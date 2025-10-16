10 Greatest Hero vs. Hero Fights in Marvel History

There’s a trope of superhero comics that Marvel loves more than anyone else, and that’s fighting between heroes. Superheroes fighting superheroes is a tried and true storytelling concept, usually happening the first time two heroes met. However, Marvel realized that fans loved to play the game of “who would win”, and has given them, many, many examples. An argument can be made that Marvel took the trope much too far in the 21st century, with a lot of Marvel events revolving around these tussles, but seeing two heroes battle it out, with the right creative team behind it, is a thing of joy.

Over the years, Marvel has given readers some of the coolest hero vs. hero fights in comics, titanic tussles that fans have talked about for years. Marvel has created some of the best rivalries in comics between heroes, making these battles even more exciting. These ten fights between Marvel heroes are the best of the best, going down in the pantheon of great superhero battles.

10. Punisher vs Daredevil from Punisher (Vol. 5) #3

Daredevil has teamed up with lots of heroes, but there’s one he doesn’t get along with at all — the Punisher. Daredevil and the Punisher fight nearly every time they’re near each other. Daredevil doesn’t like killing, and the Punisher thinks he’s a weak little baby. Now, Daredevil usually beats everyone he fights — he’s ridiculously OP — but the Punisher has been able to get the best of him many times. The best, though, comes from 2000’s The Punisher (Vol. 5) #3. The Punisher’s war against the Gnucci family sees Daredevil confront him, which leads to a fight. However, Punisher is able to get the better of Daredevil, knocking him out, chaining him up, and telling him the only way he’ll stop the Punisher from killing a mafioso is to shoot Punisher. Daredevil actually pulls the trigger, but there was no bullet in the gun. It’s an excellent little fight that shows how deep the rivalry between the two characters really is.

9. Thor vs. Iron Man from Thor (Vol. 3) #3

The time period from Civil War to the Heroic Age publishing initiative saw a lot of great hero vs. hero fights, many of them seeing heroes go up against Iron Man, who most looked at as the villain of Civil War. One of the most satisfying of these fights came in Thor (Vol. 3) #3. Thor had just returned after the events of “Thor Disassembled” and learned about all of the things Iron Man had done in Civil War. When Iron Man went to talk to Thor, Thor didn’t take kindly to any of it, and the two had an awesome fight. Iron Man’s armor was extremely powerful, but Thor made short work of him, letting him know the only reason he was still alive is because Thor didn’t end him. It was a cathartic moment for fans who disliked Iron Man and still stands up all these years later.

8. Spider-Man vs. Colossus and Magik from Avengers Vs. X-Men #9

Avengers Vs. X-Men isn’t the most beloved story, but it gave readers some amazing hero vs. hero fights. The best of them is easily Spider-Man vs. Phoenix Colossus and Magik. The Avengers had broke into the Limbo volcano prison of the Phoenix Five to rescue captured members when Colossus and Magik show up. Spider-Man volunteers to stay behind and gets an absolutely brutal beating, barely getting any shots in. Well, physical shots. He’s able to play mindgames with the two of them, making them fight each other. They both lose their Phoenix powers, taking down two more members of the Phoenix Five. Spider-Man proved just what kind of hero he was in this fight, and it remains a classic (it’s also one of several more cool Spider-Man fights you’re going to see on this list).

7. Storm Vs. Cyclops in Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #201

Storm and Cyclops are the X-Men’s best leaders and they had a battle to prove who was better in Uncanny X-Men (Vol. 1) #201. Storm wanted to replace Cyclops as leader of the team, so they dueled it out. However, Storm was at a major disadvantage in this fight, as she didn’t have her powers at the time. What followed was a fight that showed that Storm was a better fighter than Cyclops, using her years of experience from the streets of Cairo to stay one step ahead of Cyclops. It was an excellent fight; too many people think of Storm as this unstoppable force of nature and forget just how truly formidable she is even without her powers. In the end, Storm defeated Cyclops and went on to lead the X-Men through some of their toughest times.

