7 DC Sidekicks Who Improved the Most Since Their Debuts

DC Comics created the first superhero and quickly began to codify the tropes for this new type of comic character. In 1940, they’d introduce the superhero’s next permutation: the sidekick. Dick Grayson became the first Robin, the genesis of one of the most important aspects of the DC Multiverse. Sidekicks gave the kid readers someone they could understand, someone they could pretend to be. They became immensely popular with readers of all ages, especially as they aged. Soon, the kid sidekicks became teen sidekicks and teams like the Legion of Superheroes and the Teen Titans allowed them to grow and become even greater than ever.

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Sidekicks were the next generation of superheroes, and many of them have been able to graduate to the big time. They’ve become much better characters, some even taking up the mantles of the mentors and proving they are the best of the best. These seven DC sidekicks have improved the most over the years, becoming some of the most beloved characters in fiction.

7) Donna Troy

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Donna Troy is the most complicated DC character, and that’s saying something in a universe where the Hawks exist. She is a character who exists because of a retcon and then has been retconned numerous times because of the changing tides of the DC Multiverse. However, her place as a Teen Titan has kept her in the spotlight. Readers have watched her grow over the last six decades into a character that could take up the tiara of Wonder Woman and fans would be down (especially if Phil Jimenez is involved). She’s led the Titans numerous times and has become one of the linchpins of the DC superhero community.

6) Jon Kent

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Fans got big mad about Jon Kent being aged up, so a lot of people might think he doesn’t belong on this list. Everyone loved kid Jon and a lot of fans very vocally rebelled against teen Jon. However, the Superboy who became Superman is one of the coolest young heroes in the DC Multiverse right now. He’s become a beloved part of his father’s adventures and has had numerous ones of his own, playing a big role in several event books. Jon is still an amazing hero, and his current starring spot in Superman Unlimited has kept him on the road to superstardom.

5) Damian Wayne

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Let’s be real: Damian Wayne was always going to be a superstar. He’s the son of Batman and Talia al Ghul, heir to some of the most important legacies in the DC Universe. He’s exactly the kind of character that is fun to read about – the brash polymath who hides his own vulnerabilities and throws constant fits. He’s something of an iconic character already, and while he hasn’t had as many solo adventures as previous Robin Tim Drake, he’s still an integral part of the teenage superhero community and one of the best sidekicks of all time.

4) Barbara Gordon

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Batgirl has become a character that is important to numerous facets of the superhero community and has even carved out her own little niche. She’s an amazing heroine, but where she truly became an A-list was after she was paralyzed by the Joker. Barbara Gordon became the Oracle, giving information to Batman and his allies before becoming the information broker for the rest of the community as well. She co-founded the Birds of Prey and has taken up the mantle of Batgirl, but she’s at her best when she’s combining the facets of her Batgirl and Oracle lives.

3) Jimmy Olsen

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Anyone who doesn’t think that Jimmy Olsen hasn’t become a superstar hasn’t actually been paying attention. Superman’s best friend has been having wild solo adventures since the Silver Age, becoming one of the most important teen characters of the time, getting wild powers, and dating all of the girls. In the modern age, he hasn’t been as iconic, but the character keeps showing up in the best stories you can imagine. His role in 2025’s Superman was a highlight of his existence, with actor Skyler Gisondo embodying everything that makes him amazing.

2) Wally West

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Wally West has become the greatest Flash, which is honestly pretty surprising. The former Kid Flash was written out of New Teen Titans at the height of their popularity, but would come back in Crisis on Infinite Earths, where he took up the mantle of his slain mentor. He had a rough road to stardom, but the work of creators like Mike Baron, Mark Waid, Grant Morrison, Geoff Johns, and more have allowed him to grow into a character that has arguably taken a mantle away from his predecessor. He’s one of the greatest heroes of all time, an icon that fans love.

1) Nightwing

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Robin was an instant icon. Fans loved the Boy Wonder, and he became a hallmark of Batman’s adventures for years. Eventually, he would co-found the Teen Titans and that would be his ticket to stardom. New Teen Titans moved him away from the Dark Knight and he became Nightwing, rising through the ranks of the superhero community, eventually even becoming Batman for a time. He’s led the Titans a lot over the years, and has become second only to the Trinity. He’s a legend, and he’s showed how far the right sidekick can go.

Who’s your favorite DC sidekick? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!