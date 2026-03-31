5 Best Marvel Comics of March 2026, Ranked

Superhero comic books are a hobby like no other. They’re a never-ending stream of books, all building or reconstructing a shared universe, or offering new takes on characters we’ve loved for decades. The Marvel Universe is filled to the brim with dozens of heroes tackling dozens of different villains, from small-time crooks to the concept of dictatorship. There are countless books worth a read, but, as it stands, reading all of them isn’t tenable for a lot of people. As of March 2026, there are twenty-four ongoings and just as many limited series. Forty-eight comics a month is a lot, and time and money are real restraints that everyone has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Most pick and choose which books to pick up each month, but it can be hard to know which comics are worth the investment. Today, we’re here to address that issue. We’re going to take a look at the five best comics Marvel released this month and explain why, out of the entire catalogue, these are the five that deserve your attention. There are so, so many books to recommend, but we need to limit the selection somehow. For this month, our top three runners-up are Nova: Centurion #5, Knull #3, and Infernal Hulk #5. Now, let’s race into the recommendations.

5) Amazing Spider-Man (2025) #24

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Spider-Man is knee-deep in a three-way crossover with Venom and Carnage called “Death Spiral.” This spectacular issue kicks off with Eddie Brock finding his dad murdered by the family-killer new villain, Torment. He contemplates their complicated relationship before giving in to his rage and leaping in for the kill. Spider-Man and Venom give chase, all while working out the kinks of their makeshift partnership, since Peter just learned MJ is the symbiote’s newest host. The tension in this just keeps ramping, and Eddie’s rage and grief are palpable. He’s the real heart of the issue, and the art conveys his descent into madness perfectly.

This is just a stepping stone in the much larger event it’s a part of, but it’s definitely a great piece of it. So far, this event has been a whole lot more fun than it seems. The dynamic between the three protagonists is endlessly entertaining and packed with drama. While we don’t know much about Torment yet, he’s a legitimately creepy villain who poses a unique threat to the heroes. The entire event is definitely worth a peek, but this issue in particular put me on the edge of my seat. It’s all about building tension, and I am all here for it.

4) Cyclops (2026) #2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Last issue, Cyclops’s jet was shot out of the sky by the Reavers, a team of mutant-hating cyborgs. The villains captured mutants and forced them to mine for a special metal. As for Cyclops, he woke up with a serious concussion and no visor, meaning he had to traverse the forest blind. His only companion was escapee Mei, whose super strength only kicked in when she wasn’t afraid. Given that a bunch of racist, murderous cyborgs were on their tail and Cyclops was having a really bad day, they couldn’t exactly count on her to fight. Still, Cyclops shows everyone why he’s the X-Men’s number one leader by taking down a Reaver without seeing anything.

This comic is all about upping the tension, and this issue does that in spades. The Reavers have Cyclops and Mei totally outgunned, and they are ruthless. Tearjerker, in particular, made a case to be taken very seriously. Of course, the real star is Cyclops. This series is dedicated to reminding everyone that Cyclops is the mutant to keep an eye on. You never, ever want to underestimate him. This is a great pick-up for all Cyclops fans and everyone looking to get into the character.

3) The Mortal Thor #8

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The usual tale of Sigurd Jarlson takes a break to focus on Magni, son of Thor. The God of Strength and his space-hare best friend, Blackjack, are called to Jotunheim to help find a new ruler. This mission takes them to the depths of fiery Muspelheim, where we get some good old action against burning enemies of all kinds. All the while, Enchantress schemes to force her son onto Asgard’s throne. She makes a deal to wipe out the one obstacle she sees as standing in the way of her plan. This adventure is pure fun and Asgardian goodness, and ends in a tragedy that will echo throughout the rest of this story.

For those who want more classic Thor-style adventures in their Mortal Thor, this is the perfect issue for you. It’s a complete adventure that continues to build the lore of the ever-changing realms of the gods. Enchantress’s play for unlimited power continues to build, all while the entire situation promises to spiral into a Shakespearean tragedy of the highest order. It’s a great time for Thor fans of all kinds, and promises much more in the future.

2) Fantastic Four (2025) #9

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

At the start of their adventures, Sue Storm was considered the weakest of the FF. This storyline aimed to disprove that, and boy howdy did it. An alternate version of Sue, calling herself the Invincible Woman, was killing Galactus, and when the Fantastic Four tried to stop her, she stomped them into the ground. Marvel’s First Family finds themselves entirely outmatched by their own leader, and not even our Sue can stand up to her evil counterpart. This was a full issue of pure fights, terrifying moments, and epic build-up to a final confrontation.

If you’re a powerscaler or love to see superpowers taken to their logical conclusion with real-world physics, this is definitely the issue for you. The Invincible Woman is a fantastic take on an evil version of Sue. She’s legitimately terrifying and poses a very real threat to the Four. She challenges Sue in a very specific way that I’d love to see more of. Beyond that, this issue gives every Fantastic hero a chance to shine. It demonstrates their teamwork even when facing someone well above their pay grade, and makes their very small victories feel well-deserved. It’s a perfect setup for an epic final chapter, and I’m all here for it.

1) Ultimates (2024) #22

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The new Ultimate Universe is drawing to a close, and in the midst of the cataclysmic battle for all of reality, the best story spinning out of it is an intimately human one. Way back in Ultimates #10, the new Red Skull was revealed to be Bucky Barnes. It’s haunted Captain America ever since. This issue showcased their final, brutal confrontation. It dug into their history, how they’ve been together ever since they were kids, and how everything went wrong after Steve was frozen in the ice. It’s a jaded old man versus the ultimate symbol of heroism, but more importantly, it’s two brothers forced to opposite sides of a war. It’s heartbreaking in every way you can imagine, and it’s beautiful.

Ultimates has been a bastion of incredible, personal storytelling ever since the new universe began. This is the peak of that, giving Cap center stage and letting him delve into the monster that this world made his best friend into. It’s a poignant tragedy, but there are some glimmers of hope. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are incredible in their role, and my only regret is that we don’t see more of them. This is definitely the comic to pick up for the month, without a doubt.

Which Marvel book do you think is the instant buy this month? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!