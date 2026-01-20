5 Reasons One World Under Doom Was the Best Event Book of 2025

2025 was a great year to be a superhero comic fan, as both Marvel and DC Comics put out some sensational books. As with every year, 2025 saw the House of Ideas put out several event comics, but the the biggest of them was One World Under Doom. This story spun out of 2024’s Blood Hunt and Ryan North’s Fantastic Four run, seeing Doom, who had become the Sorcerer Supreme at the end of Blood Hunt, take over the world. However, he seemingly didn’t use his magical powers to conquer everything, with the leaders of the world actually giving him power. Over this nine-issue series, readers watched the heroes do their best to figure out exactly how Doom was able to accomplish things that no Sorcerer Supreme has before and end his reign.

While there are some who would argue that DC K.O. is the best event of 2025, One World Under Doom has a lot of great moments. The story took characters in new directions and changed the Marvel Universe (until the next event story). Here are five reasons that One World Under Doom is the best event comic of 2025.

5) The Last Issue Was Very Good

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

One World Under Doom was by no means a perfect series, with some questionable decisions made over its nine-issue run. However, the final issue is basically perfect. North and artist R.B. Silva pick up in the aftermath of the last issue, where Doom accidentally caused the death of Valeria Richards. One World Under Doom #9 saw the villain do everything in his power to resurrect the girl he brought into the world and named. There’s a decent amount of Doom character assassination in this story, so seeing him go out of his way to fix the problem he started was awesome.

4) The Fights

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most fun parts of an event comic is the big battles and One World Under Doom delivered those in spades. The heroes tried numerous times to beat Doom, and every time he basically rope-a-doped them and patted them on the head like impetuous children. The battle between Doom and Dormammu was amazing in issues #4 and 5, and issue #6 gave readers a Doom versus Reed Richards confrontation that they will always remember. The big final battle in issue #8 is also spectacular, as Doom constantly outclasses the heroes until he makes a terrible mistake, when something he never foresaw happens. There were some amazing fight scenes in this comic, and it helps make up for some of the problems it has as a story.

3) Doctor Doom Gaslighting the Heroes and the World

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One of the most fun parts of One World Under Doom was Doom fooling and gaslighting the world. In the early issues of the book, every time the heroes thought they had the winning card against the villain, he turned it around on everyone. It was a lot of fun to watch Doom out think and manipulate everyone along the way. This story is prime Doom, and it did a great job of building anticipation for the big reveal of exactly what evil thing that the newly minted emperor of the world did to gain his power. An argument can be made that they depended on this too many times over the course of the series, but it was at least entertaining every time Doom sassed his enemies and made them look terrible.

2) Doctor Doom as the Main Character

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Let’s not split hairs: Doctor Doom is Marvel’s greatest villain. This is one of the main reasons that One World Under Doom is so cool to read. Marvel fans love comics where Doom wins (see 2015’s Secret Wars, which is considered by many to be the best Marvel event ever), and this comic was just issue after issue of Doom outsmarting everyone and being right about how bad the world the heroes built was. His smugness just bled off the page, giving readers some peak Doom moments. No story is perfect, and One World Under Doom is by no means flawless, but seeing Doom do what he dose best was a big reason to love the story.

1) The First Issue

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A first issue is always extremely important to any book and One World Under Doom #1 was one of the best first issues of a Marvel event in a long time. Readers were dropped into a new world, as Doom was elected as Emperor in a shocking series of events and immediately went to work fixing the planet. The issue dug into the problems with the current leadership of the world, touching on real world issues, and North writes the perfect Doom, a monarch who “cares” about the people and tried to do everything he can for them. The issue was the talk of the comic industry when it came out and was widely praised. It’s one of those comics that excites you right from the first page, and is easily one of the best things Marvel put out in 2025.

