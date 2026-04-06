20 Years on, These 7 Moments Made Civil War Marvel’s Undisputed Masterpiece

From 2006 to 2007, Marvel Comics’ entire superhero community was split down the middle in the epic storyline Civil War. Created by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, Civil War is as popular as it is controversial. While some heroes were arguably poorly characterized, the story is overall incredibly thought-provoking and engaging. When the Superhuman Registration Act is passed to force heroes to work for the government, the superhero community is divided between those who support it and those who oppose it, with Iron Man and Captain America leading each respective side. In a conflict that tackles themes of security and freedom in the wake of disaster, these moments from Civil War forever changed the Marvel Universe.

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While hero vs hero fights are nothing new in comics, few have had the scale and gravity of the war between Iron Man’s Pro-Registration army and Captain America’s Anti-Registration rebellion. And although many moments were cut or rewritten for Captain America: Civil War, the film still masterfully conveyed the impact of the original event. For readers, it was the ultimate question: “Whose side are you on?” Many people to this day still debate which hero or which cause they supported. Civil War was one of the darkest times for the superhero community, and these are the moments that ensured its rightful place in the comic event hall of fame.

7) Captain America Kicks the Punisher Out

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When Captain America and his resistance were hiding and many of their members were being arrested, they were desperate for allies. Yet even in this circumstance, Captain America refused to work with a murderer like the Punisher. When two villains offered their services to the rebellion, the Punisher instantly gunned them down. Furious at the Punisher’s actions, Captain America attacked the anti-hero. However, even though Captain America demanded that the Punisher fight back, he refused to fight his hero. Captain America then promptly boots him out of the rebellion. The Punisher normally has no qualms about clashing with other heroes, so to see him refusing to fight the man he spent his whole life idolizing makes this an incredibly emotional moment.

6) The Death of Goliath

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As stated previously, superheroes fighting each other is nothing new, and it usually resolves itself without any lasting damage. However, during the first confrontation between Captain America’s resistance and Iron Man’s forces, a tragedy occurs that shakes the entire superhero community and cements the gravity of this conflict. To turn the tide of the war, Iron Man and Mr. Fantastic developed a cyborg clone of Thor. Unfortunately, the clone went rogue and murdered the Anti-Registration member Goliath. His haunting death made many heroes on Iron Man’s side, such as Spider-Man and the Invisible Woman, question whether they were really the good guys. To this day, Goliath hasn’t been resurrected, and his death will forever be a stain on the image of several Pro-Registration heroes.

5) Captain America Escapes S.H.I.E.L.D.

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The Superhuman Registration Act requires every superhero to join S.H.I.E.L.D. and reveal their identities, or face incarceration if they refuse. While on the Helicarrier, Maria Hill outlines the act and demands that Captain America help them arrest those who resist. However, Captain America refuses to arrest people who risk their lives every day to protect the innocent. When Maria tries to have the leader of the Avengers detained, Captain America makes a daring escape from the Helicarrier, ending with him riding out on the back of a jet fighter. Not only is it an awesome action set piece, but it’s also Captain America’s first act of defiance against the Registration Act and the official start of the resistance and the Superhuman Civil War.

4) The Stamford Massacre

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The massacre in Stamford, Connecticut, remains one of the darkest moments in Marvel history and kicked off the Superhuman Civil War. When a team of rookie heroes called the New Warriors tries to become famous by apprehending the explosive villain Nitro, things go horribly wrong. The heroes realize too late that they are outmatched when Nitro unleashes an explosion that vaporizes several square blocks of the suburban community, including a nearby school. This disaster led to no less than 100 people dying, including 60 children. This harrowing massacre starkly shows the grim reality of superhero antics. And it understandably led to the government’s decision to regulate superhumans and to hold them accountable for their actions.

3) Spider-Man Unmasked

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The divide between Spider-Man’s civilian and vigilante identities has always been one of the central parts of his character. However, when he joined the Pro-Registration movement, he decided to do the unthinkable and unmask himself in front of the entire world, telling everyone he’s Peter Parker, photographer for the Daily Bugle. It was an incredibly powerful moment that made Civil War feel much bigger and more high stakes. And while it would eventually lead to disaster further down the line for Peter and his loved ones, his action itself caused a significant change in Spider-Man’s status quo. Also, it was hilarious when J. Jonah Jameson fainted upon discovering that his photographer and archnemesis were the same person.

2) The Battle of New York City

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The climactic showdown of Civil War occurs when the conflict between Captain America’s resistance and Iron Man’s army spills out onto the streets of New York City. Numerous heroes and even villains engage in a brutal battle. Hercules manages to smite the clone Thor, and the Fantastic Four put aside their differences to help protect civilians. At its climax, Captain America and Iron Man have their final battle. Thanks to Vision disabling Iron Man’s suit, Captain America overpowers the Armored Avenger. And although it’s only seen on the cover, the striking image of Captain America’s shield matching Iron Man’s repulsor blasts has been ingrained into the minds of every reader because of how it perfectly summarized the feud between the two heroes.

1) Captain America’s Surrender

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In the final battle in New York City, Captain America is ready to deliver the final blow to Iron Man when a group of bystanders suddenly tackles him. When Captain America says that he doesn’t want to hurt them, they reply that it’s too late for that. It’s here that Captain America looks around and sees the devastation the war has caused. Realizing that he lost sight of the very argument his resistance was founded on, Captain America tearfully orders his forces to stand down and allows himself to be arrested. In the end, Iron Man and the Pro-Registration side won, but the victory felt hollow. For a hero as pure hearted as Captain America, this was the most logical yet heartbreaking way Civil War could have concluded.

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