6. Wolverine vs. Cyclops from X-Men: Schism #4-5

Wolverine and Cyclops have had a storied rivalry, although it’s rarely come to blows. However, X-Men: Schism #4-5 changed all of that. Wolverine was angry at Cyclops for ordering the teen mutant Oya (now known as Temper) to kill Hellfire Club goons. This led to an argument between the two of them where harsh words were said, and then the fight began. It’s an excellent fight, drawn by Alan Davis in X-Men: Schism #4 and Adam Kubert in X-Men: Schism #5, that showed off just how well-matched the two of them are. It’s a legendary fight that changed the balance of power in the X-Men comics for years to come.

5. Wolverine vs. Hulk in The Incredible Hulk #340

Wolverine has had some brutal battles, and one ot the best came from The Incredible Hulk #340. Gray Hulk was blamed for a crashed airliner, and Wolverine went after him. What followed was a no holds barred battle that saw the two of them find new levels of ferocity. The Gray Hulk was weaker than the Green Hulk, which allowed Wolverine to get an advantage and almost win the fight, but Hulk’s healing factor kicked in, and he savagely beat Wolverine. This fight is a Marvel legend, and easily the best battle between the Hulk and Wolverine.

4. Hulk vs. the Illuminati from World War Hulk #1

World War Hulk is full of amazing fights, but its best comes from the first issue. Hulk has decided to take down the Illuminati, and he starts with Black Bolt, taking the full force of his power (although, this was secret Skrull Black Bolt, so some Inhumans fans say it doesn’t count), before knocking him out. He makes his way to Earth next to go after Doctor Strange, Mister Fantastic, and Iron Man. Iron Man takes the field in what was the most powerful Hulkbuster armor at the time, and does his best, but the Hulk trounces him, throwing him into Avengers Tower. This is a straight up slobberknocker of a fight, showing Hulk at his most dangerous (honorable mention to the fight in issue #5 of Hulk vs. the Sentry).

3. Captain America vs. Iron Man from Civil War #7

Civil War gave fans lots of hero vs hero fights, but the best of them came at the end. After multiple skirmishes, the anti and pro-Registration sides came to blows in Civil War #7, with the show piece of the battle a fight between Captain America and Iron Man. Their first fight in the series, Civil War #4, ended badly for Cap, but this time he had a secret weapon — a piece of SHIELD tech that weakened Iron Man’s armor. Cap was able to use his superior agility to keep one step ahead of Iron Man, and used his shield as a cudgel, breaking the faceplate of the Iron Man armor. The only reason Cap didn’t knock out Iron Man was because civilians stopped him, with Cap surrendering to stop the destruction.

2. Spider-Man vs. the X-Men from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars was a 12-issue action extravaganza that pit Marvel’s most popular heroes vs. their most popular villains. The rest of the heroes looked down at the X-Men at the time, because Magneto was with them instead of the villains. In Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #3, Spider-Man and the X-Men — consisting of Cyclops, Rogue, Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, and Nightcrawler — ended up tangling. Spider-Man was able to use his spider-sense and agility to stay one step ahead of the mutants, and was able to take them down pretty handily. It’s a super cool little tussle, and it’s easily the best fight in this classic ’80s event.

1. Spider-Man vs. Wolverine in Spider-Man vs. Wolverine #1

Spider-Man and Wolverine are the best of friends nowadays, but there was a time when basically no one but the X-Men liked Wolverine. In the ’80s, Wolverine had multiple crossovers as he got more popular and the best of them was Spider-Man vs. Wolverine #1. Spider-Man and Wolverine ended up coming to blows over one of Wolverine’s friends from his spy days, who wanted Wolverine to kill her instead of letting her captured by the Soviets. Spider-Man tried to “save” her, and the two heroes had an amazing fight. Wolverine was able to hang with the Web-Slinger, but lost in the end. However, Wolverine’s friend got her wish; she snuck up on Spider-Man and his spider-sense went off. Thinking it was Wolverine, he turned and threw his strongest punch, killing her. This one was so much more than a simple fight, and deserves its place in the pantheon of greatest Marvel fights.

