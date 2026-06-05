Marvel Just Officially Revealed the Best Avengers Line-Up in 20 Years

Marvel Comics has just revealed its new Avengers team, and it’s easily the best in 20 years. 24 years ago, Marvel relaunched the Avengers in the wake of a massive “Disassembled” plotline. The traditional superhero team disbanded, replaced – for the first time – by major names from across the publishing line. That approach has become fairly traditional now, with Marvel realizing it gives the opportunity for heroes from different corners of the Marvel Comics universe to collide. The post 2006 line-ups (which came after the Civil War event) were a particular highlight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, Marvel is doing it again. Marvel’s Avengers: Armageddon event will disband the Avengers, leading to a whole new iteration. According to Marvel, the new roster includes:

Spider-Man

Wolverine

Captain Marvel

Daredevil

Luke Cage

An “all-new hero set to make their explosive debut soon”

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are relaunching the Avengers in “a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe.” According to Marvel, Armageddon leaves the Earth itself in need of avenging. “A bold lineup of heroes—a mix of legendary Avengers, proven mainstays and wildcard newcomers—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take center stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here!”

The New Avengers Look Fantastic

This is a true “New Avengers” style lineup, with the potential for so much character conflict. The dynamic between Spider-Man and Wolverine should be fantastic, while Peter Parker and Carol Danvers have actually dated in the past, meaning there should be real humor to their interactions. Notice the different corners of the Marvel Universe represented here: the Defenders (Daredevil and Luke Cage), Spider-Man, the X-Men (Wolverine), and the traditional Avengers (Captain Marvel). The mystery new recruit will remind readers of the Sentry, who played a key role in Avengers comics 20 years ago.

Avengers #1 will release in November, created by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto. “It’s obviously a massive honor getting to write the world’s greatest super hero team,” Zdarsky said in an official press release. “AVENGERS is a book that should lead the Marvel Universe, where big things happen and surprises keep hitting. That’s what Marco and I are doing with every issue and I can’t wait for people to fall in love with these gorgeous pages.”

Teasing the new run, Editor Wil Moss said, “Chip and Marco have come up with SUCH an exciting direction for this new volume of AVENGERS, striking just the right balance of quality AND spectacle, of pitch-perfect characterization AND shocking takes, of a sense of legacy AND a true trailblazing spirit. Chip and Marco’s AVENGERS is going to be the heart of the Marvel Universe going forward—trust me, you won’t want to miss a beat. Just wait till you learn the full roster…”

What’s your favorite Avengers roster? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!