DC Has a New Superboy (But Should We Be Worried?)

For the longest time, Clark Kent didn’t make his debut as a hero in the DC Universe as the fully-fledged Superman, but as the much younger Superboy. It was first established in More Fun Comics #101 that Clark had a childhood career as the Smallville-based superhero Superboy when he was still a kid, but that history was wiped away when Crisis on Infinite Earths rebooted everything. Superboy was written out of existence for a long time, and though this past was eventually restored, it was once again written out of continuity by the New 52 reboot. However, Superboy is finally back in the main DC continuity, and as a part of DC’s Summer of Superman event, Mark Waid is detailing Superboy’s restored origins in Action Comics #1087. This time, however, Superboy isn’t alone in his introduction.

Superboy Debuts in the City of Tomorrow, Yesterday

The story kicks off with Superman donating some of his super-tech to the Metropolis Expo of Tomorrow, which is meant to show off all the great wonders of technology and science that the world and others has to offer. Talking with Mayor Perry White makes him reminisce on the first time he came to the Expo himself, way back when. We flashback to Ma and Pa Kent taking the fifteen year old Clark on a trip to the Expo of Tomorrow for his birthday. They take the bus, and while Clark is fussing impatiently, Martha notices that he’s wearing his Superboy costume underneath his clothes. Clark’s parents chide him, saying that they’re still not ready for Clark to make his public debut. Costumed superheroes have been around since World War II, but they’ve practically faded into the background in the years since. They want to make sure they’re all ready when Clark does show the world what he can do, because they know he’s going to change everything.

Once they arrive in the City of Tomorrow, the Kent family look around the Expo, Pa making sure Clark sees all the exhibits about the retired and long gone heroes of the past. However, their perfect peaceful day is ruined when a man in sci-fi gear attacks, shouting that he’s seen the future and it’s nothing to be celebrated, and should be torn down. Seeing people in danger, Clark’s parents tell him to make them proud, and Superboy makes his public debut by saving a punch of civilians from getting crushed. He goes to fight the man, but there are a few problems. The first is that this guy actually has the power to hurt Clark, and he’s never been hurt before, so he’s definitely disoriented. The second is that he’s never been in a fight before, so while he’s been training with his powers he has no idea how hard he can hit the guy without hurting or even killing him.

Superboy spends a little bit getting his butt knocked around, but then he remembers the lessons he’s been through with his parents about how to use his powers. He can’t risk hitting the villain, but he manages to tie him up and disable him long enough for the authorities to arrive. Still, while he saved the day, there was still millions in property damage done, and Clark can’t help but feel bad that he wasn’t able to help out without letting so much get destroyed. He’s not the only one who thinks so, either.

Everyone Was Watching Superboy

The Kents were right about one thing for sure; Superboy’s debut changed everything. Obviously, the government immediately gets invested in this strange, mega-powerful young man, and assigns Sam Lane to lead the investigation into him. Even more dangerously, the final few panels show a mysterious man watching Superboy’s first fight on the news, screaming how he wasn’t being heroic, he was out of control. He says that Superboy’s behavior is unacceptable, and steps outside. Then, he begins to fly into the air. Superboy isn’t the only flier in town, and whoever this is clearly has a lot more experience at this game than the Boy of Steel.

The question is, who is this mysterious figure who took off into the night sky? My money is that it’s a retired member of the Justice Society of America, but none of their primary members seems to fit this stranger’s description, so a hero from another older team is just as likely. He could easily be a villain from Superboy’s past, but I think it’s far more likely that he’s an old hero who takes it upon himself to show the new blood the ropes. Either way, Superboy has his work cut out for him, and this guy could very well make it his mission to teach Superboy how to be a hero in some very painful ways, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Who do you think the mysterious stranger is? Let us know in the comments below, because I’m stumped.

Action Comics #1087 is on sale now!