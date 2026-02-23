10 Toughest DC Characters Spider-Man Can Definitely Beat

Spider-Man has long been Marvel’s most popular characters, and also one of the most formidable. While his power level isn’t as sky high as heroes like the Hulk or Thor, he’s one of the best fighters around and never gives up. Over the years, we’ve seen him jump into basically every fight in front of him, his great power making him one of the most responsible heroes around. We’ve seen him up against the most powerful villains out there, and he’s taken down some of the House of Ideas’ greatest heroes. He can thrash entire teams before they even know what’s going on, showing just how tough he really is.

As great as Spidey is, he would find himself sorely challenged by the heroes and villains of DC Comics. They are often superlatively powerful, but the ol’Webhead has taken down powerful foes often. These ten DC characters are plenty tough, but Spider-Man could take them.

10) Doctor Light

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Doctor Light is an old school DC science villain, first building a weapon that allowed him to control light. Eventually, the power became innate to him, and he’s gone through periods where he’s either the most pathetic villain ever or he’s a bull in a china shop in battle. However, none of that matters, because Spidey would take him. Sure, Light has the long range advantage, but Peter is smarter and his spider-sense gives him the ability to predict the villain’s attacks. He’d just have to get close enough for one shot, and he can easily do that.

9) Deathstroke

Image Courtesy of DC COmics’

Deathstroke is one of DC’s most popular villains, and also one of its most formidable. The supersoldier has superhuman strength, agility, speed, and durability, as well as super-intelligence. He’s known for his ability to figure out ways to win, but Spidey is just too good for him. He’s faster, he’s stronger, and the spider-sense will put the fight in his favor. It would be a pretty good fight; Slade would be able to challenge Spidey, but when it comes right down to it, this is a rather easy fight for the Wall-Crawler. Even given all of the information on Spider-Man, ‘Stroke would still lose because he’s too prideful to push his advantage at times.

8) Cheetah

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Wonder Woman doesn’t have great villains, but she has Cheetah and that makes up for it. Cheetah is strong enough to face off against the Amazonian heroine, which would put her strength-level way above Spidey. She’s also probably on par when it comes to speed and agility with him, if not faster. However, she doesn’t have the spider-sense or the webbing, and that’s going to be a big problem for her. Spider-Man can take a tremendous amount of damage and keep coming, all while slowing her down and knowing what she’s about to do next, which is going to allow him to get the lucky shots in that he needs. It wouldn’t be a pretty fight for him, but he’d win in the end.

7) Gorilla Grodd

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Gorilla Grodd is one of the Flash’s most deadly villains, his extreme strength and telepathy making him a match for a man that can move at the speed of light. Spider-Man is vulnerable to mental attack, but he’s also known for his amazing willpower, which would let him vie with the savage gorilla. This is going to make a lot of difference in this battle. He can resist a lot of Grodd’s attacks, and is fast enough to tag the insane ape numerous times. It’s definitely going to be a challenge for the hero, but he’s faced off against enemies with greater power than him often, just like Grodd. Between his speed, spider-sense, and willpower, he could take out the villainous primate.

6) Ra’s al Ghul

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Ra’s al Ghul is one of DC’s great assassins. He’s spent centuries building his power, going from a warrior to a master of warriors, and becoming one of the secret powers of the world. He’s mostly known as a Batman villain, but he’s taken on many of DC’s greatest heroes and teams, and is known for being able to outsmart nearly anyone he can’t beat. He’s basically immortal Kingpin, so Spider-Man has this in the bag. The Demon’s Head will definitely test the hero, but he’s smart and resourceful enough to get down to a one on one battle, and once that happens, Spidey has won.

5) Red Tornado

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Red Lantern is the Justice League’s tank. The robot was created to destroy the team by T.O. Morrow, but joined them, being possessed by the Tornado Entity and becoming a wind elemental. Reddy has Spidey beat in so many ways; he’s stronger, he can fly, and his robot body is very hard to hurt. However, he’s used to working with a team, and the Wall-Crawler is all about solo fighting. He’s smarter and more creative than Reddy, his spider-sense gives him the defense advantage, and he’s just plain better in general. Reddy is good, but Spidey is lightyears ahead of him.

4) Elongated Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Elongated Man is the stretchiest detective in comics, and has proven to be a stalwart Justice Leaguer. He’s helped face off against the greatest threats to the multiverse for years, and while he isn’t Plastic Man-level powerful, he is tough. However, he’s not Spider-Man tough. They would have a very good fight (the jokes would kill), but in the end, Spidey is just plain better. He’s stronger, faster, and smarter. They’ve be great partners, but only after Spider-Man takes him down.

3) Jay Garrick

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jay Garrick is a Golden Age legend, the first speedster and one of the greatest superheroes of all time. Jay isn’t the most powerful Flash, but he’s got the experience to make himself extremely potent. He’s definitely faster than Spider-Man, but he isn’t smarter. The spider-sense won’t help Spidey too much, but Jay gets tired and Spidey takes beatings like it’s nobody’s business. He’d be able to play on the older hero’s good nature, and could find a way to get the win using his brains and brawn.

2) Mister Terrific

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Mister Terrific is slower and weaker than Spidey, but he’s vastly more intelligent. He’s led the Justice Society and the Terrifics, is one of the current heads of the Justice League, and is the third smartest man on Earth. His T-Spheres are amazing weapons, he’s a great fighter, and he can always figure out a way to win. However, here’s the thing: he has to be perfect for the whole fight and make no mistakes, whereas Spidey just has to get lucky once. It would be a chess match of a fight, but the Wall-Crawler’s advantages would make all the difference in the battle.

1) Batman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Batman is the best of the best, and let’s be real: if he had prep time, he would destroy Spider-Man. The spider-sense is a great weapon, but the Dark Knight would a hundred percent be able to use it against the Marvel hero. However, he has the same problem as Mister Terrific in his fight against Spidey: he has to be perfect the entire fight. The Web-Head only needs to get in one good hit, and he definitely could. It would be a hardcore battle between the two of them, but Spider-Man has what it takes to beat the Dark Knight.

