DC Has Their Own Godzilla Now (& You’ll Never Believe Who It Is)

The hotly anticipated sequel to one of DC’s best ever crossover comics has finally hit comic shop shelves, and oh boy are they swinging right out of the gate with this one. Godzilla and King Kong are back in to wreck the DC Universe once again in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2, except this time the DC Universe isn’t just going to stand around and get pummeled by the Titans. Amanda Waller has never been content to not be holding the biggest stick in the yard, and after even the Man of Steel was trounced by the King of the Monsters last time these two classic franchises clashed, she’s set her sights on making her own Titan to go toe to toe with Godzilla himself. Her perfect test subject? Everyone’s favorite man-shark hybrid, King Shark.

The Justice League is in Kaiju-Sized Trouble

Amanda Waller, vowing to never let Titans wreck havoc across the world again, has put together a new Suicide Squad alongside Colonel Leland Shaw of the Human Defense Corps to create their own Titan army. Their first order of business was to forcibly recruit Lex Luthor, who was imprisoned for almost destroying the world during the first Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. At the same time, the Justice League is enjoying a rare day off, watching the marriage of Barry Allen and Iris West, although most of them had to watch from the Hall of Justice, given that he still hasn’t told her he’s the Flash. The only other heroes actually in attendance were Hal Jordan, Clark Kent and Lois Lane, but during the reception Lois got a call from Mercy Graves that Luthor escaped. The League tracked his power suit turning on to a blacksite H.O.C. base, where the Suicide Squad used a boom tube to travel somewhere. The League jumped through, and found themselves on Skull Island.

Meanwhile, Lex Luthor and Enchantress combine their unmatched scientific and magical abilities to run phase one of the Squad’s experiment on King Shark. They infused him with some kind of arcane energy, and King Shark got bigger, bigger, and bigger, until he was as massive as Godzilla himself. Unfortunately, the monstrous increase in size and power had the opposite effect on his mind, and King Shark rampaged across Cape Town. That is, until Godzilla detected yet another Titan he had to teach a lesson.

It was an all out clash between the Titanized King Shark and Godzilla, and it was as brutal as you’d imagine. However, as tough as he was, Nanaue was only the king of sharks, while Godzilla was the King of Monsters. The irradiated beast picked up King Shark and reversed slammed him into the ground with a move straight out of a WWE title match. Godzilla was about to finish him off with his laser breath when the effect of the experiment faded, returning King Shark to his normal size. Interest lost, Godzilla returned to the ocean. Back at the Suicide Squad’s new base, Shaw demanded Luthor and Enchantress prepare themselves for phased two. Waller called out that she was the one in charge, but Shaw put those notions to rest by shooting her dead on the floor. He claimed total command of the team, and his determination to take down the Titans would not be stopped.

The Suicide Squad Can Make Their Own Titans

So not only does the Suicide Squad have the ability to make their own kaijus, at least temporarily, but they’re also going after something on Skull Island, with Harley Quinn and Captain Cold trying to confirm some kind of coordinates. That could easily be why Kong was so angry when the Justice League showed up, and what they’re looking for could very well be the same magical energy that drained Superman and Supergirl of their power when they arrived. Obviously, just making King Shark into a Titan for a couple of minutes is far from their master plan, and it’s very unlikely he’ll be the only one Titanized during this run. After all, the perfect other target is right there with Killer Croc. All we can know for sure is that Shaw means business, and he intends to make it so humanity is never powerless to fight superheroes or Titans ever again. This is definitely a crossover you do not want to miss.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 is on sale now!