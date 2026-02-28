5 Great Superman Moments That Defined The ’20s (So Far)

Superman in the 2020s has hit a level that I don’t think anyone could have foreseen. The ’10s had their ups and downs over the decade, from the inconsistent quality of the character’s New 52 runs to the highs of the Rebirth eras to the doldrums of the Bendis run, it was a decade that, as a whole, wasn’t great for the Man of Steel’s fans. There were definitely some great things in the decade, but it wasn’t anything close to a good decade. However, the 2020s have been a different story. The decade opened up with the tail end of the Bendis run, and the end of Dark Knights: Death Metal heralded a sea change in the fortunes of the first superhero. Since 2021, we’ve gotten some of the coolest Superman stories of all time.

We’ve had several years of peak here, and it’s still going on. 2025’s Superman made the character more popular than ever, and the comics have done a fantastic job of giving new fans everything they could want. These five 2020s Superman moments have been amazing, and we still have four more years in the decade.

5) Jon Kent becomes Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Fans hated that Jon Kent was aged up in the Bendis run, and it’s one of the most maligned choices from a run that fans already hate. However, without that run, we never would have gotten one of the best parts about the Superman comics in the 2020s: Jon Kent as Superman. Jon took over for his father as his powers started to fade and became the Earth’s main protector in Superman: Son of Kal-El #1. Jon as a kid was great, but over the years, watching him grow as a hero has been a key part of the Super-books in the last six years. He’s a perfect Superman.

4) Absolute Superman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Absolute Universe has proven to be DC’s best idea in a while, and has buoyed the publisher over the last two years. Absolute Superman was one of the launch titles and it has become one of the best parts of being a Superman fan in the 2020s. Much like Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman, this book has hooked readers, giving them a new version of the Man of Steel on a world created by Darkseid. Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval, and the various fill-in artists, have been giving readers must-read Superman since it began, and things just keep getting better. Absolute Superman is a treat, and hopefully it keeps trucking in the years to come.

3) Superman and the Authority

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Grant Morrison wrote the Superman masterpiece All-Star Superman. Superman has always been an important part of the Scottish scribe’s life (go and read their semi-autobiographical book SuperGods), and it made sense that their final story as a full-time comic writer would be on Superman. Superman and the Authority, by Morrison, Mikel Janin, Talent Foreman, and Fico Ossio, was a miniseries that kicked off the next chapter in the character’s life and gave readers a new Authority. It’s an under loved classic, and one of the peakest moments in the ’20s for the character.

2) Joshua Williamson on Superman

Image COurtesy of DC Comics

Joshua Williamson became a superstar at DC Comics thanks to The Flash, but he wasn’t one of those overly beloved creators. When it was announced that he was taking over Superman (Vol. 6), fans weren’t sure what they were going to get. Well, in the three years the book has been out, fans have realized that what they’ve been getting from his is Man of Steel perfection. He’s been telling one of the best Superman/Lex Luthor stories in years, he’s given readers several years of amazing stories, and has played a big role in the mega-hit DC K.O., writing numerous tie-ins and helping set-up the story in Superman. His run has been fantastic, and will hopefully last for years to come.

1) “Warworld Saga”

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

“Warworld Saga” was the moment Superman got great again. Phillip Kennedy Johnson took over Action Comics and Superman (Vol. 5), which would end as Superman: Son of Kal-El came out. This would lead into “Warworld Saga”, a story that spun out of Superman and the Authority, and followed the Man of Steel and the team to Warworld to end the threat of Mongul. This story ran through Action Comics for a year and a half, and it was amazing. Artists like Daniel Sampere, Riccardo Federici, Dale Eaglesham, Fico Ossio, and many more made the story look spectacular, and PKJ hit another level. His entire run on Action Comics was fantastic, but “Warworld Saga” was on another level.

