3 Versions of Batman With Actual Superpowers

DC Comics formed its prominent superheroes as godlike figures, with each major hero based on one of the Greek Gods. Batman was patterned after Hades, the god of the underworld. However, he was the only one without powers, as Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Green Lantern, and Flash were all superpowered beings, both alien and from Earth. Despite this, DC made Batman one of the most dangerous heroes on the planet since he had a way to beat every hero and villain on Earth, simply by preparing and learning their weaknesses. That said, there are some alternate-world Batmans who have superpowers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are three versions of Batman who have actual powers, making him more powerful than ever.

Red Death

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Red Death is the Batman from Earth-52. He was a villain and one of Barbatos’ Dark Knights in the Dark Multiverse. This was a Batman who watched all the Robins die while helping him fight crime, which caused him to find more extreme ways to stop the villains. This led Batman to defeat all of Flash’s rogues and steal their weapons so he could attack and defeat Batty himself.

The plan here was to prove that he was better suited to use the Speed Force than Barry Allen, and when he took out Barry and gained his powers, he became the Red Death and started killing all his villains, all while Barry Allen tried to stop him from his subconscious. Bruce has a corrupted connection to the Speed Force, and this has also increased his intellect to superior genius levels.

Devastator

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Devastator is Batman from Earth-1. He is also one of Barbatos’ Dark Knight team and one of the greatest threats to the multiverse. However, before this, Batman and Superman were allies, like they are on Prime Earth, and members of the Justice League. However, just like the main Batman, this version of Bruce Wayne also had contingency plans to stop any heroes who went rogue. It wasn’t kryptonite for Superman; it was the Doomsday Virus. When Superman went rogue and started killing, and even murdered Lois Lane, Batman knew he had to stop him.

Batman ingested the Doomsday Virus to stop and kill Superman. However, this cost Batman his sanity, and he soon began to mutate into a Doomsday creature. The virus also infected his world and destroyed everything around him. Before his planet died, The Batman Who Laughs saved him, and the two went to battle the heroes of this world. Unlike Red Death, who was a superior genius, this Batman lost most of his intellect. He is not only one of the strongest Batmans in history, but he can also regenerate body parts.

Bat-Lantern

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Much like Red Death, Bat-Lantern is a combination of Batman and another Justice League member. This is the Batman on Earth-32, and it features Batman with possession of a Green Lantern Ring. On this Earth, Bruce Wayne grew up and tried to become a hero, but this Earth saw him fail spectacularly and almost die. However, his bravery caused Abin Sur to call him instead of Hal Jordan to his ship, where he turned Bruce into the new Green Lantern.

He then was a huge success, stopping Sinestro for the Guardians and then trying to help a distrusful James Gordon stop crime on Earth. Eventually, he left Earth to find an escaped Sinestro, while Clark Kent, Barry Allen, and Hippolyta (Wonder Woman) became the new Lanterns on Earth. This Batman has all his regular skills plus all the powers of his power ring.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!