Ranking the Main Antagonists of the Ultimate Universe so Far

Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe has been home to some of the best villains they’ve had lately. With slight twists to classic characters The Maker, an evil version of Reed Richards made a council for himself in this world. Mostly handpicked by The Maker to help mold his new earth, they control a different part of the world under him. With seven different locations to control, these threats have all been shown as the leader or leaders of their respective area. With varying levels of success, the threats all stand out and have made names for themselves — and there are surely more to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a solid batch of beginning enemies for the world’s heroes to clash with. Here are the main antagonists of the Ultimate Universe so far, ranked.

6) The Rasputins

Courtesy of Marvel

While the classic X-Men are all over the place in Ultimate Wolverine, the Rasputins prove to be a great new threat in this universe. With Piotr and Illyana along with Omega Red as the leaders of their corner of the world, they rule this area with a literal iron fist. With Colossus in charge of the three, he’s a lethal threat to the mutants. With Magik as her usual demonic queen along with Omega Red doing his thing, these three are great at what they do. At time of writing we haven’t seen a to of them in action quite yet but it feels like things are starting to come to a head. Once Wolverine and company fight them, it’ll be a great fight to see.

5) Shadow King

The one threat not a part of The Maker’s council is the Shadow King. Terrorizing the X-Men in this universe, he tries to possess Armor as his personal pawn. He’s a pawn of the cult known as the Children of the Atom led by the Maester. Reimagined as a creepy teenager, he carries a lot of the same energy as his regular universe counterpart.

The X-Men have had enough trouble with him, but once they get together, he’s toast. In his mind he’s literally untouchable but physically he won’t stand a chance against them all. While he creeps everyone out, the beautiful art by Peach Momoko at least makes this Shadow King a bit easier to look at.

4) Moon Knight

Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate Moon Knight trade blows

A bit of a departure from Moon Knight in 616, Khonsu and Ra are fantastic new takes on Moon Knight. Depicted as cult leaders from a section of Africa wanting Vibranium, they prove to be a threat for not just Black Panther but Wakanda as a whole. While it’s typically Khonsu as the one in the costume they both, along with their soldiers, have fought Wakanda’s forces.

While they proved to be a tough threat for the beginning of the book, they’ve taken a bit of a back seat at the moment. It doesn’t feel like they’re fully gone, just gathering their strength to come back at full force. Whenever that happens, Black Panther and Storm will be more than ready.

3) The Sinister Six

One of the most different versions of the Sinister Six we’ve ever seen arrived in Ultimate Spider-Man. Comprised more of the crime bosses in New York city as opposed to those beaten by Spider-Man, this version rules New York inconsistently. Sure they can team up well together, but this version does not like each other. A group full of egos wanting to screw each other over never really comes together.

With half the team out of commission, they keep gaining up their numbers quickly. With just a few more issues to go, time will tell how effective they will be in the long run. The addition of Mole Man is pretty neat and there is a fun take on Black Cat as well. This is generally a fun version of the team. They just need to trust each other a bit more.

2) The Hulk

Regarded typically as one of the best heroes in the main universe, this version of the Hulk is a madman. Ruling the city K’un L’un and being the Iron Fist of the city, he’s The Maker’s strongest ally. Upon the first fight with the Ultimates he decimated the team multiple times and even came close to killing a few of them. Fortunately, with time traveling shenanigans, he was stopped.

Waiting for the next moment to strike, the Hulk terrified fans of The Ultimates. The Hulk is already scary as he is, but adding the Iron Fist on top of that made him pure nightmare fuel in the endgame. All we know is, we hope the Ultimates can take him on and win this time. He absolutely deserves to be beaten.

1) The Maker

The Maker of course is our top pick. He came from the original Ultimate universe and made the new one. He’s an utterly fantastic villain that deserves every accolade he’s gotten. Creating his world in his image, he’s truly won the lottery of villainy. With his release set for December 2025, who knows what he’s going to do when he’s free. Outside of continuing to be an utter psychopath, we have plenty to fear from him in Ultimate: Endgame. I doubt he’d get killed but if he does, I hope Doom is able to get the final shot on him, he’s earned it.

Who do you think is the best threat in the Ultimate Universe? Let us know what you think.