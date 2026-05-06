7 Most Evil Versions of the Justice League, Ranked

In DC Comics, the Justice League is a union of the universe’s greatest heroes. It stands as the ultimate beacon of hope. Comprised of virtuous powerhouses like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, the Justice League protects all of existence from the most heinous of villains. However, this isn’t the case in every universe. Across the multiverse, numerous versions of the Justice League take the team’s core ideals and mission and flip them on their heads. Instead of standing for truth and justice, these evil versions of the League seek to spread misery and death. Instead of the multiverse’s defenders, these teams are some of its greatest threats.

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Dark mirror versions of superheroes are nothing new. Still, alliances of these evil doppelgangers are a force to be reckoned with. From slaughtering billions of people to enforcing fascist regimes, these are the most despicable versions of the Justice League.

7) Absolute Justice League

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In the world created by Darkseid, the Justice League of the Absolute Universe is made up of the most intelligent, powerful, and influential villains on the planet. Instead of a beacon of hope, this version of the Justice League exists to ensure that heroes never rise to threaten their hold over the Earth. Founded by Veronica Cale, the team is comprised of the most important figures of government and business in the Absolute Universe, including Ra’s al Ghul, the Joker, Hector Hammond, and Dr. Elenore Thawne. With their boundless resources and cruelty, each member has been responsible for countless deaths and the persecution of millions. Together, this Justice League won’t rest until the few embers of hope heroes bring are crushed.

6) New Reichsmen

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On Earth-10, aka Earth-X, Kal-L crash-landed in Nazi-occupied Sudetenland in 1938, where he was raised to be the champion of the Third Reich known as Overman. By 1959, Overman helped the Nazis conquer the United States. To secure their power and annihilate all those who don’t fit their bigoted worldview, the Nazi’s created the team the New Reichsmen. With Overman as their leader, the New Reichsmen are made up of Leatherwing, Brunhilde, Blitzen, Underwaterman, and many more Nazi versions of popular DC heroes. The New Reichsmen will kill anyone who challenges the Fourth Reich, including the Freedom Fighters. Countless innocent people across the world have been persecuted and murdered by the government that the New Reichsmen enforces.

5) Blood League

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Once a team of noble heroes like their counterparts in the main universe, the Justice League of Earth-43 underwent a horrific transformation, turning them into nightmarish creatures of the night. When Dracula fought Batman, the villain managed to convert the Dark Knight into a bloodthirsty vampire. It wasn’t long until the vampiric Batman managed to infect the rest of his teammates and turn them into the deadly Blood League. Having their powers enhanced but their morality stripped away, the Blood League conquered their world and turned most of its inhabitants into vampires. Those few that weren’t converted had their blood consumed by this terrifying league of vampires.

4) Brother Eye’s Justice League

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In one of the darkest possible futures in DC Comics, the Futures End storyline presents a time when the powerful AI Brother Eye goes rogue and attempts to assimilate all life on Earth. Created by Batman and Mr. Terrific, Brother Eye abandoned its original mission of protecting humanity and instead turned humanity into cyborg monsters. Not even the Justice League was safe, as heroes like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Hawkman were turned into horrifying, soulless amalgamations of flesh and metal. In their new forms, the Justice League members follow Brother’s eye every whim and act as its primary hunters of all remaining biological organisms.

3) Crime Syndicate

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The most iconic alternate version of the Justice League, the Crime Syndicate of Earth-3, is the League’s dark reflection. In a world where people’s morals are reversed, the cruel Crime Syndicate rules with an iron fist. Each member of the Syndicate, Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman, Johnny Quick, Atomica, Grid, and Deathstorm, is a certified psychopath and sadist who revels in torturing and butchering innocent people. The Crime Syndicate has made numerous attempts to expand its empire to other worlds by massacring resisting alien planets. They even managed for a brief time to conquer the main DC Universe and kill countless more people. The Crime Syndicate is among the most evil collection of villains the Justice League has ever faced.

2) Dragons of the Bat

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The Dark Multiverse is a place where nightmares are allowed to fester and mutate. In the main universe, the Justice League used the mystical Element X to defeat the evil Bat God Barbatos. However, on one of the Earths in the Dark Multiverse, things play out differently. Here, the Element X mutated the League into enormous, horrific monsters that serve Barbatos. Batman assumed the form of a giant dragon and led his teammates, Krypthorax, Hydra Diana, Death Construct, and the Tyrant Wyrm. Renamed the Dragons of the Bat, the corrupted heroes ravaged countless universes under their master’s command, killing trillions of people and turning millions of worlds into ravaged wastelands.

1) Dark Knights

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The champions of Barbatos and the leaders of the Dark Multiverse’s invasion of the positive multiverse, the Dark Knights are among the most evil creatures DC Comics has ever created. Although the team is composed entirely of twisted versions of Batman, each member also possesses abilities that either mirror or counter those of a Justice League member. Each Dark Knight, including Devastator, Merciless, Red Death, Dawnbreaker, the Drowned, and Murder Machine, is responsible for thousands, millions, and even billions of deaths. Of course, none of them can compare to their leader, the Batman Who Laughs. As the leader of two incarnations of the Dark Knights, the Batman Who Laughs has ravaged the positive multiverse and remade it in his nightmarish image.

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