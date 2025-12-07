5 Times Bullseye Was Marvel’s Deadliest Assassin

Bullseye is one of Daredevil’s most prominent villains, and he has proven more than once to be Marvel’s deadliest assassin. Bullseye is such a dangerous assassin that Marvel has mainly kept his identity a secret for years, with his only name known as Lester. Part of his origin was told in the 2004 series Bullseye: Greatest Hits, where it was shown he tried to kill his father when he was a child (he finally accomplished it in this series), and he also killed a young man when he was a baseball player with a well-timed pitch. As one of Kingpin’s most valuable hitmen, he has proven himself over and over again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at five times that Bullseye proved he was Marvel Comics’ most dangerous assassin.

5) Killed Agent Hoskins (With A Tooth)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scott Hoskins was a law enforcement officer with the National Decurity Administration’s Super-Crimes Division. In Bullseye: Greatest Hits, he made a terrible mistake of underestimating Bullseye. He went in and thought since Bullseye had his hands bound and couldn’t fight back, that he could beat on the prisoner. After one of his punches knocked out one of Bullseye’s teeth, the assassin held it in his mouth.

With just one perfect spit, he sent the tooth into the forehead of Hoskins and killed him instantly. When Hoskins’ partner, Horace, ran into the room and shot at Bullseye, he used the armor binding his hands to deflect the bullet back to kill him as well. What was most impressive was that Bullseye allowed himself to get caught and taken in because his dad was there, and he wanted to kill him, too. No one in the prison got out alive.

4) Almost Killed Kingpin (But Was Paid Off)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In Daredevil #171, Bullseye was hired to kill one of the toughest targets in New York City, Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin of Crime. He began to kill Kingpin’s men to send a message that he was coming, and this only slightly worried Fisk, as he realized he might have something special here if he survived the assassination attempt. This put Daredevil in a tough spot, since he had recently saved the assassin’s life.

This led to Bullseye setting up an assassination, which eventually led to someone else attacking and seemingly killing Kingpin’s wife, Vanessa Fisk, which led Fisk to take his place in the crime world once again. When Bullseye had a chance to kill Kingpin, the big man offered him more money at a premium, and Bullseye killed his former employers and had a new boss to follow.

3) Killed Karen Page

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

No one has hurt Daredevi more over the years than Bullseye. This includes killing more than one of Daredevil’s love interests. Karen Page was one of Daredevil’s earliest and most iconic girlfriends, and she is also a person who destroyed him in more ways than one. After becoming a drug addict, she sold out Daredevil’s secret identity to Kingpin for drug money. However, what happened next was what really sent Daredevil into a spiral.

Karen’s betrayal destroyed Matt Murdock’s life, but then Bullseye targeted Daredevil. Bullseye ended up murdering Karen Page with a well-placed shot, leaving her to die in Daredevil’s arms in a Catholic Church. It was a shocking moment, but it was par for the course for the Born Again storyline, and Bullseye proved to be the man who hurt Daredevil more than anyone else in history.

2) Killed Electra

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Before Bullseye killed Karen Page, he had an even more impressive kill as an assassin. Elektra was a bounty hunter and an assassin for hire herself, and she ended up reconnecting with Matt Murdock, whom she knew from college. While Matt disapproved of Elektra’s life as an assassin, they remained close, and this came back to hurt her. This was made even worse when Kingpin hired Elektra to become his chief assassin, and she tried to kill Ben Ulrich.

This led to Bullseye seeing a way to kill two birds with one stone. He wanted to get back into Kingpin’s good graces as his number one assassin, while also hurting Daredevil again. To do so, he attacked Elektra, and the two of them fought. Before Daredevil could get there, Bullseye impaled Elektra with her own sai, and she died in Daredevil’s arms. It was his greatest kill at the time, but an enraged Daredevil brutalized him after the murder and left Bullseye paralyzed.

1) Killed Daredevil (End Of Days)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The 2012 miniseries Daredevil: End of Days is a story that shows the death of Daredevil in the future, and in no surprise, it is at the hands of Bullseye. The series actually was set up as a noir mystery with Daredevil dying and then delivering his last words, “Mapone,” which, in Citizen Kane style, was a way to give a hint at the story the series was trying to tell (it was his daughter’s name with Black Widow).

What is shocking is that the fight was what opened the first issue of the eight-issue series, and Bullseye killed Daredevil on the fourth page of the story. Ben Ulrich covers Daredevil’s death, and Bullseye even died in the fourth issue when he let Daredevil’s final words haunt him and took his own life with a perfectly aimed deflected bullet. Even when dying by suicide, Bullseye didn’t miss.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!