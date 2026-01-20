5 Avengers More Powerful Then They Seem

The Avengers are the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. They’re called that because they rise to face any and all opposition. The Avengers never back down from a fight, and they’ve shown that there are no threats that they can’t tackle. From the endless swaths of A.I.M. soldiers to omnipotent beings like the Beyonder, there’s nobody that the Avengers won’t tangle with. Of course, to take on the highest-tier threats in the Marvel Universe, the team has to be able to throw down with the best of them. They definitely have a whole lot of power on their side. Thor, Captain Marvel, and Iron Man are all mainstay members who have a lot of weight to throw around, but they are far from the only ones.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Avengers’ roster is far, far larger than just those heroes, however. There’s a joke that every hero in Marvel has been an Avenger at some point, and frankly, that’s not far off. It’s only natural that some of these heroes would be heavy-hitters, even when you wouldn’t think so at a glance. Today, we’re going to give those overpowered, underrated heroes their due and talk about five Avengers who are far more powerful than they seem on the surface. With that said, let’s average out these Avengers’ powers.

5) Moondragon

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Moondragon is a powerful psychic. It’s easy to overlook her at first, especially because her telekinesis is relatively weak, only able to affect a few objects at a time. While she’s not on the level of someone like Jean Grey, that does not mean she should be underestimated. Her true strength is her telepathy, which has virtually no limits. Moondragon can connect with minds across the universe, her range even exceeding that of Charles Xavier. Once, Moondragon mind-controlled an entire planet’s warring population to live in peace, with seemingly little strain. She’s absurdly powerful once she unleashes herself, and might even level Professor X in raw power.

4) Speedball

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

He might not look like much, and Speedball might generally be thought of as a comic relief character, but his powers are much more terrifying under the surface. His abilities allow him to absorb and redirect kinetic energy, effectively turning him into an invincible bullet. Beyond just flinging himself around, Speedball can also condense all of the energy he’s absorbed and create bursts of energy. Speedball is, for all intents and purposes, unkillable by normal means. In fact, the harder you hit him, the harder you’re about to get hit in return.

3) Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Simon Williams is a failed actor and pacifist, so at first glance, you’d take that and his jokey personality to mean that he’s not much of a threat. You’d be very wrong. Wonder Man is imbued with ionic energy, having become a being of pure energy. This gives him unlimited stamina, durability, and near-invulnerability. In fact, even if he’s killed, his energy will simply reform again later. What really makes Wonder Man a threat is his strength, which is on the same level as powerhouses like the Hulk and Sentry. Wonder Man might not seem like much on the surface, but he packs more of a punch than ninety percent of all heroes out there.

2) Jocasta

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jocasta was a robot modeled after Janet Pym, meant to be Ultron’s bride, but she rebelled and became a hero in her own right. She has strength, speed, and power comparable to Ultron, but what really earns her a spot on this list is her versatility. At some point, over a very long period of time, Jocasta created an army of additional bodies she could activate. These bodies all have a specialty, from combat to infiltration. That’s handy enough on its own, but Jocasta truly has a body for every situation, because her additional forms number in the tens of billions. This is an absurd, untenable number that makes Jocasta one of the most dangerous sleeper threats that has ever worked with the Avengers.

1) Rick Jones

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

On the surface, Rick Jones is just a normal man. In actuality, Rick is one of the most dangerous people alive because he’s connected to every corner of the Marvel Universe. He is the Hulk’s best friend, was the Hulk, was Captain America’s sidekick, served as two different Captain Marvels’ human connecting-point, and currently is host to the Toxin symbiote as Captain Spider. Rick has been nearly every kind of hero you can imagine. He has more experience, versatility, and connections than anyone else. Heck, his ex-wife is the new Death! Rick might just be a man, but there is nothing normal about him. The experience, versatility, and friendships that he’s formed make him one of the dangerous people in the multiverse, without a doubt.

Which Avenger do you think is far stronger than most people give them credit for? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!