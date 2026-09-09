5 Moments That Prove That General Zod Is Superman’s Deadliest Villain

Superman has a lot of powerful villains, but one of his deadliest has the same powers as Superman and one distinctive advantage over the hero. Superman is Kal-El, a Kryptonian sent to Earth as a baby, where he was raised by kind farmers in Kansas named Jonathan and Martha Kent. He has more powers than almost anyone on Earth thanks to his Kryptonian DNA and the yellow sun triggering those powers, but he had to learn how to use them on his own. General Zod is also a Kryptonian, but he was a military strategist who developed his battle genius as an adult on Krypton before its destruction.

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This means that General Zod might have had to learn his powers the same way as Superman, but his skills as a military genius and tactician put him on an entirely different level from the Man of Steel. It also makes General Zod one of Superman’s deadliest villains.

5) New Krypton

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“New Krypton” was a DC line-wide crossover series that started in Superman: New Krypton Special #1 (2008) by Geoff Johns and Peter Woods, and it ran through Action Comics, Superman, and Supergirl. The storyline followed the bottled city of Kandor being enlarged, freeing its 100,000 Kryptonians onto Earth, where they faced persecution and fear from the human population. This caused all Kryptonians other than Superman to be barred from Earth, and Superman’s aunt Alura released Zod from the Phantom Zone to command their defense and protect New Krypton.

General Zod proved his power and might early on. Superman ended up relocating to the new planet and was drafted into the Kandor Military Guard, forced to serve under General Zod’s command. Zod also showed his brilliance because when a mole sent by General Sam Lane shot him, Zod put Superman in charge of the military, forcing the Man of Steel into Kryptonian politics. This all led to “War of the Supermen,” proving how dangerous General Zod really is.

4) The Pocket Universe Zod

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Released in “The Supergirl Saga” in 1988, this was the storyline that introduced the new Supergirl into the post-crisis world and forced Superman to do something no one could have seen coming. This was a three-part crossover told in Superman and Adventures of Superman by John Byrne and Jerry Ordway. The Pocket Universe was a miniature reality crafted by the Time Trapper, and Lex Luthor from that world accidentally freed General Zod, Zaora, and Quex-Ul.

This was the deadliest version of General Zod at that time, as these three Kryptonian criminals slaughtered all life on the Pocket Universe’s Earth, wiping out its entire population except for Lana Lang and a doomed resistance in Smallville. This wide-scale genocide was the most apocalyptic act that General Zod ever committed. In fact, even after Superman stripped them of their powers with gold Kryptonite, he realized they would soon get their powers back. Superman then used green Kryptonite to kill them, although Quex-Ul killed Zod before he died from the Kryptonite poisoning. This means Superman was responsible for murdering General Zod years before he controversially did so in the DCEU.

3) Dictator of Pokolistan

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The Dictator of Pokolistan is a non-Kryptonian General Zod who goes by the name Avruskin. He debuted in Action Comics #779 (2001) by Joe Kelly and Duncan Rouleau. He was the child of Soviet cosmonauts whose space station was bombarded with radiation as Superman’s rocket passed Earth. The mutation left him weakened by yellow sunlight but empowered by red-sun radiation, so he built a suit of red armor that filters sunlight to sustain his powers.

When Lex Luthor was President of the United States, he made an arrangement with the country of Pokolistan, which was a fictional former Soviet state that had a series of guardsmen protecting it. This version of Zod immediately proved his power when he overpowered Superman in their first fight and broke the Man of Steel’s jaw. One issue later, Zod hit Superman so hard that Superman flew out of the country. The plan for this Zod was to turn Earth’s sun from yellow to red to strip Superman of his powers and make Zod all-powerful.

2) The Last Son

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“The Last Son” is a five-part storyline that ran through Action Comics, with a creative team that included Geoff Johns, Adam Kubert, and Richard Donner, the director of Superman: The Movie (1978). This was a big deal at the time because this brought Donner in to write the character of General Zod, who was part of Superman II, which Donner was co-director of. The two biggest things about the story were introducing Christopher Kent, a Kryptonian boy whom Superman and Lois Lane adopt, and making the movie version of General Zod canon in mainstream DC continuity.

It turned out that Chris was actually General Zod and Ursa’s son, born in the Phantom Zone. Zod led a mass Phantom Zone breakout, sending dozens of Kryptonian prisoners to attack Earth. His ultimate goal was to retrieve his son. General Zod proved his power here by defeating every member of the Justice League, imprisoning them, and banishing Superman to the Phantom Zone. This General Zod was so dangerous that Superman had to team up with Lex Luthor, Bizarro, Parasite, and Metallo to beat Zod.

1) Kingdom of Zod

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“Kingdom of Zod” is the brand-new General Zod storyline from 2026, a Superman family crossover event that started in August 2026. The story started in Supergirl #16 when a military coup destabilized a Kryptonite-based kingdom called El Caldero, prompting Supergirl to assemble a strike force. However, the main coup was planned by General Zod, who planned to conquer Earth by transforming the entire planet into a Kryptonian world, a planet-scale threat that targeted every Kryptonian hero at once.

General Zod is once again so powerful here that it took a large-scale team and a massive war to even attempt to slow him down. Supergirl brought in Superboy-Prime, Conner Kent, Tomorrow Man, and Steel to fight Zod. While the event has yet to end, DC Comics has advertised that the series will upend the long-running rivalry between Superman and General Zod, and nothing will be the same once this battle has ended.