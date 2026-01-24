5 Justice Leaguers More Powerful Than They Seem

The Justice League is DC’s number one superhero team. For decades, they have stood at the forefront of every crisis and universal threat there is. Naturally, given that the team regularly does battle with world-ending threats like Darkseid and Starro, the Justice League is usually stocked with some of the heaviest hitters that DC has to offer. Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Green Lantern are all mainstay members, and any one of them qualifies as plantery threat all on their own. Still, while there are dozens of obviously powerful heroes that make up the League’s inner circle, there are just as many that are overlooked.

Over the years, superheroes have grown more absurdly powerful than ever before. One of the best ways to keep a story interesting is to have someone hit way above what everyone thought was their weight class, after all. The fewer limitations a character has, the easier it is to shove them into dangerous situations. And yet, countless heroes get overlooked, their comically insane powers unnoticed or laughed at. Today, we’re giving those ignored heroes their due. We’ll be taking a look at five Justice Leaguers that might not seem like much on the surface, but hide terrifying power underneath. Without further ado, let’s dive right into it.

5) Ragman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With a name like Ragman, you aren’t expecting much in terms of power. You wouldn’t know it by looking at him, either, but Ragman’s power is downright horrifying. His Suit of Souls allows him to absorb any evil soul that comes into contact with it, turning them into the very fibers of his costume. Not only does this increase Ragman’s overall physical properties, but it adds all of the soul’s memories and skills to his own. This even extends to letting Ragman cast any spells that the magic users he’s absorbed knew. Escaping the Suit of Souls is thought to be impossible, making him the ultimate prison for the guilty that you do not want to get caught by. Once he grabs you, it’s already too late.

4) Hawkman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Hawkman is one of those heroes who’s always the butt of the joke. His massive wings, helmet, and archaic weapon practically beg for someone to call him a walking chicken wing, but he’s a lot stronger than he’s given credit for. Hawkman’s main powers come from his Nth metal wings and weapons, whose mysterious properties defy gravity and physics. They grant the winged warrior enhanced strength, speed, and durability that let him stand up to people like Superman. He’s nowhere near as strong as the Man of Steel, but he can at least hurt him, which is a massive bar. This isn’t even taking his thousands of past lives into account, during one of which he was the universe’s greatest warrior and murderer. Don’t mess with Hawkman.

3) Animal Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

When you hear the name Animal Man, you might assume his powers are similar to Beast Boy’s, where he can turn into animals. His powers are actually closer to Vixen’s, where he takes on the abilities of animals and only has limited shapeshifting. That, on its own, is actually far stronger than you’d imagine, but what really earns him his spot on this list is that he is the Red’s chosen avatar. Much like the Green embodies all plant life, the Red is the energy field that is made from and connects all animal life, humans included. This effectively lets Animal Man connect to every living thing in the universe and tap into their powers, making him one of the most versatile and powerful people alive.

2) Doctor Light

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While the first Doctor Light could only control light around him, the second is much, much stronger. Much like her counterpart, Doctor Light can do everything from fire beams of pure energy to absorb all light around her. However, what takes her over the edge is that she is directly connected to the Light of Creation, more commonly known as the Source. This connection lets Doctor Light’s power pierce even the Great Darkness’s shadows and control and amplify any and all forms of light. She can even take on a form of pure light, which lets her bypass any defense. Doctor Light’s connection makes her well of power virtually limitless, and definitely makes her one of the most powerful superheroes around.

1) Aquaman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

No hero has been mocked for being weak and useless more than Aquaman. Contrary to meme-ified belief, Aquaman’s power is not simply talking to fish. The King of Atlantis is much more powerful than he seems. For starters, his physical might lets him literally stand up against Superman. If that doesn’t convince you, in Justice League (2011) #10, he lifted a 160,000-ton ocean liner singlehandedly. In Aquaman (2011) #4, he moved an entire tectonic plate by himself. His durability is just as impressive, regularly thriving in pressures at the bottom of the ocean and tanking RPG rockets to the face.

More recently, he’s inherited his wife’s hydrokinesis, which lets him control water in all its forms. If that wasn’t enough, he became the avatar of the Blue, which connects him to all of the water throughout the universe. At his peak, Aquaman can become the living embodiment of all water, which all life relies on in one way or another. This isn’t even mentioning his ability to control marine life, magical prowess, and unstoppable artifacts. Aquaman is a much, much bigger threat than anyone gives him credit for. The King of the Seas deserves respect put on his name.

Which Justice Leaguer do you think is way more powerful than anyone cares to mention?