DC’s 8 Best Assassins (That Aren’t Deathstroke or Deadshot)

In the world of DC comics, Deathstroke and Deadshot are seen as the best assassins to ever do it. When they aren’t at each other throats, they are always fighting for the spot of top dog. If you’re not one of them, you might as well not even try because they’re the best of the best. But just because they are at the top of their game, that doesn’t mean that they are the only assassins in the DC universe. In fact, there are plenty more just as good at what they do (and arguably some might even be better.) If you happen to be one of their targets, it’s probably going to be over for you unless a hero steps in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These assassins truly are some of the best. They may not have the prestige that Deathstroke and Deadshot have, but we wouldn’t want to cross paths with them anytime soon.

8) Bronze Tiger

One of the most ruthless assassins to ever face Batman, Bronze Tiger terrifies anyone unlucky enough to come across him. Being a former member of both the League of Assassins and the Suicide Squad, the man’s resumé speaks for itself. Usually armed with razor like claws he’s a lethal force that now acts as a neutral vigilante.

If not for teaming up with Batman, he had the potential to be the gnarliest assassin on this list. Thankfully he saw the error of his villain ways and opted for the side of good. Hey, even the heroes need an assassin on their side from time to time, right?

7) Ra’s Al Ghul

Transcending being a villain for strictly Batman, the Demon’s Head is a threat to all. Acting as the leader of the League of Assassins for hundreds of years, he’s a man to be feared. Even raising his children Talia and Nyssa to be assassins, Ra’s isn’t just a skilled assassin himself, but he rules over an army of them. Throw in his functional immortality thanks to the Lazarus Pits and he’s an absolute force.

Forever connected to Batman through his grandson Damian Wayne, Ra’s will always be a constant threat for the Dark Knight and perhaps the most personal, something that heightens the stakes anytime the two clash.

6) Merlyn the Dark Archer

Malcolm Merlyn, or simply Merlyn, is one of the central enemies of Green Arrow. As skilled as Oliver is with the bow, Merlyn is more so making him one of the deadliest archers in all of DC. Calling him Green Arrow’s, Reverse Flash sells him short when he’s just as deadly in his own right. Causing much chaos for the sake of ruining Oliver’s day, Merlyn is very much the dark reflection of what Oliver Queen is as a hero.

What makes Merlyn a particularly interesting assassin despite having somewhat limited appearances is that his motivations appear to be mostly that he’s does what he does simply because he enjoys it. It certainly makes him a bit more unique than other assassins on this list.

5) Captain Boomerang

Not the most traditional of assassins, Captain Boomerang still makes the list. Usually seen as a member of the Suicide Squad, he’s also killed plenty of people to make a name for himself as a merc, including what might be his most notable kill, that of Jack Drake, Tim Drake’s father.

As goofy as he may look, Captain Boomerang is no joke. With multiple different boomerangs for different jobs, he’s not just a killer with a gimmick but a legitimate threat. Even if getting taken out by a boomerang may not be the most glamorous way to go if you end up one of his targets.

4) Constantine Drakon

Another Green Arrow rogue that people forget about is Constantine Drakon. Hired by multiple villains of the Emerald Archer, Drakon is one of the quickest hands in all of DC. Standing around four feet tall, his height doesn’t detract from his skill and he was even regarded as one of the best assassins in the Lazarus tournament. His stature may be small, but he’s not someone to mess with. Leave him for Green Arrow to handle.

3) Black Manta

Hailing from the seas, Black Manta is another character that gets the Reverse-Flash comparison in connection to the hero he’s most associated with (in this case, Aquaman.) What makes Black Manta a particularly interesting assassin is motivation: a massive grudge. Black Manta has a proverbial axe to grind when it comes to Aquaman and he’ll do it in the most heinous way possible.

Armed with the best technology and lasers in his helmet, he’s a threat to anyone who fights him. And that’s not limited to Aquaman. No one is safe when Black Manta is around.

2) David Cain

David Cain isn’t quite DC’s best assassin, but he’s close. As a man that only cares about having the best weapons compared to anyone else, he’s a ruthless foe and definitely falls into villain territory. Which makes things very interesting considering he’s Cassandra Cain, aka Batgirl’s, father and he spent her early life training her to be a weapon rather than a person.

Often popping up as a Batman and Batgirl villain, Cain is a surprisingly normal opponent. He doesn’t operate in an elaborate costume and he uses his own name, but what he lacks in theatrics he more than makes up for in lethal skill. He may also be one of the only people on this list to take out Deathstroke which definitely puts him on this list.

1) Lady Shiva

The best trained assassin in all of DC would have to be Lady Shiva. A master of multiple styles of killing as well as being one of Bruce Wayne’s teachers says a lot about her. Add that with the fact that she trained Batman again after “Knightfall” and gave birth to Cassandra Cain, she has of credit to her name even beyond her work taking out targets.

If you manage to survive clashing with Lady Shiva, consider yourself extremely lucky. Generally, Lady Shiva will just kill you in the most excruciating way possible, accomplishing her goal and then moving on. What makes Lady Shiva perhaps the most interesting, though is that she’s not exactly a straight up antagonist. There’s a lot of complexity here that makes her fascinating.

Who do you think DC’s best assassin is? Let us know what you’re thinking.