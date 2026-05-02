New First-Person Shooter Dethrones Windrose to #1 Best-Selling Steam Game

Last weekend, Windrose was the best-selling PC game on Steam, beating Crimson Desert and Pragmata in the process. A week later, it has been dethroned, with the pirate survival game making way for a new first-person shooter that is also in early access. The new top dog of Steam is $10 cheaper and two weeks newer, so it has its advantages, but it’s still surprising to see it shoot to the top of the Steam charts, especially considering the two previous games from the developer in question were not very popular.

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At the top of the Steam charts right now is a 1-4 player co-op first-person shooter from developer Evil Raptor and publisher Fireshine Games called Far Far West, which has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, the highest a PC game can earn on the Valve platform, to go with its spot at the top of the sales chart. To this end, the PC game has nearly 7,000 user reviews in a few days, complete with a 97% approval rating.

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An Unexpected Steam Hit

Going into 2026, nobody would have bet on Far Far West crowning the Steam charts, especially when you consider the developer’s previous games. In 2020, it put out Pumpkin Jack, which, for the sake of comparison, only has 2,824 user reviews in six years. This was a good debut, but obviously does not compare. Meanwhile, Evil Raptor also put out Akimbot in 2024, which really didn’t penetrate the market, as evidenced by it only having 628 user reviews to date. You could argue this was a step back for the developer. Suffice to say, Far Far West has put Evil Raptor on the map.

Far Far West is currently 10% until May 5, which means it is actually available for $17.99 rather than $19.99. Meanwhile, as for the game itself, in it, you form a crew of bounty-hunting robot corboys who take on dangerous contracts from the local town sheriff. Or you can ride solo. Whatever the case, your job is the same: track down dangerous targets and take them out.

Whether Far Far West will be able to maintain its spot at the top for long, probably not. There are some big games on the horizon, including Subnautica 2 and Forza Horizon 6. If the first-person shooter manages to hold on until then, these two games will certainly dislodge it. Nonetheless, it is an impressive achievement for Evil Raptor.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.