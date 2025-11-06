Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood Return Sells Out Ahead of Launch, Already Set for Second Printing

Legendary comic creator Rob Liefeld’s return to his most famous original series is already a resounding success. Image Comic’s Youngblood (2025) #1 hits store shelves on November 12, and already it is slated for a second printing, having sold out nearly everywhere. This marks Liefeld’s return to the series after over twenty years, and fans of the series seem eager to celebrate. If any fans want to secure their very own first printing copy, they’d better hurry to their local comic book shop right away. For those who don’t already have their issue locked in, fear not, because the second printing is already on its way.

The second print cover offers a brand new incentive for longtime fans of Liefeld’s work, as it harkens back to one of his most famous covers: New Mutants #98. This classic ‘90s Marvel cover gave fans their first look at Deadpool, Domino, and Gideon, and the Youngblood cover offers its own look at three brand new characters to the series. Vandel, Xerxes, and Plsymx stand ready to join the story, while the classic members of Die-Hard, Shaft, Vogue, and Badrock stare on in shock. This is a cover that any fan of Liefeld’s classic work, and this style of cover, will definitely want to get their hands on.

Youngblood Has New Life Breathed Into It

When the original Youngblood series broke onto the scene in 1987, it made waves by imagining superheroes as celebrities and brand icons as much as saviors, many years before The Boys took this approach. The last several attempts to revive the series, however, floundered. Now that Liefeld has finally returned to spearhead Image’s newest take on their original flagship series, fans can’t seem to get enough of it. Not only will there be a second printing, but the number of variants is enough to make any collector’s head spin. For the first issue alone, there are an unbelievable 27 retailer-exclusive covers and 30 team-up covers, alongside plenty of incentive covers.

“This is the time for gratitude,” said Liefeld. “Grateful to the Youngblood fans that have roared with their enthusiasm. Grateful to every retail partner that took the leap with their support. Grateful to comic stores, the backbone of our market, we rely on them to reach the masses. And I gotta express my thanks to everyone at Image Comics who provided guidance and enthusiasm. Enjoy this comic! The Road to Youngblood #100 starts here!”

The original Youngblood (1992) #1 still stands as one of the best-selling comic book issues of all time, pushing over a million copies. Youngblood was one of the series that put Image on the map as a company, and now the team behind it and fans alike are ready to support a brand new generation of Youngblood fans as this new series blasts onto store shelves like an atom bomb.

Youngblood #1’s first printing goes on sale Wednesday, November 12! The second printing and special oversized 8.5″ x 13.5″ Youngblood (2025) Treasury Edition #1 will be available on Wednesday, December 17.

