7 Lost Justice League Members We Need to See More Of

The Justice League is filled to the brim with DC’s best and brightest heroes. Back in the day, it was an elite group of the greatest heroes in the universe, boasting heroes like Batman and Superman. Now, with its expansion to the Justice League Unlimited, the team has opened its doors to any hero who wants to make the world a better place. Lesser-known heroes like Damage and Air Wave have their chance to show the world what they’re here to do. Heck, the League’s even opened its doors to villains, hoping to reform them and truly help everyone save the world.

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Of course, even with dozens of obscure heroes being given more spotlight than ever before, there’s only so much focus to go around. Tons of lovable but forgettable heroes inevitably get left behind as stories march on. We’re here to correct that mistake. Today, we’ll be looking at seven former Justice League heroes who deserve to be in the spotlight once again. Most of these heroes are probably in the JLU, but as of yet, we haven’t seen much of them, if anything. All of these heroes bring something special to the table, and that’s exactly what we’ll be talking about today.

7) Rocket Red

Rocket Red was originally the name of a team of Russian heroes with suits designed by Green Lantern Killowag. Dmitri Pushkin was a founding member of the Justice League International and served as a great hero there for many years before his heroic sacrifice. The Rocket Red identity was passed on to Gavril Ivanovich, who acted as a more renegade hero but introduced a Captain America-like desire to save his country from its corruption. Most superheroes are American, so it’s always nice to see characters from other countries. Rocket Red is a very striking hero with an awesome mech suit that deserves more love.

6) Major Disaster

Major Disaster started as a Green Lantern villain, using his probability manipulation to induce natural disasters. Eventually, he was given a shot at heroism with a position on the Justice League, and he truly turned his life around. He was a hero until his death, but when the New 52 reset everything, he returned to being a villain, which is a darn shame. We rarely see villains permanently redeem themselves and grow into true heroes. Superheroes are all about saving people, and Major Disaster is the perfect example of a minor villain becoming a minor hero. He never needed to save the world, but heroes made him into a better person, which is one of the core themes of superhero books as a whole.

5) Aztek

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Uno was a man raised by the mysterious Q Society to be the Aztek god Quetzalcoatl’s champion. His special suit mixed advanced technology and ancient magic, granting him an array of powers, from super strength to energy blasts. Aztek’s helmet contained all the knowledge and personalities of past wearers, which is such an awesome way to combine a mystical sense of inheritance with sci-fi technology. DC is a world where magic and advanced science mingle hand in hand, but so few characters marry the concepts like Aztek. He’s entirely unique and a noble, important hero who was essential in saving the world from Mageddon. On top of all that, he even has a connection to Lex Luthor that is begging for exploration.

4) Tomorrow Woman

Tomorrow Woman was an android created by T. O. Morrow and Doctor Ivo, sent to infiltrate and destroy the Justice League from the inside out. However, she discovered the concept of freedom and chose to be a hero, sacrificing herself to save the League. This was all part of Morrow’s plan to prove that he was the better inventor, as he designed her to mimic having an actual soul. Her origin is somewhat similar to Red Tornado’s, but that would make her a great contrast to him and help develop what it means to be a hero even more. We never saw enough of what she was capable of, and her desire to understand what it means to be a real, human person is sure to be the subject of an incredible arc.

3) Ambush Bug

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. DC already has its own Deadpool, and it’s not Harley Quinn or Superboy-Prime. It’s Ambush Bug. Ambush Bug is DC’s original fourth wall breaker. He’s a teleporter whose superpower is literally dumb luck. He teleports across the DC Universe, vaguely fighting crime as he goes, and always annoying the heck out of everyone he meets. He’s a bit of a massive pest, but in the lovable and extremely easy-to-hate kind of way. Ambush Bug is one of DC’s greatest comic relief characters, and while he definitely should never be a mainstay in the team, seeing him head a one-shot every now and again would be incredible.

2) Monkey Prince

Monkey Prince is the son of the legendary Monkey King, and he’s the ultimate bridge into the classic mythology of Journey to the West. He’s a whole lot of awesome packed into one package. He can transform into what’s effectively a Looney Tunes character, complete with detachable limbs, and is the son of two career henchmen, which provides the perfect contrast and inherent tension that needs to be developed. And let’s not forget that he’s the grandson of premier villain Ultra-Humanite, who is underrated in his own right. Monkey Prince is a newer hero, but he’s already faded into the background far more than his incredible potential deserves.

1) Zauriel

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zauriel is an angel who chose to take on mortal flesh and live among humans, becoming a superhero in the process. He debuted in Grant Morrison’s legendary JLA run as a new take on Hawkman, and he definitely deserves more spotlight. He fell in love with a human woman, but let her go with a smile on his face when she said she loves someone else, and that’s exactly the type of energy that Zauriel brings to every story he’s in. He’s an endlessly optimistic warrior who always tries to lift people up, even when he’s knocked down. Zauriel is my favorite take on Hawkman, and among DC’s most interesting characters who is begging for more exploration.

Which forgotten Justice League member would you love to see return? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!