7 Biggest Differences Between Wolverine and Cyclops

Wolverine and Cyclops are the two most important X-Men. Cyclops is the only original X-Man who came over to the team during the 1974 reboot, and helped define what being a member of the group is all about. Wolverine is the most popular X-Man of them all, which is saying something, the superstar who helped make the team into one of the most beloved superteams ever. Over the years, the two of them clashed and have eventually become the best of partners, even creating a friendship and grudging respect for each other. They are the most important parts of the team, each of them holding a coeval position in the group’s hierarchy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two heroes have a lot more similarities than a lot of fans realize, but their differences are much acute. While there are some obvious differences, there are some other ones that aren’t talked about as much. These are the seven biggest differences between Wolverine and Cyclops, showing how their unique relationship has forged the X-Men into what they are today.

7) Cyclops Is the Ultimate Mutant Superhero

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has been a very successful superhero, even joining the Fantastic Four and the Avengers. He has a huge web of friends throughout the superhero community, more than Cyclops. However, as far as it goes, Scott Summers is the ultimate mutant superhero. Wolverine has gone further in a lot of ways, but Cyclops is the key to the X-Men. He’s the mutant that everyone, including Logan, wants to be. He is the example that every mutant strives for, and generations of mutant superheroes have followed his example to superstardom.

6) Wolverine Is the X-Men’s Greatest Killer

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is the most savage X-Man, and that pretty much goes without saying. The X-Men held him back from killing on their missions most of the time, but eventually, he and Cyclops agreed that his unique skills were what the mutant race needed to survive. ‘Clops doesn’t really have any qualms with killing anymore, but he doesn’t do it himself, basically doing everything but kill. However, Wolverine is the one who does most of the killing for the team, whether it be with them or X-Force. Cyclops has killed over the years, usually people who will resurrect like Mister Sinister or Apocalypse, but he’d rather have Wolverine do it.

5) Cyclops Is All About Mutant Rights

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine has shown how far a mutant can go, becoming a part of the greatest teams and organizations like SHIELD. He loves mutants and fighting for their rights, but he mostly does it because it fits in his whole quest for redemption. He wants to help mutants because he wants to help everyone. However, when it comes right down to it, Cyclops only has one real mission in life: making life better for every mutant out there. He’s the kind of person who one hundred gets up in the morning and his first through it, “How can I help mutants today?” He wants to make sure his people survive, and everything he does is all about that.

4) Wolverine Is the Better Fighter

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The X-Men are as tough as they come, and there are plenty of fans of the team who will glaze Cyclops very hard. He’s been training since he was a teen, is a master of his powers, and a great hand to hand combatant. He can take down all kinds of powerful heroes and villains on his own, but he’s nowhere near the fighter that Wolverine is. Logan has been fighting for over a century, has mastered numerous martial arts, trained as a soldier, and knows how to use basically any weapon you can name. ‘Clops is a great combatant, but he doesn’t have a tenth of the sheer skill and experience of Wolverine.

3) Cyclops Is the Better Mutant Teacher

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Wolverine is known for teaching young mutants to be better heroes. Characters like Kitty Pryde, Rogue, and Jubilee are his most well-known partners, but he’s also befriended young mutants like Cannonball, Kid Omega, Armor, Glob Herman, and many more. He’s great at training mutants, but he’s nowhere near as good as Cyclops is. Scott Summers could never actually control his powers, but he’s worked hard to master them to the greatest extent he can. He’s a much better teacher for mutants with uncontrollable powers, and can teach them things that Logan can’t. On top of that, the success of the X-Men can be laid at Scott’s feet, since he spent years drilling the team and making them the legends they are today.

2) Wolverine Is the Better Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Cyclops gets a lot of respect, but he’s not half the man that Wolverine is. Cyclops abandoned his wife and child when Jean Grey came back to life. He’s never really been there for his brother Havok, and has often made their relationship worse. He doesn’t really care about humanity anymore and has no problem sending children to kill. The war against humanity has scarred him and made someone very different than he used to be. Wolverine, on the other hand, is all about saving as many lives as possible and has never really lost faith in the dream.. He’ll take anyone under his wing, and will go out of his way to save as many people as possible. Cyclops is a good man, but Wolverine is much greater than Scott Summers could ever hope to be.

1) Cyclops Is the Best Leader In Comics

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel has some amazing team leaders, with the best widely considered to be Captain America. However, anyone who is serious about that question knows the truth: Cyclops is the better leader. In fact, I’d go so far as to say that Cyclops is the best leader in comics. Wolverine is no slouch when it comes to being in command, but he doesn’t have anything on the tactical wherewithal of Cyclops or the ability to inspire that the X-Men’s first leader does. Scott Summers is the best of the best, and his leadership abilities are second to none.

What do you think? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!