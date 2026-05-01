2025 PC Game Now 100% Free on Steam

A 2025 PC game is now 100% free on Steam for a very limited time. In this case, a very limited time refers to roughly six days, with the offer that facilitates this Steam deal set to expire on May 7. Until then, all Steam users can grab the PC game for absolutely nothing, including Steam Deck users, as Valve lists Steam Deck compatibility as “Playable.” This is the first time the PC game in question has ever been given away for free.

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Between now and May 7, all PC gamers can specifically grab Markuwaaaaa’s psychological horror walking simulator, Overcome Your Fears – Caretaker, for free. This is a debut release for the developer, who self-published the game as well. And according to Steam user reviews, it’s an alright debut for the developer. To this end, after more than 100 user reviews, the free PC game has a 76% approval rating.

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A “Very Creepy” PC Game

According to various Steam user reviews, the PC game is about one to two hours long. Meanwhile, the same user reviews praise the game’s tense atmosphere and a major plot twist. There are also a couple of good jump scares. Meanwhile, the most common critique is how short the game is.

Really good. Although I don’t really play Fears to Fathom fan games, this one was very creepy, and the jumpscares nearly gave me a heart attack 8.5/10,” reads one of these user reviews.

Another adds: “It hits a lot of the same beats as other games in the genre that are done in this style, so it’s pretty much what you expect to get: a short, tense little game. A fun addition to my anthology horror games collection, looking forward to future episodes.”

As for the game itself, you play as a 19-year-old by the name of Steve Jackson, who is house-sitting for friends while they go on vacation. Unfortunately for Steve, the house and town hide some dark secrets. As for gameplay, it’s a walking simulator where players simply explore and interact with the environment. To this end, a big emphasis is put on atmosphere.

If you like horror games and walking sims, then there is a good chance this free PC game may resonate with you. If you don’t typically like either of these genres, it’s hard to imagine this free Steam game will convert you.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.