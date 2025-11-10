4 DC Villains That Should Actually Be in the Justice League

DC Comics has given readers the greatest superheroes ever, combining them into the coolest team in comics: the Justice League. The team started out as an alliance of the greatest heroes on Earth, but has grown into an organization that every hero has become a part of. The team has had to face off against the most dangerous villains in the multiverse, undertaking missions that would be impossible for any other group. Over the decades, these villains have become some of the greatest antagonists ever, and have been built into complex, compelling characters that fans love. These villains are something special, and some of them deserves more spotlight than others.

The Justice League’s roster of villains includes some who aren’t just great bad guys, but amazing characters. They could shine in any role, and it would be especially interesting if they joined the Justice League. These four DC villains should get a chance on the Justice League and it would bring them to the next level.

4) Bizarro

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman has faced the greatest threats ever, and one of the most fun is Bizarro. There are two conceptions of the character: he’s either the Superman of Bizarro-Earth or he’s a twisted clone of Superman. He’s basically the opposite of the hero; sometimes, he’s kind of funny and tragic, and other times he’s a dangerous monster. He’s been a member of the Legion of Doom many times over the years, so he’s fought the Justice League, and is a member of Bizarro-Earth’s version of the team (when he uses that origin). We’ve seen heroic versions of the character several times over the years and fans love him. The backwards Kryptonian joining the Justice League could be an amazing moment in DC Comics history, and he would bring a lot of great story ideas to the team’s books.

3) T.O. Morrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

T.O. Morrow is a Silver Age supervillain scientist, known for creating some of the greatest robots on Earth. Roboticists like Will Magnus, creator of the Metal Men, hold him up as the greatest, especially when it comes to creating the cognitive systems of artificial life. He’s the creator of Red Tornado and co-creator of Tomorrow Woman, who have both joined the Justice League because they were too human to destroy people that became their friends, so maybe it’s about time he ends up on the team as well. Morrow doesn’t really have any superpowers, but he’s super-intelligent, meaning he could probably whip up some weapons of some kind or act as “the man in the chair”, running missions from the Watchtower. We’re long past the time in comics when villains like him can work against teams of the League’s stature, and making him a member of the group would give this classic DC character something to do.

2) Prometheus

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The Justice League has some amazing forgotten villains and one of the best is Prometheus. The villain is basically the perfect inverse of Batman. When he was a child, his parents were highly successful spree criminals, going on a cross-country journey of thievery and murder, one that was ended when the police killed them. The future supervillain was taken to foster care, and swore vengeance on those who did justice.

Using wealth his parents squirreled away during their killing spree, he trained himself to perfection, created technology to negate the advantage of superpowers, and found the key to the Ghost Zone (which was kind of like the Phantom Zone). He almost singlehandedly defeated the ridiculously powerful Pantheon League in JLA #16-17, their first appearance, and was hyped up through the rest of creator Morrison’s run on JLA in the ’90s. However, since then, he’s been marginalized and misused. It’s about time he came to prominence again, and the best way to do that would be to make him join the League. He would be the perfect spoiler for the team, and could grown in unexpected ways.

1) Captain Cold

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Captain Cold is the leader of the Rogues, the greatest supervillain team in comics. Cold realized that the only way to be a successful criminal in the Flash’s town was to actually work together with other villains, and the Rogues became a team of comrades who worked together and looked out for one another, even when they didn’t actually like each other very much (such as the relationship between Cold and Heatwave). Leonard Snart was made a member of the New 52 Justice League after Forever Evil, but was overshadowed by “Darkseid War” and the other villain who joined the team — Lex Luthor.

Captain Cold is exactly the kind of villain who would thrive on the Justice League. He doesn’t want to take over the world and he isn’t a mad dog killer. He just wants to make money and the easiest way to do that is to lead a team of villains and rob banks in the twin cities of Central and Keystone. He understands teamwork, and how to put aside personal enmity for the good of the group. He’s crafty, able to outsmart Barry Allen and Wally West, and his cold gun is an amazing piece of technology. Captain Cold could become a superstar and the Justice League could take him there.

