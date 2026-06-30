10 Most Powerful Versions of Avengers Members, Ranked by Powers

The Avengers are the most iconic heroes in the Marvel Universe, fighting to protect the world and the multiverse from the most powerful villains in existence. They are also called the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a reason, for many powerhouses like Hulk, Thor, and Scarlet Witch have joined the Avengers’ ranks. Of course, over the years, nearly every member of the Avengers has at some point gained a significant power-up that made them practically gods. There are also alternate incarnations of these heroes who have permanently achieved these levels of unbelievable cosmic power. These versions of Marvel’s greatest Avengers are capable of creation and destruction on a multiversal scale and beyond.

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Whether in the main Earth-616 Universe or on one of the infinite parallel Earths, these members of the Avengers are unstoppable forces of nature.

10) Merged Sentry

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is a being who is split between two psyches: his heroic persona and the evil Void. Both of these personalities possess the strength of a million exploding suns and can manipulate matter on a universal scale. Either one has the power to create pocket realities and fight on par with World Breaker Hulk and Molecule Man. However, after spending his entire life fighting it, Sentry accepted the Void as a part of who he was, and they combined. As the Merged Sentry, the polar-opposite split personalities became even stronger than the sum of their parts. Merged Sentry is a near-unstoppable juggernaut who can take on dozens of Marvel’s strongest heroes single-handedly, engulf cities in shadows, and manipulate pocket universes. He even managed to kill an undead Celestial, who has the power to create and destroy worlds with ease. Merged Sentry is essentially the best of both the Sentry and the Void made whole.

9) Cosmic Iron God

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man is a hero who has always prided himself on solely relying on his vast intelligence and technology to win fights, but when the villain Michael Korvac returned, the Armored Avenger needed to become a god-like being. Korvac sought to steal the Power Cosmic from Galactus’s starship, the Taa II. And despite the Avengers’ best efforts, Korvac succeeded, gaining the power to warp reality. To even the playing field, Iron Man underwent the same process as Korvac to become the Cosmic Iron God. Imbued with the omnipotent Power Cosmic, Iron Man battled Korvac across the galaxy in a clash that shattered planets and stars before ultimately defeating the villain. In this form, Iron Man could grow big enough to wield planets as weapons, tear holes into other universes, increase the intelligence of everyone in New York City, and effortlessly vaporize both the Silver Surfer and Doctor Doom.

8) Strange Supreme

Image courtesy of Marvel Animation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s animated series What If…? presented many alternate versions of the MCU’s greatest heroes. However, none of them could compare to Strange Supreme from Earth-91233. Instead of damaging his hands in the fateful car crash, Stephen lost his love, Christine. He became the Sorcerer Supreme to try to undo her death. After absorbing the souls of countless demons and even an alternate version of himself, Strange meddled with time so much that it accidentally destroyed his universe. Strange Supreme proved himself to be a sorcerer of unparalleled might as he could withstand the full force of an Ultron empowered by the Infinity Stones. He could also summon demons, consume a galaxy-spanning explosion, and create pocket universes. When Strange sacrificed himself to restore his universe, he merged with it. Now a living universe, Strange’s consciousness flows through every atom, giving him complete control. He can even depower three all-powerful Watchers once they entered his domain. Strange Supreme may have had a hard life, but he ultimately achieved godhood.

7) Phoenix Echo

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Normally, Echo is a hero who relies on her martial arts and weapons skills to fight street-level crime. Still, during the “Enter the Phoenix” storyline, numerous people competed in a tournament to become the Phoenix Force’s next host. The Phoenix Force is the near-omnipotent personification of multiversal death and rebirth, granting its hosts vast abilities, including time, space, and reality manipulation, as well as the power to destroy entire universes. Echo emerged as the victor of the tournament. She managed to do this by summoning each of Phoenix Force fragmented pieces to her, proving her will to be far beyond the other combatants. Although not as strong as Jean Grey at her peak, Echo could still use the Phoenix Force to erase the universe-threatening demon the Adversary from existence. She also helped defeat Dark Phoenix Mystique and hold back the God Quarry, a flood that threatened to destroy the infinite multiverse. Echo’s time with the Phoenix Force may have been short, but she definitely made the most of it.

6) Beyonder Spider-Man

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Spider-Man may be the most famous street-level superhero in Marvel Comics, but there have been plenty of times when he received significant power-ups. The greatest of these transformations occurred on Earth-20051, an alternate version of the Secret Wars event. Doctor Doom sought to harness the power of the omnipotent Beyonder, which is an all-powerful being unbound by time and space who can effortlessly warp reality and defeat some of the strongest gods in the Marvel cosmos. To do this, Doom had Spider-Man and Wolverine act as conduits. So, when Spider-Man received the Beyonder’s powers in the transference, he became a similar god-like being. Within the span of a billionth of a second, Spider-Man recreated the universe with a place called New Parker City. He also continuously resurrected Uncle Ben despite fate’s numerous attempts to keep him dead. Beyonder Spider-Man also effortlessly defeated some of Marvel’s strongest villains, including Ultron, Enchantress, and Galactus, without breaking a sweat. Although Doom quickly stole Spider-Man’s Beyonder powers and undid everything the Wall-Crawler accomplished, for a moment, he was among the strongest beings in the multiverse.

