7 Lost Avengers We Still Want Back

The Avengers are Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and that means that they’re Marvel’s number one defense against every type of threat. From alien warlords to common bank robbers, the Avengers always stand up and do what’s right by protecting the people put in danger. Of course, the team has existed for decades at this point, and they’ve naturally switched things up. In this case, that means expanding and changing the roster to fit every situation. There’s the joke that everyone has been an Avenger at some point, which is only a slight exaggeration. The Avengers are constantly shuffling rosters, but while it gives everyone a chance to shine, there are some downsides.

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Namely, not every hero strikes gold and becomes a mainstay hero. Most of the Avengers serve their tenure and then disappear, only rejoining the team many years later, if ever. A whole bunch of awesome heroes leave the Avengers and disappear entirely, which is what we’re correcting today. These are seven Avengers who have completely disappeared from the team, and who we definitely need to see rejoin at some point in the future. So, without further ado, let’s talk about Earth’s mightiest forgotten Avengers.

7) Thunderstrike

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Eric Masterson was a human once bonded to Thor, who took over as the Asgardian god of thunder temporarily. When Thor returned, Eric was given his own magic hammer and became the hero known as Thunderstrike. He tragically died shortly into his career, but his son Kevin inherited his magic hammer and name. Either one of these heroes would be a great choice for the Avengers once again. With Thor currently gone, they especially fill a void left behind by a mighty stormslinger, but bring a distinctly human perspective to their divine powers. Both Thunderstrikes are vastly underrated and definitely deserve another shot at the big times.

6) Firestar

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Firestar is a mutant who can channel microwaves into pure flames, which makes her both incredibly powerful and vulnerable, at the same time. One of Firestar’s most interesting quirks is that her powers provide her no protection from the microwaves she absorbs, and she once fought a lengthy cancer battle to come out on top. As both a mutant and cancer survivor, she represents two castly underrepresented groups in the Avengers. Of course, Firestar herself is a nuanced, humanly flawed and strong character. She’s fantastic, no matter what team she’s on.

5) Justice

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Speaking of Firestar, let’s talk about her estranged former fiancé, Justice. He grew up idolizing superheroes and did everything in his power to live up to their example. He’s a rare look at a hero whose lack of control over his powers led to him accidentally killing his abusive father. Vance spent some time in prison before emerging with an even stronger outlook on heroism, choosing to rebuild himself from the ground up. He’s a dedicated hero who learned that even those he idolizes are flawed, but choose to be better, and that’s the kind of lesson we can all get behind.

4) Shang-Chi

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Shang-Chi is probably the second best-known hero on this list, but even so, it’s been far too long since he’s stood center stage as an individual hero and an Avenger. The Avengers tend to operate on a global and even galactic scale, but oftentimes, they get lost in the clouds. Warriors like Shang-Chi anchor the Avengers and bring them back down to Earth. Shang-Chi is arguably Marvel’s greatest martial artist, and seeing him make up the difference in capabilities with much stronger opponents is always a sight to behold. He’s the ultimate balancing agent whose fights are endlessly entertaining, so what’s there not to love about him being on the Avengers?

3) Beast

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It might seem strange to call Beast a forgotten hero, considering he’s one of the main X-Men, but he spent a significant amount of time on the Avengers, and I desperately need to see him on the team again. Beast is a lovable pacifist who tackles every problem with a can-do attitude, endless scientific curiosity, and a hilarious and educated wit. The Avengers bring out the best part of Beast. Namely, his comedic side. With the X-Men, Beast is always the smartest person in the room and is pressured to solve their often genocidal problems. With the Avengers, Beast can relax a smidge and have fun. When Beast enjoys himself, everyone enjoys themselves, and the Avengers encourage that through and through.

2) Gilgamesh

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Gilgamesh is an Eternal, but chooses to spend his time among humanity. It’s only fitting that he ends up on this list, given that his name is literally the Forgotten One, but that doesn’t mean that Gilgamesh isn’t worth remembering. He’s a super strong warrior who traveled the Earth for centuries alongside Hercules, getting involved in all kinds of mythological adventures that deserve exploring. The Eternals are a piece of Marvel history that definitely need more development, and Gilgamesh provides such an interesting way to connect to them because he spent so long as a pariah. He doesn’t fit in anywhere, but that’s why he’d fit in perfectly with the Avengers.

1) Swordsman

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Swordsman was one of the earliest Avengers, having infiltrated the team to destroy them, but had a change of heart and was the first to die in the line of duty. He’s a normal man who wields a powerful Makluan sword, which can fire energy blasts that can destroy just about anything in its way. Swordsman offers the very interesting position of a reformed villain who legitimately wants to improve as a hero despite not being the best person. Watching him grow into a true hero would be incredible, and definitely something worth bringing him back for.

Which forgotten Avenger would you love to see make a comeback? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!