The Russos Reveal How Much Captain America Is in Avengers: Doomsday (Settling His Death Rumors)

After the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser hit in December, fans began to get worried because Captain America was its focus. The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs to move forward, but it seems that recent disappointing box office totals for Marvel movies have Disney wanting to bring back the past rather than keep pushing into the future. This includes bringing back Robert Downey Jr., now playing Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man, and bringing back Chris Evans, despite his retirement at the end of Avengers: Endgame. The question began to rise about how much Steve Rogers will have to do with the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday movie.

It appears that he will have a lot to do with it, as the Russo Brothers revealed in an interview with Empire Magazine that he will play a big role in the story. In the new magazine issue, the Russos said, “His central role to the Avengers and the larger narrative of what the MCU has been; something that’s very personal to us. We can’t see this narrative without his central role in it.”

What Will Steve Rogers’ Role Be In Avengers: Doomsday?

There were a few ideas of what the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser meant. Many fans were worried that the MCU was just calling back all its past hits just to pull in a big box office take with the new movie, rather than continue to move forward into the future with the fresh characters. However, there were other fans who thought the trailer was subterfuge, and like the scenes of Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War, these wouldn’t actually be in the new movie.

The Russo Brothers even hinted as much when they said these aren’t teasers or trailers, but hints and a story of their own. That makes it sound like the idea of Steve Rogers with his child, Thor praying for help with Love, and the X-Men preparing for their downfall with the Sentinels are events that will play into the story of Avengers: Doomsday. There’s a chance that it will be the Avengers’ kids, and not the original Avengers themselves, who will play into the upcoming movie’s actual plot.

Steve Rogers could play a role, and the Russos admitted he will have a “central role” in the story. However, it will almost surely not be as Captain America. That is Sam Wilson’s role, and he deserves it. However, in the comics, an older Steve took control of the Avengers from a government position and led them into battle as their commander, and there’s a chance he could do the same with Sam’s Avengers team.

There’s also a more than solid chance that, if Steve Rogers is a central character, it will be him who leads the various factions (Sam’s Avengers, Thunderbolts’ Avengers team, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Wakandans) into an alliance to fight Doctor Doom. There’s also the possibility that Steve Rogers would have his child by his side, now as an adult and ready to help take up his role for the future Avengers teams. Whatever the case, the Russos say that Steve will play a central role, so expect to see Chris Evans back in some form in Avengers: Doomsday later this year.

