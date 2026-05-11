5 Marvel Heroes Who Are Villains in the Ultimate Universe

Marvel Comics’ new Ultimate Universe has been one of the most successful and engaging projects the company has created in recent years. This alternate universe, designated as Earth-6160, was created by the Maker, an evil version of Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, Earth-1610. To maintain his control over the world, the Maker conspired to keep many iconic characters from becoming superheroes. Even worse, to further tighten his control, the Maker twisted many heroes into cruel villains and enforcers and made them a part of his inner circle. Instead of being the Ultimate Universe’s protectors, these heroes are its tyrants.

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Marvel Comics has plenty of evil doppelgangers of popular heroes. Even so, the Ultimate Universe is filled to the brim with dozens of evil versions of Marvel’s greatest superheroes. These corrupted heroes, now villains, are opposed by the rebel group of heroes known as the Ultimates, who are seeking to overthrow the Maker’s regime.

5) Captain Britain

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The Maker’s world is divided into seven major territories, each of which is controlled by a member of the Maker’s Council. The ruler of the European Coalition is Captain Britain. In the main Marvel Universe, Captain Britain’s real name is Brian Braddock, and he wields the mystical Sword of Might and Amulet of Right to protect the innocent. However, in the Ultimate Universe, the Captain Britain mantle is held by a man named Henri Dugarry, and he’s anything but a hero. The Ultimate Universe’s Captain Britain is a cruel, sadistic tyrant who commands an army of fantastical creatures known as the Black Crusade to enforce his reign. He has ravaged the magical land of Avalon and nearly killed Thor.

4) Bucky Barnes

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Captain America’s sidekick, Bucky Barnes, is no stranger to becoming a villain; he was brainwashed into becoming the Winter Soldier after all. However, in the Ultimate Universe, Bucky becomes a villain by his own volition. Bucky’s feeling of helplessness as the Maker dismantled America’s democracy, mixed with his fear of his mortality, caused him to become desperate to find some control over his life. Unfortunately, this led to Bucky to embracing the Maker’s regime. He converted into the Grand Skull, the leader of the Neo-Nazi terrorist group the Red Skulls, who slaughter marginalized groups. To see Bucky broken by his world and taking up the mantle of Captain America’s archenemy is incredibly tragic.

3) Colossus and Magik

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The mutants Colossus and Magik are among the most iconic superhero siblings in Marvel Comics, but in the Ultimate Universe, they are among the most ruthless members of the Maker’s Council. Alongside the villain Omega Red, the Rasputin siblings control Eurasia and Limbo. The Maker put them in charge of culling all mutant resistance, leading the pair committing multiple genocides against their own people. To aid their extermination of mutantkind, the siblings had Wolverine brainwashed and turned into the assassin, the Winter Soldier. And, they have become the main villains of the Ultimate Wolverine comic series. Colossus and Magik are complete psychopaths who take great pleasure in torturing and killing innocent people.

2) Hulk

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In both the original and the new Ultimate Universes, the Hulk is a powerful and cruel villain. However, where the first Ultimate Hulk was a savage and cannibalistic beast, the new version couldn’t be more different. Instead of a simple-minded rage-filled monster, the Hulk of the new Ultimate Universe is a calculating and focused member of the Maker’s Council. He is the ruler of China, and the leader of a cult called the Children of Eternal Light. In addition to his gamma-irradiated strength, the Hulk is also a master of the Iron Fist fighting style, which enabled him to almost destroy the Ultimates. There’s perhaps nothing more deadly than an evil Hulk that knows the most powerful martial arts style in the Marvel Universe.

1) Maker

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The creator of the new Ultimate Universe is the Maker. He is what happens when Mr. Fantastic abandons his humanity. Initially a heroic Mr. Fantastic from the original Ultimate Universe, he went mad when he tried and failed to save his world from destruction. The Maker would eventually create his own universe, where he would reign supreme. The Maker is among the most evil villains in Marvel Comics. His crimes include killing his own family, eradicating 67 universes, destroying the 61st century, torturing another version of Reed Richards into becoming Doctor Doom, creating a global dictatorship, and ensuring numerous people never became superheroes. Although he’s technically from another world, there wouldn’t be a new Ultimate Universe without the Maker’s machinations.

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