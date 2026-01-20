7 Fantastic Four Villains We Want to See In the MCU Who Haven’t Been In a Movie

The Fantastic Four is coming to the mainline MCU universe, and fans are waiting to see what villains might follow. The team already made its first MCU appearance in 2025, although that was on a different Earth. That movie did something that none of the other movies did before. It mainly ignored Doctor Doom (until a post-credit scene) and actually did the villain right, concerning comic book accuracy. That villain was Galactus, and he joins Doctor Doom from the first movie and the 2015 reboot, and a different variant of Galactus from Rise of Silver Surfer, along with Mole Man in the 2025 film, as the villains shown in the FF movies.

However, the Fantastic Four have some very interesting enemies that could make for some great MCU storylines, and here are seven that we would like to see show up after Secret Wars reboots the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

7) Griever at the End of All Things

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

One villain that most Fantastic Four fans might not know about is the Griever at the End of All Things. That is because she is a more recent villain who made her debut appearance in Fantastic Four Vol. 6 #2 in 2018. The Griever is a multiversal being who is similar to Kang from the Loki series, as she lives at the end of all time. However, she is someone who loves seeing the destruction of everything, and that made her an instant enemy of Franklin Richards when she realized he was using his immense powers to create entirely new worlds. She set out to destroy them and then came for Franklin. The Griever would be a high-concept villain, but those are the best Fantastic Four stories.

6) Impossible Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Impossible Man could be an extremely fun villain for a Fantastic Four movie, but he might not be the best main villain. Instead, he would likely be best as a side villain, such as how Mole Man appeared in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. He is one of the Fantastic Four’s oldest villains, appearing for the first time in Fantastic Four #11 in 1962, although he is less a villain and more of a trickster. He is an imp, similar to Mister Mxyzptlk or Batmite in DC Comics, and is usually just someone who causes problems for the FF. However, in the end, he just wants to be a hero, and he could be a fun addition to any MCU project with the Marvel team.

5) Blastaar

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

It seemed like the 2015 Fantastic Four movie was going to introduce the Negative Zone, but everything in that film was just some weird version of the places and characters from the comics. However, if the MCU wants to introduce the Negative Zone now that the Fantastic Four are officially there, Blastaar needs to be part of the storylines. While he isn’t the most powerful character from the Negative Zone, he is iconic, and having a monster villain like Blastaar in a Fantastic Four movie would be a great addition.

4) Malice

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Malice is an interesting and controversial character. However, it is also one that the MCU could do a lot with if it did things a little differently than the comic book storyline. In the comics, Malice was an evil version of the Invisible Woman from Earth-616, and her official title was the Malice of Hate. She was the dark side of Sue’s personality that was brought to life by Psycho Man’s Hate Monger. The controversial part was that Reed Richards was mentally abusive to his wife to get her to break the spell, and that would never work today. However, with Sue dying and being resurrected by her son, having this evil side manifest itself as Malice might make for a compelling story surrounding trauma, something the MCU is very good at depicting.

3) Puppet Master

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A lot of Fantastic Four fans were disappointed when Natasha Lyonne’s character from The Fantastic Four: First Steps was not Alicia Masters, but was just a random woman named Rachel. Now that the FF are on the MCU version of Earth, they will have to fit into a world that hasn’t grown to love them, and The Thing might finally have the chance to meet his beloved future wife. This could also be the perfect chance to introduce his future father-in-law, the supervillain known as the Puppet Master. Phillip Masters debuted in Fantastic Four #8, and he went on to become a thorn in Ben’s side for many years.

2) Molecule Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

While it is a long shot, Molecule Man deserves a chance to exist in the MCU. The reason it’s a long shot is that, like Sentry, Molecule Man is overpowered to a ridiculous extent. In fact, it was Molecule Man who held Doctor Doom’s entire Battleworld together in the Secret Wars comic book series. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur fans met a version of Molecule Man, but it was a terrible variant, unlike the Beyonder (who was brilliant in that series). What the MCU needs is for Owen Reece to show up, and he did make his Marvel debut in Fantastic Four #20, although that was a bad version of the character as well. Owen needs to be someone who can do anything he sets his mind to, but would rather just be left alone to live his boring life. That means he needs to be a pawn who eventually breaks free.

1) Annihilus

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The one Fantastic Four villain who needs to appear above all others is Annihilus. He made his debut in Fantastic Four Annual #6, and he only knows about Earth-616 because the Fantastic Four opened the doorway to the Negative Zone, which was his home. Annihilus is a bug-like creature who is intent on conquering everyone and becoming the ultimate ruler of everything. However, he is bigger than the Fantastic Four. If anything, the FF could introduce him to the MCU, and he could end up as the next big bad, especially if the MCU goes ahead with the cosmic Marvel phase. This could bring the Annihilation Wave to the MCU.

