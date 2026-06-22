7 Marvel Villains Wolverine Shouldn’t Fight Alone

Wolverine has become Marvel Comics‘ favorite bruiser, a man who is constantly fighting the animal inside of him to do the right thing. He first came to prominence as a member of the X-Men, a mouthy berserker who was all about fighting. For a long time, he jumped into every fight without thinking and became just as known for getting beaten up as anything else. As the years went on, this changed; he gained more control of himself and started using all of the skills he had built up over the decades of his life. He’s become one of the potent heroes out there in the present day; he has had successful battles against some of the toughest heroes and villains out there. He’s beaten the Hulk more than once, which is something that even the most powerful heroes and villains can’t say.

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He’s become an Avenger and has faced off against the biggest threats you can imagine. However, most of the time he faces those kinds of enemies with a team. While he’s definitely the kind of hero who will jump into battle with anyone even when he’s on his own, there are plenty of villains he most definitely should not do this sort of thing against alone. These villains are just too much for him and he should always get bring back up. Wolverine shouldn’t fight these seven Marvel villains on his own, enemies he’d have little chance of hurting, let alone taking them down.

7) Annihilus

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Cosmic Marvel is defined by powerful characters, but some of them are known for their ferocity more than their power. Annihilus is the most dangerous denizen of the Negative Zone, a monster on another level. He was armed with the Cosmic Control Rod, a device that gave him the power to control cosmic energy and the minds of other beings. He’s battled most of the major Marvel heroes and teams, and created the Annihilation Wave to destroy entire worlds. He’s the definition of a heavy hitter and Wolverine should run the other way to get help if he sees the villain. Adamantium might be able to damage Annihilus, but he is so much more powerful than Wolvie in every way that this fight would just do a brutal beating.

6) Apocalypse

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Apocalypse is one of the X-Men’s greatest villains and Wolverine has faced off against him many times. En Sabah Nur was born in Ancient Egypt, his powers changing his appearance and giving him superhuman strength, invulnerability, and complete control over his molecular structure. He’d eventually get amped by Celestial technology and has become the terror of the world for millennia, trying to make sure the strong lord over the weak. He’s basically the Thanos of the X-Men and he’s just too much for Wolverine. Logan is usually pretty easily taken care of by the ancient mutant; the closest he’s ever gotten to beating the villain is taking down a robot version of him. Apocalypse has too much power for the ol’Canucklehead and he should always bring help against the villain.

5) The Void

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The Void is one of the most dangerous beings on Earth. He’s the dark side of the Sentry, created by the broken mind of Bob Reynolds. A man with massive mental issues, Bob stole and injected a super soldier serum that made him into something akin to god. He gained the power of a million exploding suns and became the greatest hero on Earth… if it wasn’t for his dark side. The Void has the same matter-controlling powers that are the basis of the Sentry’s abilities, which makes him one of the most dangerous villains on the planet. Wolverine has gone up against the Hulk, who is on the same level as the Sentry, but the Hulk is just strong. The Void has vast energy-controlling abilities and can fry Wolvie from a distance. There’s no world where Wolverine is able to even hurt the Void unless he wants him to, so he needs back-up.

4) Count Nefaria

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Count Nefaria is one of Avengers’ most powerful villains. He’s a leader of his own Maggia family, the Marvel Universe equivalent to the Mafia in the real world except with superhumans instead of Italians, and did face off against the X-Men once, killing Thunderbird. He would eventually gain ionic energy powers and suddenly became so much more than he was. He was given vast superhuman strength and invulnerability, flight, ionic energy manipulation, teleportation, and various other powers. He’s a guy who can smash Avengers teams with Thor, Wonder Man, Vision, Ms. Marvel, and Scarlet Witch. He outclasses Wolverine in every way you can imagine; sure Wolvie could probably stab him and hurt him, but that’s only going to make him angry.

3) Ultron

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Ultron is one of the most dangerous villains in the Marvel Universe. Created by Hank Pym, he decided that all biological life should be destroyed and has spent years perfecting himself. He’s mostly known for fighting the Avengers, so he has to be powerful enough to fight against some of the most formidable heroes ever, and has crafted his newer bodies out of adamantium, making him a difficult foe to hurt for anybody really. He’s been able to take over the Phalanx, the techno-organic race that has menaced the stars. He can create numerous bodies and control them all, throwing an entire army of himself at anyone. I’ve always been of the opinion that adamantium shouldn’t be able to cut adamantium, but Marvel doesn’t hold that opinion, so Wolverine could probably cut up Ultron. However, all of the other mechanical menace’s powers would mean that he could keep Wolvie from even touching him. Ultron is a villain who even the most powerful solo heroes shouldn’t fight, so Logan definitely shouldn’t.

2) Galactus

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Galactus is one of the Marvel Universe’s most powerful villains. Now, personally, I’ve always had a problem with calling him a villain; he’s more of a force of nature than anything else. He only eats planets because he has to and there’s no malice to his dining. However, whenever he shows up anywhere, it’s an all hands on deck moment because he’s usually only there to devour the planet. Galactus has been foiled many times, but he’s actually rarely been beaten; the heroes usually are able to get him to leave in another way. Even if he had been starving for ages and was at his lowest ebb, he is still almost impossible to beat in a fight. Wolverine has been in the battles against Galactus many times, but he’s less than an ant to the World-Devourer.

1) Thanos

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Thanos is Marvel’s most dangerous villain. While there are certainly beings out there more powerful than the Mad Titan, there are few who are as good with what they have than him. Gods fear him and anthropomorphic representations of universal forces are scared of him. He’s defeated some of the most powerful beings imaginable, using his guile to fool them into facing him in a place where he’s stronger than them. He’s a wily combatant, something he has in common with Wolverine. We know that Wolverine’s adamantium claws can pierce Thanos’s skin – check out Infinity Gauntlet #4 – but Logan’s range is a foot longer than his arm length and the Mad Titan is a cauldron of cosmic energy. He can keep Wolverine away from him pretty much indefinitely. Wolvie would have to get lucky to beat Thanos, so he better bring everyone he can.

What Marvel villains do you think would thrash Wolverine? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!