoming a ruthless tyrant hellbent on universal genocide in order to earn the love of Lady Death. Thanos stands as the big bad of Marvel Comics and one of the most iconic supervillains in history, in no small part due to his numerous atrocities and incredible power. On his own, Thanos is strong enough to battle Phoenix-empowered beings, knock out the Hulk, and destroy a planet. He also possesses retroactive immortality and can fire powerful blasts of energy. Of course, none of this compares to his ultimate weapon, the Infinity Gauntlet. Fueled by the six Infinity Stones, the Infinity Gauntlet grants Thanos the power to reshape all of space, time, reality, minds, and souls in the universe with a thought. With the Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos has defeated Eternity and killed half of all life in the universe with the snap of his fingers. There are few villains in Marvel more evil, influential, and powerful than Thanos.

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