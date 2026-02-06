The 10 Strongest Superheroes in Marvel Comics (& No, Hulk Isn’t #1)

In the world of Marvel Comics, gods, monsters, and mutants protect the universe from the forces of evil. Since 1939, Marvel has created countless superheroes with incredible abilities. Over time, as the universe grew and the villains grew more powerful, the heroes needed to get stronger if they wanted to keep saving all of existence. These superheroes can achieve incredible feats, such as shattering planets and toppling cosmic entities. Many of these heroes join groups like the Avengers or X-Men and become their teams’ resident powerhouse. Some heroes rely on raw physical strength, while others can reshape minds and reality with a thought. Whatever their abilities are, these superheroes wield the powers of gods.

While Marvel Comics has plenty of street-level heroes, there are a select few who have the power to destroy not just the universe, but the infinite multiverse. Thankfully, these god-like characters use their gifts to protect the innocent and maintain universal order. These are the strongest superheroes Marvel Comics has created over its 85+ years of publication history.

10) Sentry

Described as having the power of a million exploding suns, Sentry is Marvel Comics’ mentally unstable and extremely violent version of Superman. Sentry possesses near-infinite strength and speed, as well as potent energy projection, teleportation, retroactive immortality, and molecularkinesis. Sentry’s ability to manipulate molecules is so strong that he even overpowered the multiversal villain Molecule Man. Sentry has easily torn apart planets and has matched World War Hulk and Galactus. And when his evil split personality, the Void, takes over, he becomes a universal threat capable of manifesting monsters from every shadow and breaking the Hulk’s bones. And when the two psyches combine to become Merged Sentry, he can match blows from Thor and kill a Celestial.

9) Adam Warlock

Created by mad scientists to be the next step in human evolution, Adam Warlock was bonded to the Soul Stone, one of the Six Infinity Stones. This connection grants Adam the ability to manipulate souls, allowing him to steal souls and temporarily resurrect the dead. And through both his bond with the Soul Stone and mastery of magic, Adam can warp reality as when he shrank a kaiju, turned Thanos into granite, and transmuted an entire planet into metal. Adam’s other abilities include clairvoyance, energy absorption, time travel, energy constructs, and cosmic awareness. He even defeated the multiversal Lord of Hell Mephisto in the villain’s own realm. Adam’s power is so great that he’s one of the few people capable of wielding the Infinity Gauntlet without losing his sanity.

8) Thor

As the literal God of Thunder, it’s no surprise that Thor is capable of legendary feats of power. With his mighty planet-busting hammer, Mjolnir, Thor has been fighting across the Nine Realms for thousands of years. Mjolnir allows Thor to transmute matter, travel through time, and even resurrect the dead. Thor has knocked a planet out of orbit in an arm-wrestling contest, lifted the world-encompassing Midgard Serpent, and shaken the universe with his Thermo-Blast attack. He’s even overpowered a machine that contained the multiversal and infinite World Tree Yggdrassil. Thor can also enter a state called Warrior’s Madness, where he obtains a tenfold power boost, but at the cost of his sanity. With all this power, Thor has fought on par with cosmic beings such as Galactus, the Celestials, and the Phoenix Force.

7) Storm

Storm is more than a mutant; she’s an all-powerful force of nature who has ascended to godhood. An Omega-Level mutant, Storm can affect all manner of weather phenomena on a global scale. She can even control cosmic storms and solar winds. Her lightning is so intense that she even once reignited an artificial star, and she’s used her powers to seal dimensional rifts. Yet Storm’s god-like abilities gained an infinite power boost when she was chosen by the omnipotent and omniscient entity Eternity to become the Avatar of Life, who has the task of maintaining universal balance between life and death. This role also means that Storm is imbued with the infinite power of Eternity and can defeat similar omnipotent entities like Infinity and the Black Winter.

