5 Comic Storylines That Will Never be Finished

The serial nature of comic books has allowed them to create compelling storylines and character arcs that span months, years, and even decades. This format also lends itself to companies like DC and Marvel, which continuously add to their ever-expanding universes and rosters of characters. However, there have been times when the next issue in a comic series was never published, leaving an ongoing story thread unresolved. The reasons for such terminations include poor sales, creative differences, legal issues, and more. Reactions to these abrupt cancellations range from sadness to pure joy. No matter the reason or readers’ responses, these storylines will remain unfinished for the foreseeable future.

The threat of unanticipated cancellation is something all forms of media must deal with, including movies, TV Shows, books, and video games. Comic books are no different. These comics were scrapped before their creators had a chance to wrap up their stories.

5) Dinosaurs vs Aliens

Created by Grant Morrison and Barry Sonnenfeld under Liquid Comics, Dinosaurs vs Aliens was intended not only to be the first volume in an ongoing graphic novel series but also a blueprint for an entire film trilogy. As the name suggests, the story involves dinosaurs battling aliens who invaded Earth 65 million years ago. The dinosaurs repelling the invasion possess tools, weapons, armor, and culture. The first volume ended with the dinosaurs declaring war against the invaders. The series explores themes of survival, war, and extinction. Yet, despite the volume ending before the war began, all plans to expand the Dinosaurs vs Aliens universe were suddenly halted with no explanation. Although it had incredible art and story potential, this comic did not evolve and instead became extinct.

4) Youngblood

The superhero team Youngblood, which was one of the very first Image Comics projects, has been cancelled and relaunched several times, leaving many unfinished storylines. Youngblood is a government-sanctioned team of anti-heroes, including Shaft, Vogue, Die-Hard, Badrock, and more. The reasons behind the numerous cancellations often involved legal issues and creative differences. Image has rebooted the series multiple times, but at most, a storyline lasts 22 issues before the series is cancelled again. The most recent example was in 2017, when Image Comics attempted to introduce a next-generation version of Youngblood. It was also shut down without a proper conclusion. Image relaunched Youngblood again this year. Hopefully, the story will reach a resolution and avoid a similar fate to its predecessors. But if history is a guide, likely not.

3) All-Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder

Frank Miller and Jim Lee are considered by many to be some of the greatest comic creators of all time. Yet, they are also responsible for one of the worst stories in DC Comics history: All-Star Batman and Robin, the Boy Wonder. This dark reimagining of the Dynamic Duo’s origin has been rightfully criticized for its overly edgy storyline and for depicting Batman as a murderous lunatic who abuses Robin. After an erratic schedule that saw only 10 issues published over three years, the project was halted and left unfinished. Although there were plans to wrap up the story with a mini-series titled Dark Knight: Boy Wonder, it was never made. This is one comic series whose early termination was met with relief by readers.

2) Image United

Unlike DC or Marvel, Image Comics is well-known for not having a shared superhero universe, with each series set in its own world. However, Image United sought to change this by bringing together all the company’s most prominent superheroes for a six-part epic crossover. The story revolved around Savage Dragon, Witchblade, Youngblood, Cyber Force, Shadowhawk, and Jim Downing’s Spawn joining forces against the evil Omega Spawn and his army of supervillains. However, the story was canceled just after four issues due to legal issues, conflicting schedules, and a loss of interest among creators. Image United had the chance to build an all-new universe and pay tribute to the company’s history, but it never got the chance to be completed.

1) “The Last Galactus Story”

Under Marvel’s Epic Illustrated magazine, “The Last Galactus Story” is a compelling cosmic anthology epic that never saw its final chapter published. Set in the far future, Galactus and his herald Frankie Ray, aka Nova, follow a trail of dead galaxies to the center of the universe. Once there, they find the Watcher, who’s depressed because he regrets not killing Galactus as an infant to spare countless worlds from his hunger. Unfortunately, the cancellation of Epic Illustrated meant that the story couldn’t be finished. The story’s creator, John Bryne, said that the ending would have involved Galactus destroying and recreating the universe, and Nova becoming the new Devourer of Worlds. “The Last Galactus Story” was incredible, and it’s sad that Byrne couldn’t finish his masterpiece.

