Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic Settle Their Feud in the Strangest Way Possible

Two of Marvel’s biggest rivals are finally going to end their longtime rivalry. Doctor Doom has everything he’s ever dreamed of. Not only is Doctor Doom the Sorcerer Supreme, stealing the mantle from Doctor Strange in the final moments of Blood Hunt, but he also now rules the world. Of course, the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and other heroes are questioning Doom’s motives and fighting back. It has to be doubly frustrating for the Fantastic Four, since they’re always clashing with Doctor Doom. Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Doom always disagree on which of them is the smartest, so when it comes time to settle their differences, there’s only one way that makes the most sense.

Marvel released a preview of One World Under Doom #6 by Ryan North, R.B. Silva, David Curiel, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The first page of the preview lays everything out for the reader: “Fantastic Four Leader Challenges Emperor Doom To Contest!” That’s the leading headline in the Daily Bugle. Instead of charging into Doctor Doom’s headquarters for a physical altercation, Mister Fantastic chooses to use his brains over his brawn. He challenges Doom to a “public contest of cognition,” or to put it simply, a public debate/contest of intelligence.

Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom Debate With the Fate of the World in the Balance

Doctor Doom accepts Mister Fantastic’s challenge, which appears to take place inside the 616 TV studio. They’ve turned this tense confrontation into a public talk show complete with a live studio audience. Reed Richards probably sees this as a positive win for his side, since the live audience should help keep Doom in check. Doom wouldn’t risk a public outburst, or else the world’s faith in him would deteriorate.

Reed proposes that he and Doom set the stakes of their discussion, though Doom accuses Reed of trying to wiggle out of their agreement. Reed counters that an event of this magnitude calls for bigger stakes. “How can you argue for the future of our world, old friend, if that world won’t change?” Reed says. “Unless, that is… you’re afraid you’ll lose.” Mister Fantastic knows just how to attack Doom’s pride. Doom recognizes the game that Reed is attempting to play, but naturally, he’s not afraid to play along. Doom offers to continue raising the stakes, and says that if he loses the discussion, he’ll step down.

“Let us, you and I, decide the fate of our world,” Doom says as the One World Under Doom #6 preview ends.

One World Under Doom #6 is a key issue in the Marvel event series. ComicBook had the exclusive first look at One World Under Doom #6, and the pages teased Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom meeting inside the 616 TV building before the cameras go live. There is also an interesting page featuring Scarlet Witch, Invisible Woman, and Black Widow penetrating the magical shield Doctor Doom has placed over Latveria, as the trio of heroes begin a search for answers to how Doom has gotten the world to bend to his knee.

These are two extremely bright men, both of them certain they’re right – and one of them is absolutely wrong. And what’s more, Reed has managed to get Doom to stake the leadership of the world on the outcome of their showdown — so the stakes could not be higher,” Ryan North told ComicBook about Mister Fantastic and Doctor Doom’s showdown.

“Any fight is really about the personalities of the two people involved in the fight, and we’ll never care unless we understand why both of them feel that way — so in many ways it’s both the end of the beginning of our story, and the beginning of the end.”

One World Under Doom #6 goes on sale Wednesday, August 6th. Let us know your thoughts on the preview in the comments below!