6) Hulk

There are few powerhouses in Marvel Comics as iconic as the Incredible Hulk. Fueled by gamma radiation empowered by the all-powerful One Below All, the Hulk is an unstoppable force of pure rage who grows stronger the angrier he gets. With his infinite strength and unending fury, the Hulk has destroyed planets with a single stomp, punched a hole through space-time, held open a black hole with his bare hands, sent shockwaves across infinite dimensions, and escaped a realm of infinite density. The Hulk has even broken chains of the First Firmament, which are powerful enough to threaten the multiverse and overwhelm the omnipotent Eternity. Additionally, even if the Hulk were to die, his connection to gamma radiation means that the mystical Green Door would resurrect him.

5) Captain Universe

Over the years, many people have found themselves the host of the all-powerful Enigma Force, and thereby becoming the cosmic hero, Captain Universe. The Enigma Force was created to protect the personification of the universe known as Eternity. As Captain Universe, the Enigma Force grants its host omniscience, superhuman strength, flight, and the ability to manipulate all forms of matter and energy. Among the many people who have taken on the title, they have performed some truly incredible feats of cosmic power. These feats include transmuting the Silver Surfer’s surfboard into an axe, shrugging off a supernova-level explosion, punching the Hulk into space, regenerating from being reduced to ash, atomizing opponents, and even killing Knull, the God of Symbiotes.

4) X-Man

Hailing from another universe, Nate Grey, aka X-Man, was genetically engineered by the villain Mr. Sinister to be the perfect mutant, and he just might have been successful. With his near-infinite psionic abilities that have been compared to the Phoenix Force, X-Man can alter all of reality on a whim. With his telepathic and telekinetic abilities, X-Man has travelled across dimensions, brought himself back to life, mind-controlled billions of people simultaneously, created stars with his hands, and telepathically linked a person to every version of themselves across the infinite multiverse. He’s even battled all-powerful beings like Galactus and created entire universes over which he has complete god-like control.

3) Jean Grey

From her debut, Jean Grey was already one of the strongest telepaths and telekinetics in the Marvel Universe. However, she gained a multiversal upgrade when she became the avatar of the Phoenix Force. One of the oldest entities in existence, the Phoenix Force is the nexus of all psionic energy and is the manifestation of multiversal death and rebirth. Intrinsically tied to this nigh omnipotent being, Jean is a cosmic force of nature who can create and annihilate universes with ease. She can warp reality, manipulate souls, resurrect the dead, see into the future, and more. And even if Jean were to die, the Phoenix Force would bring her back to life. Jean has also defeated multiversal threats with infinite power, such as Enigma, Beyonder, and Necrom.

2) Scarlet Witch

As a Nexus Being and the new Sorcerer Supreme, Scarlet Witch is the focal point of all magic in the universe and has the power to reshape the infinite multiverse. Scarlet Witch obtained this incredible power through her mastery of Chaos Magic, which she was given by the eldritch god Cthon. Scarlet Witch can manipulate minds, souls, matter, time, and even probability to achieve almost anything she desires. With her magic, Scarlet Witch has rewritten reality so that mutants were the ruling class, resurrected Wonder Man, destroyed the Phoenix Force, created a new universe, and erased most of the X-Gene from the Marvel Universe. Unfortunately, the more she taps into her Chaos Magic, the higher the risk that in a fit of madness she destroys the multiverse.

1) Franklin Richards

Franklin Richards, the son of Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman, is easily one of the most powerful beings in Marvel Comics. Born with immense cosmic powers, Franklin has the abilities of a god, capable of destroying and creating universes as well as warping all of reality with a passing thought. He’s made several pocket dimensions, brought Galactus back to life, created entirely new species who worship him, and rewrote his own genetic code to become a mutant. Even as a toddler, Franklin defeated Mephisto. However, his most impressive feat occurred during Secret Wars when the Beyonders destroyed all but one planet in the multiverse. With his cosmic power, Franklin recreated the infinite multiverse, restoring all of existence.