5) Chaos War Hercules

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As the God of Strength, Hercules is already unbelievably tough, but pure muscle alone wasn’t enough during the Chaos War. In this legendary event, the God of Evil Amatsu-Mikaboshi, aka the Chaos King, corrupted numerous gods and sought to destroy the multiverse. To stop this villain, Hercules had to absorb primordial forces to become a God of Gods. In this form, Hercules was practically omnipotent and omniscient. He could grant other people abilities, overpowered the Council of Godheads, forcefully teleport both Galactus and Eternity, and defeat a Chaos King-empowered Zeus with a single strike. While fighting the Chaos King, Hercules grew to the size of the Earth and ultimately defeated him. In exchange for his immense power, Hercules restored everything and everyone that the Chaos King had destroyed, which was 98% of the entire multiverse! While his time at the top was short, Hercules, during the Chaos War, was identified as the most powerful Skyfather in history.

4) Breaker-Apart

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Hulk is well-known for being the strongest there is, but his most powerful and evil incarnation exists on Earth-TRN871. There, the source of gamma radiation and the Hulk’s infinite power is the One Below All, the omnipotent personification of destruction and the dark half of the One Above All, who is the creator of the Marvel Multiverse. The One Below All seeks to destroy all of existence by making the Hulk his avatar. Earth-TRN871 is a dark and desolate future where the One Below All successfully inhabits the body of the Hulk. After killing Galactus and Franklin Richards, the possessed Hulk consumed a weakened Eternity, and took his power for himself. As the universe was reborn, the Hulk transformed into the Breaker-Apart, taking over Galactus’s role as the Destroyer of Worlds. However, Breaker-Apart didn’t destroy planets out of hunger, but out of malice. Eventually, Breaker-Apart managed to wipe out all life in existence. Empowered by the One Below All, Breaker-Apart is destruction incarnate.

3) Rune King Thor

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The threat of the never-ending apocalyptic cycle of Ragnarok is one that Thor is always trying to prevent, but eventually, he seeks to end it once and for all. To achieve such a feat, Thor had to go through the same trials as Odin. Thor sacrificed his eyes to the Well of Mimir for Infinite Knowledge and hanged himself from Yggdrasil, the World Tree, to gain mastery over mystical Runes. The result was that Thor gained complete control of both the Odinforce and Rune Magic, making him omnipotent and omniscient. Rune King Thor erased Mangog from existence, saw through all of time and space, made tears between universes, and destroyed Valhalla. He even managed to destroy Yggdrasil, which is connected to infinite dimensions. Rune King’s most impressive feat is when he defeated Those Who Sit Above in Shadow, who are the gods of the Asgardians and the creators of the Ragnarok Cycle. Ultimately, Rune King Thor permanently ended Ragnarok by destroying the Loom of the Fates.

2) Sorcerer Supreme Scarlet Witch

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Scarlet Witch is a hero whose power and fits of madness often make her a threat to the entire multiverse. She’s already considered to be the nexus of all magic in Earth-616, has created new universes, and has previously defeated the Griever at the End of All Things, who represents the death of the Omniverse. These feats threatened to destroy her mind; however, Scarlet Witch can now practice such feats and stay completely sane as the new Sorcerer Supreme. Unlike other Sorcerer Supremes who are granted the title by the all-powerful deities known as the Vishanti, Scarlet Witch took he mantle by force and received significant power boosts to her already near-infinite abilities. When the Vishanti tried to stop her, she defeated them and banished them to the Crossroads between universes. She also condensed an entire galaxy into a bullet-sized projectile and gave Dormammu a heart so that he could be hurt. Instead of a wild multiversal threat, Sorcerer Supreme Scarlet Witch has complete control over her omnipotent magic.

1) House of Ideas Vision

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Existing at the core of existence, the House of Ideas is the home of the One Above All and the source of Marvel Comics in its entirety. In this place, infinite stories are created, and ideas can become reality. When the goddess Nyx sought to take control of the House of Ideas to remake the multiverse in her image, the Avengers tried to follow, but found that they couldn’t get in. Only Vision was allowed to enter the House of Ideas, and he gained the power to do literally anything he could imagine. In fighting against Nyx, Vision had the ability to control the fourth wall and all stories and narratives. He would use this omnipotence to summon an infinite number of heroes to fight alongside him. Within the House of Ideas, Marvel Comics’ entire history, multiverse, and cast of characters were Vision’s to command. Aside from the One Above All himself, no other being in the multiverse reached such a level of absolute power.

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