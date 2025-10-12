Superman’s Saddest Death Story Isn’t the One Most DC Fans Know About (But Deserves to Be)

Superman is one of the most recognizable and beloved fictional characters of all time who helped kickstart the entire superhero genre. One of the Man of Steel’s most iconic stories is “The Death of Superman”, where he heroically sacrifices his life to stop the evil monster Doomsday’s path of destruction. It was a significant event for both the DC Universe and readers, as no one ever expected the world’s strongest superhero to fall in battle. It was a cultural milestone that continues to be celebrated to this day for its bold story – but it wasn’t the only time Superman has died in comics. In fact, there is one Superman death storyline that was far more tragic and had an even greater impact on DC Comics, but is rarely discussed: We’re referring to the storyline known as “The Final Days of Superman”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New 52 Superman Met a Heartbreaking End

“The Final Days of Superman” centered around the death of DC’s New 52 version of the Man of Steel. When DC rebooted its universe with the New 52 relaunch in 2011, many familiar heroes underwent significant changes (for better or for worse). One of the most notable reimaginings was that of Superman; the New 52 version of the character was younger, more rebellious, and had less experience than previous iterations. He was also notable for a uniform without red trucks, losing his adoptive parents at a young age, and “dating” Wonder Woman. All these changes led to numerous controversies, with fans constantly debating whether they loved or hated this reimagining.

Eventually, in 2016, DC decided to reboot its entire universe again with Rebirth, reintroducing the original, more experienced, and upbeat version of Superman that existed before the New 52 reboot, along with his wife, Lois Lane, and their son, Jon Kent. However, to make room for the original Superman, the New 52 version of the character had to die. “The Final Days of Superman” serves as a fitting and emotional send-off for this Superman character, as well as the entire New 52 era.

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The New 52 Superman’s death resulted from multiple events that, over time, took their toll on the Man of Steel and eventually led to his demise. It all began during the events of the “Darkseid War,” when Superman was dropped into a Fire Pit on the hellish planet of Apokolips. Exposure to the Apokoliptian energy for a brief period boosted Superman’s strength exponentially before eventually wearing off. Unfortunately, this Apokoliptian energy left Superman with long-lasting adverse effects, which caused cellular degradation. The degradation worsened the more Superman used his new Solar Flare ability, which allowed him to release all the solar energy in his body as a powerful explosion. Superman tried to heal his cells by exposing himself to Kryptonite, but it just shortened the little time he had left.

In the weeks and days leading up to his death, Superman attempts to save as many people as possible and finalize his affairs. During Superman’s end days, a convict named Denny Swan gains the powers of the Man of Tomorrow after being hit by a mysterious bolt of energy. This energy bolt also confused Denny into believing that he was Superman/Clark Kent. This delusion slowly drove Denny to madness. He attacked New 52 Superman, believing him to be a fraud. Denny also tracked down and attacked the pre-New 52 Superman, who was going by the alias Clark White, and lived with his family on a farm. Both versions of Superman, along with Batman, Wonder Woman, and Supergirl, teamed up to stop Denny’s rampage.

Denny’s powers began to grow more unstable during the battle, and he threatened to destroy everything nearby in a massive explosion. To negate the blast, New 52 Superman sacrifices his life by taking Denny up into the sky and releasing a final Solar Flare. Denny died, and Superman wasn’t far behind. While the Kryptonite in his system was running its lethal course, New 52 Superman was surrounded by his friends and loved ones. Dying in Wonder Woman’s arms, he says what a lucky man he has been, and goes peacefully. His body then erupts in a burst of energy, leaving nothing but ash. The predecessor Superman promises to carry on his counterpart’s heroic mission, paving the way for the Rebirth reboot.

The Final Days of Superman Tackled the Finality of Death

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Out of all the Superman death storylines, “The Final Days of Superman” puts the greatest emphasis on the finality of death. More specifically, it’s one of the only storylines where the death is permanent for a mainline character. In “The Death of Superman”, it turns out that the Man of Steel was actually in a healing coma the whole time and came back after just a few months of recovery. Even All-Star Superman, which tells a similar story about Superman accepting his death, ultimately ends with him becoming a being of pure energy who resides in the sun. In contrast, the death of New 52 Superman will never be undone, and it’s treated with the weight it deserves.

We follow as Superman tells his friends and family that his time is near, leading to many realistic and heartbreaking responses. Lana Lang is devastated to learn that her childhood friend is dying; Lois Lane is asked to tell the Man of Steel’s story, and Batman desperately wants to find a way to save Superman – unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done. Superman also gives Supergirl the responsibility of carrying on the El family role as a protector of Earth. Finally, Wonder Woman discovers that the love of her life only has a few days left to live. The two have a heartfelt conversation and proclaim their love for each other. Superman’s final moments are especially touching, as everyone gathers around him to say goodbye.

Part of what makes this story so heart-wrenching is that New 52 Superman’s death is permanent, and that version of the character will never return. Even with the pre-New 52 Superman’s return, this other version still died, leaving many people to mourn him. DC attempted to clarify some confusion by revealing that the omnipotent Doctor Manhattan split Superman into two separate beings: the pre-New 52 and New 52 versions. Rebirth saw the histories and essences of the two versions merged; this event reintroduced and rebooted the character into the definitive Superman of the modern era. Even with this cosmic retcon and the merging of the Supermen, the New 52 version of the character remains absent, underscoring the finality of his death.

The Final Days of Superman Marked the End of the New 52 Era

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The death of the New 52 Superman was more than just the demise of a popular superhero; it was also the final chapter in a significant era at DC Comics. Running from 2011 to 2016, the New 52 Era may not have been the best era of DC Comics, but it was undoubtedly one of the most impactful and memorable. The New 52 brought in new and revised characters and ideas, with varying degrees of success. However, by 2016, declining sales, widespread continuity issues, and negative reader reactions caused DC to end the New 52 universe and start anew with Rebirth.

Even with its infamous legacy, the New 52 still made a significant impact. Many people grew up with these versions of the characters and became attached to their stories. Furthermore, the New 52 reboot attracted a significant audience who felt that the heroes were more grounded and relatable. Also, several movies, including Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, were inspired by the New 52’s portrayal of Superman. While the New 52 was far from perfect, plenty of readers had fond memories of this version of the DC Universe and were sad to see it come to an end. “The Final Days of Superman” was a way for DC to honor the New 52 and provide fans with a heartfelt and satisfying conclusion to the universe they had read about for many years.

While “Death of Superman” is the most popular storyline that follows the fall of the Man of Steel, “The Final Days of Superman” hits harder because of its finality for both the version of the character and the New 52. It might not be the most beloved version of Superman or the DC Universe, but the New 52 still had many fans who grew up inspired by its legacy. By respecting the writers and readers who grew attached to the New 52 and its characters, they managed to tell a story about death that forever changed the DC Universe.

What do you think? Leave a Comment below and join the conversation in the ComicBook Forum!