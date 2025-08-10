This Is the Craziest Version of Hulk Ever

The Hulk is the type of character that begs to have different versions of him made. He’s a walking bomb that’s powered by rage and is capable of smashing anything in his wake, and that’s really cool. Marvel has made plenty of alternative takes on the Hulk, from different worlds and alternate futures like the Maestro and the Atomic Iron Fist of the Ultimate Universe, to completely different people in the same time and place, like She-Hulk and the Hell Hulk. There have been dozens of alternate takes on the Hulk over the decades, but through it all, there is one that is much crazier, and much more dangerous than every other version, which says a lot when your competition is the biggest, meanest, and greenest guy in Marvel. Weapon H, also called the Hulkverine, is the wildest Hulk ever, and I love him.

What Is Weapon H?

Clayton Cortez was a US Marine who became a soldier for the private defense contractors Eaglestar International. One mission demanded that his team wipe out an entire village in Ujanka. When he decided he couldn’t be partial to the massacre and turned on his own men, it led to him being taken prisoner and sold to Dr. Aliana Alba of the Weapon X program. He was subject to horrific experiments, with Alba’s aim to create a perfect cyborg fusion of the Hulk and Wolverine. Clayton was injected with nanobots that spliced his DNA with that of the two heroes, his skeleton was coated in adamantium, and parts of his brain were removed in order to make him more controllable for the despicable agency. They converted him into a killing machine with a drive to prove that he was the apex predator, and he proved his deadly nature when he was first released, slicing apart Weapon H-Beta to prove he was the strongest one around.

Weapon H is a cyborg combo of two of Marvel’s deadliest, angriest heroes, and he had their best features stabled onto himself. In his transformed state, Weapon H possesses all of the strength, durability, and mindless aggression of the Hulk, including his ability to grow stronger the angrier he gets. Just like the Jade Giant, Weapon H’s upper bounds are practically limitless. As if that isn’t bad enough, he also has a healing factor on the same level as Wolverine, who is practically unkillable with his human-level durability, let alone when the Hulk’s near impenetrable skin is factored into the equation. Of course, given that he’s a post-Wolverine Weapon X subject, they naturally made sure to gift Weapon H with claws. In addition to the normal hand claws, he can extend them out to sword length, and has various other claws that can shoot out from his shoulders, upper arms, and legs. All of this coupled with an adamantium skeleton make him one of the most dangerous people on the face of planet Earth. But he’s even more overpowered than you’d think at first glance, because Clayton also has the ability to temporarily transform into other Hulk forms and take on their unique strengths, like the heat abilities of Red Hulk or the wings and claws of Red Harpy. In short, Weapon H is very, very dangerous.

More Than a Monster

Unfortunately for Alba, although thankfully for the rest of the world, they left enough of Clayton’s brain intact to let him regain his senses and overcome their control of him. He could hardly remember who he was other than the fact that he had a family, but he would do anything to protect them. After smashing his way out of the Weapon X facility, he went about destroying every Eaglestar facility he could find to make sure that there was no data about him for other supervillain companies to use against them. He would eventually reunite with his wife and twin children, fighting corporations and monsters alike to be able to live in peace and solitude with the ones he loved. Weapon H would go on to become a hero and stood alongside groups like the War Avengers when the world was threatened, like during the War of the Realms and Absolute Carnage events, but for the most part, he just wants to live a quiet life with his family.

Weapon H is definitely the strangest variant of the Hulk out there, and without a doubt one of the scariest ones to run into. He has all the strength of the Hulk, the unkillableness of Wolverine, and the savagery of the two put together. Yeah, I’m not going to mess with him, and nobody else should either. Which version of the Hulk is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!