5 Amazing New DC Comics Heroes Who Debuted in 2025

Another year of DC Comics history is in the books, and 2025 was a big one. DC’s All In initiative proved to be one of the most engaging years in the company’s history. Between exciting new stories set in the main DC Universe, as well as its sister Absolute Universe, characters of all stripes got their chance to shine. And I’m not just talking about the big stars like Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. We got a handful of exciting new heroes to help define this exciting year for the DC Universe.

New heroes were everywhere in the DC Universe throughout 2025. They were in the far reaches of space assisting the Green Lanterns, like Odyssey, the Time Bandit. And they were in the heart of the country, working with Supergirl like Luminary. Even the Absolute Universe had its fair share of heroic debuts that proved to be game-changing additions to DC Comics canon. While 2026 is up in the air, this year is going to be remembered for some pretty amazing debuts, and the following five heroes prove it.

5. Odyssey

The Green Lantern Corps had a lot on its plate. With the Emotional Spectrum acting erratically, the villainous Starbreaker worked to siphon its power for himself. Thankfully, on their side was Odyssey, the so-called ‘Time Bandit’. Odyssey was a prisoner of the Corps, but she got a chance to redeem herself by working alongside Kyle Rayner and a ragtag crew to help stop Starbreaker. While she’s not the most powerful ally, she’s quite useful at breaking into things, and though she’s most certainly not Corps material, Odyssey proved to be a great addition to the Lanterns’ mission.

4. Vexar’u

After its destruction, the Green Lantern Corps reassembled and, as is tradition, roped in new Lanterns to bolster its ranks. One of the first additions was the Tamaranean hero, Vexar’u. Like Starfire, she possesses the full breadth of her species’ powers, such as flight and plasma bolts. However, she also had an innate ability to manipulate the Yellow Light of Fear, something that Sinestro believed made her a prime candidate to join the revamped Green Lantern Corps. She’s still green (in every sense of the word), but Vexar’u is quickly becoming a valuable asset to the Corps.

3. Luminary

Technically, Lesla-Lar is a villain from Supergirl’s Silver Age stories. But for all intents and purposes, this was a brand-new version of Kara’s rival. And though things started out like the past, with Lesla attempting to steal Supergirl’s life for herself, things quickly evolved between the two. Kara was able to turn Lesla from a bitter rival to a trusted friend. Now Lesla lives in Midvale and is learning the ropes of heroism, adopting the name Luminary. It’s a work in progress, but Luminary is doing her new friend proud and becoming a valuable hero to the sleepy town.

2. Logo

This is a cool one because Logo isn’t just a new DC hero, he’s a new Marvel hero as well. Logo was a last-minute reveal in September’s Deadpool/Batman crossover and the first new creation set in the Big Two’s shared Amalgam Universe in about three decades. As if the hair and general bad attitude don’t give it away, he’s a combination of Wolverine and Lobo. His appearance was brief, but people loved seeing him appear. Hopefully, both publishers have more plans for him because Logo’s simply too good an idea not to use in future crossovers.

1. The Martian Mind****er

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While all the heroes in the Absolute Universe were changed to some degree, Martian Manhunter may as well be a different character. First off, they’re not from Mars. Second, they’re a parasitic entity that has attached itself to an FBI agent. But the Martian is a good and kind entity, wanting to work with his host to help the people who are being corrupted by the Martian’s evil counterpart, the White Martian. They’re an incredibly out-there concept, but the Martian is undeniably the coolest hero to grace the DC Comics line in 2025.

Who was your favorite hero from 2025? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!