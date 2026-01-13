5 Most Anticipated Upcoming Marvel Series In 2026

There are some big things coming to Marvel Comics in 2026, including the rebooting of some new series for popular characters. These new reboots include new series starting for characters like Iron Man and Daredevil, and while that is exciting, there are some even bigger new series that fans haven’t seen much from in the past. The new events in 2026 are also exciting, with the Shadows of Tomorrow event. focusing on the X-Men, and the mysterious Armageddon event from Chip Zdarsky, premiering in 2026. That big event series is currently building in the pages of Captain America and a storyline featuring Miles Morales and his mysterious Origin Boxes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here is a look at Marvel’s upcoming new comic book series we are most looking forward to in 2026.

5) Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon (February 18)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

There is a new Marvel crossover event series arriving in June 2026 called Armageddon, but the company is keeping its lips sealed on what to expect. What is known is that events in the current Captain America run, and things happening to Miles Morales right now, are leading to this next major story. Something else that is known is that a new series, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon, will lead into the new storyline.

Chip Zdarsky is the man bringing Armageddon to Marvel, and he is also writing this new Wolverine comic as the first chapter of what Marvel says is their biggest story of the year. The plot sees Wolverine searching for the victim of a new superhuman experimentation program, and then learns a powerful figure is at work seeking to change everything.

4) The Sentry (March 18)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

After getting his first mainstream crossover attention thanks to Thunderbolts*, The Sentry will be back in December in Avengers: Doomsday. With the hero getting so much attention now, Marvel Comics is capitalizing on it with a new solo series, kicking off on Marvel 18. Paul Jenkins returns to Marvel after over a decade away to create this new four-issue miniseries alongside Christian Rosado.

The series will bring Sentry’s dark half back, as the Void returns and threatens to destroy all reality, forcing Sentry to fight the monster within, while also dealing with other forces threatening to tear the world apart. Reed Richards, Spider-Man, and Kingpin are all in the series, and Sentry is set for his biggest battle yet.

3) Wonder Man (March 18)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Wonder Man Disney+ series drops all at once in January 2018, and two months later, Marvel Comics will try to capitalize on his return with a new comic book series as well. This will be a five-issue Wonder Man miniseries from the team of Gerry Duggan and Mark Buckingham. Just as the Disney+ series sees him in Hollywood working on his movie career, the Marvel series will also return him to Hollywood.

Simon Williams returns to Hollywood and tries to help keep the city safe, while still practicing his own form of pacifism in superheroing. However, when a deadly mystery that involves an old friend gets him involved with the shadier side of Hollywood, he risks losing his Hollywood career and ends up on the other side of a battle with Hellcast as well. Wonder Man #1 goes on sale March 18, 2026.

2) Magik and Colossus (February 4)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The upcoming change for the mutants, titled Shadows of Tomorrow, will see several new series launched, including another Storm series following her solo run in 2024 and a new series based on Rogue. However, even more exciting is a new series that will be based on the brother-sister mutant combo of Colossus and Magik. This appears to be a nice reunion, especially since the siblings have not been on the same page for years.

Will the pacifist and kid-hearted Colossus put the differences with his cynical and hot-tempered sorceress sister Magik behind him? That is the question this series will ask as the siblings return to their home country of Russia, only to find that ancient monsters are killing the innocent people there. Ashley Allen and German Peralta take on the creative duties for this new series, launching on February 4.

1) Cyclops (February 11)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The big Age of Revelation series wrapped up with no resolution for that devastating timeline, but it also ended with two characters returning with knowledge of the terrible future. Dark Beast was there and knows all about the possibilities of Douglas Ramsay’s powers. However, even more important, Cyclops knows exactly what happens, and he wants to ensure that he stops it from happening to his timeline.

This will play into the first Cyclops solo series in over a decade, when it kicks off on February 11. The series features the creative team of Alex Paknadwel and Rogê Antônio. While Cyclops seems desperate to stop this apocalyptic future from happening, the series will actually kick off when he is separated from the X-Men, lost in the mountain wilderness, and missing his visor. With Donald Pierce and the Reavers hunting him down, this will finally give Cyclops a chance to shine for the first time in years.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!