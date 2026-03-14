7 Most Overpowered Marvel Villains Who Need to Be Nerfed In Most Storylines

Marvel Comics goes out of its way to increase the power of many of its villains to make it look impossible for the heroes to win, which adds to the tension of the stories. However, while Marvel likes to create godlike villains, they are often so powerful that the stories won’t make sense without the creators finding a way to nerf these villains to keep the playing field level. When a villain is so powerful that they can beat any group of heroes without much trouble, the only way they can lose is by a creative team introducing something off the wall that leads to the downfall, rather than having the heroes actually be powerful enough to beat the villain and save the day on their own.

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Here are seven Marvel Comics villains who have to be nerfed for comic stories to make sense.

7) Korvac

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Korvac is too powerful for any hero to beat, and he is even powerful enough to kill every Avengers member all at once without breaking a sweat. In the original Korvac Saga, Michael Korvac was from the 20th century, who had developed godlike power and traveled back in time to fight the Avengers and the time-traveling original Guardians of the Galaxy. Korvac’s mission was to take control of all of reality to create a universe that lived in peaceful harmony, stripping the universe of all its freedom.

It was a noble cause, but it wasn’t the way to go about it. Korvac only realized after killing the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy that his way was wrong, and he resurrected them all and died by suicide when he realized his methods were wrong. However, he returned from the dead more than once, and every time he has tried world domination, it is his own willingness to question his motives that leads to his losses.

6) Onslaught

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Onslaught was one of the most powerful villains to ever step foot in the Marvel Universe because he was the combination of two of the most powerful mutants in existence. When Professor X shut down Magneto’s mind, Xavier’s frustration and Magneto’s hatred merged to create the omnipotent being known as Onslaught. He was so powerful that he ended the Marvel Universe as we know it.

Onslaught didn’t just dominate all of Earth’s heroes, but he actually killed the Avengers and Fantastic Four, and it took an enraged Hulk to stop him, although Hulk also died in the process. This led to Marvel Comics splitting up Marvel into two Earths, one Franklin Richards created to protect the seemingly dead heroes, and the other with the survivors. Onslaught was so powerful that Franklin was scared of him. The only way he fell in defeat was to send him to the Negative Zone.

5) Dormammu

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Dormammu should realistically be able to beat anyone and have no trouble doing so. Even when fighting someone like Doctor Strange or the Scarlet Witch, there is no realistic way that Dormammu should lose. He is more powerful than Lucifer, Mephisto, Marduk, and Satannish, and he actually helped create Satannish. He was even powerful enough to fight Agamotto on level ground.

However, Marvel Comics had to create a way to nerf Dormammu to make Doctor Strange holding him at bay make sense. This was done when Marvel nerfed him by making Dormammu lose power levels when he was not in his own dimension, so he can beat anyone in the Dark Dimension, but he can’t do much when he leaves, and that is the only way Earth’s heroes have contained him.

4) Thanos

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Thanos is an interesting villain. At one time in Marvel Comics and the MCU, he destroyed half the universe by snapping them out of existence. The reasons were different, as in the comics, he was trying to impress Death, whom he had fallen in love with. He was also one of the pettiest villains in history when he used magic to curse Deadpool to never die, so Deadpool couldn’t get to Death.

However, Marvel found an interesting way to nerf this extremely powerful Eternal with Deviant genes. He really shouldn’t lose to anyone, but his weakness was easily plot armor for the heroes. His canon weakness in Marvel Comics is that he has no faith that he will ever win. He believes in his soul that he will always lose, and that causes him to always make a mistake that costs him victory, and it is almost always his own fault.

3) Beyonder

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The Beyonder showed up for the first time in the first Secret Wars crossover series. He abducted Earth’s heroes and villains and forced them to fight each other for his own amusement. He promised the winners their life’s dreams, but this was all an experiment for the powerful alien. There was no possible way they could beat him, and it was only thanks to his childlike personality.

He returned in Secret Wars 2 because he wanted to experience life as a human, and the only way he could fall was because of his confidant, the Molecule Man, whom the elder Beyonders had transformed Owen Reece into years before. Marvel nerfed him by making him an innocent “child” who wanted to be fixed, and he never actually used his powers to their fullest, which would have meant the end of all life.

2) Doctor Doom

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Doctor Doom has always been one of Marvel Comics’ most powerful villains, mixing his technical advancements, his genius-level IQ, and his mastery of magical powers to do just about anything he wanted. With diplomatic immunity, he was also untouchable by most government law enforcement agencies. His true power was shown in One World Under Doom.

Thanks to his immense powers and his arrogance, he used his new role as the Sorcerer Supreme to conquer Earth, force world peace, and name himself the dictator. Every superhero on Earth tried to stop him, and he beat them all. The Avengers, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and more couldn’t do anything to oust him from power or come close to beating him. Doctor Doom’s weakness was his love for his goddaughter, Valeria Richards. When she died during a battle, he surrendered all his powers to bring her back.

1) Molecule Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Molecule Man has come a long way since his first appearance in Fantastic Four #20. He was powerful at that time, but he was mostly a B-level villain, and the FF had little trouble beating him. However, things changed over the years. When Secret Wars rolled around, that was when his origin was revealed as he was given his powers by the Beyonders.

The truth is that Molecule Man is the most powerful being in Marvel Comics. The Beyonders created him to be a bomb that could end the entire Multiverse. It was the death of his Multiverse selves that caused the Incursions, and he did destroy the Multiverse. He also held Battleworld together with Doctor Doom and helped recreate everything. Marvel has no choice but to nerf Molecule Man because he can destroy everything with a thought, so Marvel made him an insecure man who just wants to live in peace.

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