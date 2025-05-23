Shredder Creative Team Reveal Details on TMNT Spinoff Series and New Costume (Exclusive)

Shredder makes his triumphant return in his very own Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles solo series. The most feared villain in the Turtles’ rogues gallery is Oroku Saki, aka Shredder. The Heroes in a Half-Shell are currently starring in a relaunched series at IDW Publishing, but as the story of the four brothers reuniting continues to play out, another side of the TMNT Universe will be explored in TMNT: Shredder by writer Dan Watters (Batman: Dark Patterns) and artist Michele Bandini (Spider-Man: City at War). The comic follows Shredder, who is removed from the Foot Clan, as he returns to New York to face a former protege who has their own rival clan. Shredder will also have a new look, designed by fan-favorite TMNT artist Mateus Santolouco.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook spoke to Dan Watters and Michele Bandini about TMNT: Shredder to find out what the duo has planned for the infamous villain. They discussed what it’s like working on a comic featuring a bad guy as the lead character, exploring new parts of the TMNT world, their favorite parts of the new Shredder designs by Santolouco, and much more. We also have an exclusive quote from Mateus Santolouco, as well as his new Shredder design art featuring the full costume and close-ups of the helmet.

ComicBook: Where do we find Shredder when the series begins? Has he been keeping up with what the Turtles have been up to during their time separated?

Dan Watters: Shredder was last seen in another dimension guarding an imprisoned demon, so he’s had his hands rather full. How he got from there to where he is at the beginning of our series is a mystery we’ll be digging into in the first arc. In which we find him back in New York, alone, with nothing and no one. Utterly unmoored. Which means he also has nothing to lose- so when he’s messed with, he’s ready to unleash hell. He may have been on the side of the angels of late, but he’s still the Shredder at heart- still a warrior soul with centuries of experience under his belt, which is all about to come into play in a major way.

It’s unlikely the turtles will be particularly thrilled if and when they do find out.

How do you tackle crafting a solo comic for a villain like Shredder compared to heroes like the Turtles?

Dan Watters: Thinking about it, I guess that often characters deemed villains are those with more inflexible world views. Rather than being moulded by their environment, they do their best to break it and cow the universe to their will. The storytelling becomes about uncovering what makes them tick and seeing exactly how far they’re willing to go — what sacrifices they’ll make of themselves and others — in support of that. There’s a magnetism there, and probably a little bit of wish fulfilment. Few of us have ever strapped cheese graters to our arms to battle our enemies, but I know I’ve wanted to every now and then.

image credit: IDW

Michele, you’re working with the new Shredder designs by longtime TMNT artist Mateus Santolouco. What have been your favorite elements of Shredder’s new look? And were you allowed to bring your own unique style to the classic villain?

Michele Bandini: Mateus is a terrific artist, so the new Shredder look was an instant blast for me. I really liked the new helmet and color choices!

I’m gonna do my best to pay tribute to his work on the character and this new design, and also to bring to life Dan’s vision of this revenging villain. I had the chance to choose a couple of solutions for his new outfit and draw a disguise suit version of Saki, which is going to appear in future issues.

The description of the series says Shredder is going against a former protege who has formed a rival clan. Is this a case where Shredder may wind up recruiting a new clan separate from the Foot Clan? And what guest stars should fans look forward to seeing? This sounds like it has all the makings for a gang war-style conflict in future issues of TMNT.

Dan Watters: Does it? I guess we’ll have to wait and see. It’s certainly true that others besides the turtles are going to be very displeased to see Shredder back in action.

I’m looking forward to us walking some slightly more untread roads with our story, developing and exploring some corners of the world that haven’t been seen too much so far in the IDW books. And though Shredder isn’t currently working with the Foot Clan, his history is so entwined with theirs that they can’t help but continue to impact his story. We’ll be digging into some of that history in a way I think readers will really enjoy.

In my head, I’m imagining a lot of fight sequences with Shredder exacting revenge against those who have wronged him. Are there any works you looked to for inspiration when plotting out these types of pages and panels in TMNT: Shredder?

Michele Bandini: I’m a HUGE fan of the trilogy Merantau — The Raid — The Raid 2: Berandal. These movies are my instant inspiration for urban fights, close combat with blades, and martial arts with a realistic approach.

It will be challenging to bring something like that on pages, but I love to draw fights and kinetic scenes, so I’m ready: challenge accepted!

I also love manga for their dynamic solutions. I’m a long-time fan of Takeiko Inoue and Kentaro Miura. Recently, I discovered a couple of manga like Gatchiakuta and Kagurabchi looking for cool fight scenes.

image credit: IDW

What’s something fans wouldn’t think about when it comes to illustrating a comic featuring a villain as the main character?

Michele Bandini: Villains are always interesting characters, often even more than heroes.

Shredder had a ton of charisma since the beginning, so it’s impossible not to root for him, but at the same time I want to make him look terrifying, like someone who came back from hell indeed. I’m always thinking how I would feel about going through all the same stuff and discovering everyone betrayed you and took advantage of your absence. I would be really pissed off, and I’m not a badass ninja master, so can you imagine how dangerous and ferocious he can be? Ok, now multiply it 100 times. That’s the Shredder I will try to bring to life.

How different will Shredder’s status quo be by the end of the series?

Dan Watters: He’s going to finally open that puppy sanctuary upstate he’s always dreamed of. Off the beaten path, but close enough to town that he doesn’t feel too isolated; that he can pop in for a latte at his favorite spot when the mood takes him, as it does once or twice a week. The barista has a warm smile and always calls him “honey”, which he quite likes, though he’d never admit it.

Unless I’m lying about all that, of course.

“Shredder is without a doubt my favorite villain in the TMNT lore and also a huge part of my professional story with the Turtles. So, obviously, I was thrilled with the opportunity to go back to the character and create a new look for his return to the IDW comic run,” Mateus Santolouco said.

“The thing I like the most about this redesign is how we’ve manage to, at the same time, streamlining the more modern renditions of the character, bringing a more urban ninja vibe, and still pay homage to the classic Shredder from back in the day, making him look brand new but still easily recognizable.

Hopefully the fans will enjoy the new visual as much as I have.”

TMNT: Shredder #1 goes on sale August 13th, but the first issue can be pre-ordered before July 7th to guarantee your copy.