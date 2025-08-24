The DCU Just Disrespected Superman’s Most Underrated Villain

The bad guys in the DC Universe are no joke. In Creature Commandos, a team of villains, comprised of characters who have qualms about killing, bite off more than they can chew when they pick a fight with Princess Ilana Rostovic, the leader of Pokolistan. Rostovic’s goal is to conquer the world and kill anyone who gets in her way. While she falls short of world domination, she sets the tone for the DCU’s bad guys. Lex Luthor picks up the baton in Superman, and while his mission is less ambitious than Rostovic’s, it’s no less evil. He starts a conflict overseas and puts innocent lives in danger, all for the chance to kill the Man of Steel.

Luthor may not be the only one in the multiverse who has a beef with the Kryptonian, though. Despite focusing on Christopher Smith and his struggles, Peacemaker Season 2 takes time out of its premiere to reveal that another Superman villain exists. However, instead of setting the stage for another major battle, the DCU treats the evildoer like a generic goon that will never be mentioned in the same breath as Superman.

Peacemaker & His Family Are the Cream of the Crop on One World

With his evil father out of the picture, Chris sets up shop in his old man’s house in Season 2. Eagly is keeping the anti-hero from getting good sleep, but the bird still ends up being helpful. He uncovers a door in a pocket universe that leads to another reality where Peacemaker exists, piquing Chris’ interest. When the door swings open, Chris sees his father, which makes some dark memories flood back into his mind. For the next six months, the gate to the pocket universe remains closed, as Chris just wants to move on with his life and turn over a new leaf as a hero. However, after the Justice Gang fails to give him the time of day during an interview, Chris goes on a bender and heads back to the other universe.

Once Peacemaker reaches the mansion that his family calls home, he starts looking at all the mementoes in front of him. They describe the exploits of the Top Trio, the name of the group to which Chris, his father, and his brother, Keith, belong. Their claims to fame include taking down the Rainbow Creature, a monster that rises from a volcano in South Africa, and Ultra-Humanite, a very old Superman villain. The latter is of particular interest because, in most forms of DC media, it takes a lot more than three guys in super suits to bring him down.

Ultra-Humanite Is the Opposite of Superman

It’s, of course, difficult to find an opponent for the Man of Steel because he’s stronger than almost everyone in the DC Universe. That’s why brains are usually the hero’s Achilles’ heel, as villains will come up with detailed plans that prepare for every scenario. While Luthor usually gets credit for being Superman’s biggest rival, that wasn’t always the case. The first character DC Comics envisioned as a foil to its most important hero was Ultra-Humanite. Starting out as a scientist with plans of world domination, Ultra-Humanite pushed Superman to the edge time and time again before being relegated to Earth-2 and transferring his consciousness into an albino gorilla. The two characters took a break from each other after that, with Ultra-Humanite building a superhero team on his Earth and battling teams like the Justice Society of America.

In recent years, Ultra-Humanite has regained his status as Superman’s first major villain. However, the DCU doesn’t seem interested in following in the source material’s footsteps. David Corenswet’s version of the character could have faced Ultra-Humanite in his first couple of years on the job, but that has yet to be confirmed. All the franchise has to say about the villain is that Peacemaker and his crime-fighting relatives have what it takes to outsmart him and thwart his grand plans for the world.

