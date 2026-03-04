7 Best Alternate Versions of the Avengers

In Marvel Comics, the Avengers are the world’s premier superhero team and the first line of defense against all supervillains and extraterrestrial threats. This team of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes has gone through many different incarnations, with many being explored in Marvel’s vast multiverse. Made up of infinite parallel universes, the multiverse is a place where anything is possible. Yet like a multiversal constant, every world has some form of Avengers. No matter the universe, there will almost always be a day when the world’s strongest heroes come together to protect the innocent. Some variants are practically identical to their main Earth-616 counterparts, while others couldn’t be more different.

The multiverse has always been a significant trope in Marvel Comics. And with heroes as iconic as the Avengers, it’s no surprise that Marvel would explore alternate versions of them.

7) Scavengers

Across infinite universes, few are as strange as Earth-8311, nicknamed Larval Earth. Populated by anthropomorphic cartoon animals, this world is best known for its Friendly Neighborhood Peter Porker, aka Spider-Ham. Yet, Spider-Ham is just one instance of a weird being from this strange universe, as it also has its own version of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes called the Scavengers. The team consists of many classic Avengers, but in animal forms, including Captain Americat, Iron Mouse, Thrr, Squawkeye, Ant Ant, Captain Meowvel, Black Panda, and Croctor Strange. Having loony and comedic adventures, the Scavengers are a prime example of how bizarre the multiverse can get in Marvel Comics.

6) Avengers 2099

Although Spider-Man is the most iconic superhero of the year 2099, there are other heroes in this this time as well. On Earth-23291, the Avengers were created and owned by the megacorporation Alchemax, which has the entire world under its thumb. The team consists of a female Captain America with a superhuman split personality, Hercules, a new Iron Man, a human-hawk hybrid Hawkeye, and a lethal vigilante Black Widow. Even though the Avengers 2099 started as basically glorified enforcers for Alechemax, their moral codes allowed them to break free of their corporate constraints and act as genuine heroes for the people of Nueva York.

5) Revengers

One of the most terrifying worlds in the Marvel Multiverse, Earth-10011 is appropriately nicknamed the Cancerverse and is home to the Revengers. In this universe, when Captain Mar-Vell was on his deathbed, he was visited by the Lovecraftian monsters known as the Many Angled Ones, who offered him a way to cheat death. However, by accepting the deal, Captain Mar-Vell became corrupted and began transmuting Earth’s heroes into immortal abominations. Renamed the Revengers, the corrupted heroes led the Many Angled Ones’ campaign to remake the universe in their image. The Revengers would also come into conflict with the heroes of other Earths in their attempt to conquer other universes, making them one of the multiverse’s great threats.

4) A-Force

On Earth-16191, the world is defended by the all-female superhero team A-Force. Led by She-Hulk, A-Force is comprised of many of Marvel’s most iconic women, including Captain Marvel, Rogue, Ms. America, Black Widow, Wasp, Medusa, Valkyrie, and many more. Together, they protect their world from all manner of monsters and zombies. They also found themselves battling a traitor among their ranks, revealed to be a female Loki. One of the team’s members, the multiversal hero Singularity, would eventually travel to Earth-616 and make another version of A-Force in the main Marvel Universe continuity, showing just how popular this team was among readers.

3) Multiversal Avengers

When the Multiversal Masters of Evil began wiping out the prehistoric heroes of various parallel universes, a heroic Loki variant assembled a team of heroes from across these broken worlds to oppose them. The Multiversal Avengers consist of some of the strongest and most bizarre variants of Marvel heroes. These heroes include a Tony Stark who became Ant-Man, a Thor who mastered the Iron Fist, a Thing merged with the Infinity Stones, a cosmic-powered Black Panther, a Celestial Deathlok, and many more. The Multiversal Avengers also have an army of Captain Americas, the Howling Commandos, and a fleet of Captain Marvels, the Carol Corps. The Multiversal Avengers have become the front-line defense against all threats to the infinite multiverse.

2) Ultimates

When Marvel created the original Ultimate Universe, Earth-1610, the goal was to produce darker, more realistic versions of its most popular characters. This universe’s incarnation of the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, known as the Ultimates, was assembled by Nick Fury to protect the United States from various threats. The original team comprised Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant Man, and Wasp. Eventually, many other iconic heroes joined, including the Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Black Panther. Many of the Ultimates’ members are far more disturbed than their main universe counterparts. Still, the original Ultimates was a hit for Marvel and lasted for 10 years because of its compelling reinterpretations of classic heroes.

1) A-Next

On Earth-982, the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes had retired, paving the way for their sons, daughters, and proteges to take up their mantles and continue their heroic legacies. After battling some trolls, several next-generation heroes decided to become the new Avengers, nicknamed A-Next. The other original members included Thunderstrike’s son Kevin; Juggernaut’s son J2; Ant-Man and Wasp’s daughter Stinger; and Iron Man’s android replacement Mainframe. Over time, many other heroes joined, like American Dream, Saberclaw, Thena, and Bluestreak. Even Spider-Man’s daughter, May “Mayday” Parker, aka Spider-Woman, joined the team. A-Next is a shining beacon that shows that the Avengers’ legacy will continue long into the future.

