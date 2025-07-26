I Miss This Captain America Inspired Character and Really Wish Marvel Would Bring Them Back

One of the fundamental secrets to truly enjoying Marvel Comics is accepting a certain degree of cognitive dissonance, especially when it comes to the “floating timeline” rule. This allows readers, for example, to overlook the fact that after sixty years of publication, Peter Parker is still in his twenties. In 1998, however, Marvel Editor Tom DeFalco attempted to ease this disconnect with the creation of Marvel Comics 2 (MC2) — an alternate future timeline set on Earth-982. In this continuity, legacy heroes aged realistically, retired, or were otherwise forced to step down due to injury or illness, while a new generation of younger heroes rose to take their place.

One of the “poster children” of the next generation of Marvel heroes in the MC2 timeline was Shannon Carter’s American Dream. Not only did she star in her own MC2 solo series, American Dream, but she was also a key member of that timeline’s version of the Avengers—A-Next—and a major character in the Spider-Girl series. Tom DeFalco’s choice to highlight American Dream was a stroke of genius, as she quickly became one of the MC2’s most popular characters. However, despite her parting declaration at the conclusion of her own series that “You haven’t heard the last of me,” that truly was the last fans have seen of her in any meaningful sense. It’s long overdue for Marvel to bring her back.

Shannon Carter is Every bit as Heroic as Steve Rogers

There’s no question that Steve Rogers is the embodiment of an American hero. Born on the Fourth of July, he’s been fighting for truth, justice, and the American way since the moment he came of age. For anyone representing the United States, there’s simply no other choice. While others have worn the mantle of Captain America, none have ever felt as naturally attuned to the role as Rogers — that is, until the arrival of Shannon Carter.

Shannon didn’t start out as an ultra-patriot — she was just an average kid living a normal life. That all changed after a car accident claimed the lives of her parents and left her seriously injured. She was adopted by her aunt, Peggy Carter, a high-ranking secret agent with close ties to the Avengers. Aunt Peggy often shared stories about her experiences with Captain America, who — like Shannon — had once faced overwhelming odds and gone on to achieve greatness.

Inspired by those stories, Shannon grew deeply admiring of Captain America. His journey became her motivation — not only to recover from her injuries, but also to push herself to become just as tough, strong, fast, and resilient as her hero. As a young adult, about the same age as Steve Rogers was when he took the super-soldier serum, she also decided to dedicate her life to superheroism in the name of truth and justice. Adopting the name “American Dream,” Shannon sought to replicate Captain America’s vibe and success. Interestingly, the more she did, the more she channeled her hero’s persona. This culminated – like her hero before her – in her eventual rise to become the leader and moral heart of the A-Next and later the Avengers-Next.

Shannon Carter’s American Dream has a lot to Offer Marvel Comics

What makes American Dream such a compelling character is that her only real “superpower”—if it can even be called that—is her sheer willpower. Unlike her idol, Captain America, she wasn’t injected with a Super Soldier Serum, nor was she bitten by a radioactive insect, exposed to gamma radiation, or trained from childhood to be an assassin. She also didn’t have generational wealth and a gift for technology to help her build an armored exoskeleton.

What she did have, as revealed in Tom DeFalco, Ron Frenz, and Todd Nauck’s American Dream limited series, was a dream: first, to heal herself after the devastating car accident, and then, to follow in the footsteps of her hero, Captain America. To achieve that, she trained relentlessly, studied hard, practiced constantly, and even launched a self-made superhero side-hustle while working as a tour guide at the old Avengers Mansion. She is the ultimate “bootstrap” superhero.

Not only did she become a hero, but she’s thrived in the role. Whereas other heroes, born with their gifts, struggle to reach their full potential, Carter is a natural who relishes the challenge. This gives her tremendous hero cachet and instant gravitas with her peers. While Captain America built up a similar aura on the front lines of World War II, Carter generated hers, for all intents and purposes, from within herself. This is perhaps best illustrated in Tom DeFalco and Pat Olliffe’s The Last Planet Standing, where American Dream’s drive and confidence power the special operation that foils Galactus’ plan to devour Earth. She is a one-of-a-kind hero, with a story that can inspire anyone and everyone.

Where in the Marvel Comics Universe is American Dream?

Of course, the American Dream is neither lost nor deceased. She’s still alive and well on Earth-982 in the MC2 universe. However, since Marvel has effectively stopped telling MC2 stories and hasn’t integrated American Dream into its mainstream Earth-616 continuity, she might as well be lost or dead.

Given that one of MC2’s original purposes was to develop a “next generation” of heroes, there’s no better time than the present to tap into the potential of a character like American Dream. What other self-made hero offers her unique blend of inspiration, capability, and unwavering belief that anyone can make a difference? In an era where the public seems to be showing signs of superhero fatigue, what better antidote could there be than a hero with no superpowers or gimmicky personality quirks fighting the good fight?

It’s high time Marvel recognized Shannon’s potential and brought her back into active publication. Marvel certainly has no shortage of options for introducing her to the Earth-616 continuity. Not only has she traveled through alternate realities in the Avengers: Next series, but Marvel has demonstrated its ability to creatively transfer characters — like Miles Morales and Spider-Girl — between universes under the “right” circumstances. Alternatively, Marvel could simply give the MC2 universe the spotlight it deserves once more. Her return wouldn’t be merely a nostalgic indulgence; it would be an opportunity to inspire a new generation of readers with a hero who truly embodies the best qualities of an everyday American hero.