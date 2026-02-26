7 Best Wolverine Crossover Comics, Ranked

Wolverine is one of the most popular characters in comics. He first appeared battling the Hulk in The Incredible Hulk #181, and joined the X-Men in Giant-Size X-Men #1, becoming a key part of their success. He started to become a superstar in the early ’80s, and then began his many years of crossing over with some of the most popular heroes in the Marvel Universe. As he got more well-known, he would start to get crossovers with new characters, drawing eyes to their adventures, and was used to buoy sales on characters that needed a boost. He quickly became the king of the crossover, to the praise of some and the chagrin of many.

Over the years, there have been what feel like thousands of crossovers with the character. The majority of them have been forgotten, with the best of them rising to the top of the heap. These seven Wolverine crossovers are the best of the best, stories that every fan needs to pick up.

7) Wolverine (Vol. 2) #102

Image Courtesy of MArvel Comics

Wolverine regressed to a feral form in Wolverine (Vol. 2) #100, and the issue ended with Elektra leaving to find him. Issue #102 would see the two characters have their first “crossover”, but in a very non-traditional sense. This story from Wolverine legends Larry Hama and Adam Kubert followed the feral Logan on a night in New York City, while Elektra tells a story of her family in the captions. The two narratives blend together, each one showing the contrasts and similarities of the situations. It’s an example of how great Wolverine was in the ’90s, and a comic that not enough people talk about.

6) Captain America Annual #8

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America has had some iconic covers, including this one from Captain America Annual #8. This story from Mark Gruenwald and Mike Zeck saw the two characters team up for the first time. Of course, this being Marvel, the two of them fight it out first. Nowadays, Cap and Wolvie are the best of friends, but back then, they clashed completely, with Cap promising that the mutant would never be an Avenger. It’s a classic crossover from one of the most fruitful periods of Marvel history, an awesome ’80s comic that has given readers one of the most legendary images in the House of Ideas’ history.

5) Spider-Man versus Wolverine #1

Image Courtesy of MArvel Comics

Spider-Man is Marvel’s most relatable hero, and also their most popular. As Wolverine got more popular, it was only a matter of time before the two characters were going to cross over and we got that in 1987’s Spider-Man versus Wolverine #1, by Christopher Priest and Mark Bright. This classic comic took both heroes to West Germany, both of them out to save the same woman, which leads to a fight over exactly why the woman wanted to be saved. This story has one of the coolest fights in Marvel history, and shows off just how truly formidable Wolverine can be.

4) Kitty Pryde and Wolverine

Image COurtesy of Marvel COmics

Wolverein got his first solo miniseries in 1982, but would s geoont a co-starring miniseries in Kitty Pryde and Wolverine, by Chris Claremont and Al Milgrom. This series saw the two characters end up working together against Ogun, the man who trained Logan to be a ninja, who had mastered life and death. This was the story were Kitty began her training as a ninja, both with her teammate and Ogun, and is one of those stories that is extremely important to the history of both characters and the X-Men.

3) Havok and Wolverine: Meltdown

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Havok is a mess in the modern day, but he was once a lot less damaged, and getting a focus in late ’80s Uncanny X-Men. He was given a chance to shine when he was put in a Epic miniseries with Wolverine and some of the best creators around towards the end of the decade of excess. Havok and Wolverine: Meltdown, by Walt Simonson, Lousie Simonson, Jon J. Muth, and Kent Williams, was a prestige format series (every late ’80s comic shop had its first issue as a poster), and is a forgotten gem. This story pulled the heroes into some Cold War intrigue, with fantastic, unique painted art from Muth and Williams. This is from that short time when Marvel was experimenting with mature readers comics, and it’s a classic that doesn’t get enough love.

2) The Incredible Hulk #340

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has been in some brutal battles, but The Incredible Hulk #340 is one of his greatest. This story by Peter David and Todd McFarlane saw the two heroes clashing, as Hulk was blamed for a plane crash and Wolverine hunted him down. This was a battle that saw the two of them go completely insane on each other, each of them basically killing the other. It’s one of those classics that is recommended by everyone and the original issue will run you a pretty penny. However, it’s well worth all of it to get to see this awesome crossover comic.

1) Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine

Image COurtesy of Marvel Comics

Astonishing Spider-Man and Wolverine, by Jason Aaron and Adam Kubert, is the turning point in the characters’ relationships. Up until this series, the two of them had a grudging respect, but weren’t really friends. However, thanks to this time-traveling adventure, they ended up becoming the best of friends. This six-issue series is full of big Marvel action and insane hijinks, taking readers on a ride that they’ll never expect from start to finish. Kubert’s art is truly fantastic in this book, easily some of his best work at Marvel ever, making it a joy to read.

