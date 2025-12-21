7 Most Powerful Alien Heroes on Earth in DC Comics

When it comes to DC Comics, there are an overwhelming number of aliens on Earth, including some of the most powerful heroes in comics. This has been true since the start, as the first actual superhero that DC introduced was an alien sent to Earth, and raised here to become the planet’s most honorable hero. Since that time, there have been countless aliens who have arrived on Earth, and they fight honorably alongside the Earth-born heroes as well to keep the world a safe place to live. Of course, there are also some deadly alien villains who have tried to conquer the planet, from Drakseid and Brainiac to General Zod and Mongul.

From the greatest hero of them all to a couple of cult favorites, here is a look at the most powerful alien heroes on Earth, ranked.

7) Mister Miracle

Mister Miracle is one of the most popular DC alien heroes when it comes to cult status. Scott Free is a New God from Apokolips, but he escaped from that world with his bride, Big Barda, and the two made a home on Earth together. Mister Miracle is the son of the Highfather, but he was traded to Apokolips as part of a ceasefire to keep peace between the two societies. However, while there, Granny Goodness tortured Scott until Barda saved him, and they escaped. As a New God, Scott is pretty much immortal, he has a genius-level intellect, and he has use of the Alpha Effect, which allows him to manipulate energy and even bring people back from the dead.

6) Hawkgirl

Harkgirl became extremely popular thanks to the Justice League cartoons from the 1990s. However, the character has become an equally important part of DC Comics as well. Hawkgirl is a legacy name used by several characters, and the original was the reincarnated version of Chay-Ara, where she and her lover, Prince Khufu, would always find their way back together. However, she is now a Thanagarian, first as Shayera Hol and then later reincarnated as her niece Kendra Saunders. Superman introduced her into the DCU as part of the Justice Gang, and she is extremely powerful, with accelerated healing, razor wings, and superhuman abilities thanks to her fusion with Nth Metal.

5) Starfire

Starfire might be one of the most popular aliens on Earth in DC Comics, thanks to her role in the Teen Titans animated series and movies. She initially made her debut in The New Teen Titans in the 1980s, which changed everything about DC and how they presented superheroes after a decade of silly stories. However, the New 52 almost ruined Starfire by oversexualizing her, although that was course corrected over time. She is from Tamaran, a former princess who is extremely powerful. She has superhuman strength and abilities, can project Starbolts at her enemies, and can master any language when touching another person.

4) Hawkman

Like Hawgirl, Hawkman is an alien being, although there is a slight difference. Carter Hall was an archaeologist who had been reincarnated thousands of times as the hero Hawkman. He is the reincarnation of a Thanagarian named Katar Hol, and the final reincarnation of Ktar Deathbringer, who served the Lord Beyond the Void. Like Hawkgirl, he has his powers thanks to Nth Metal. He uses a mace in battle, which he can manipulate telekinetically. He is also nearly immortal, and in one timeline lived to the 40th Century.

3) Supergirl

DCU fans are about to learn a whole lot more about Supergirl. This upcoming movie is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and it will deal with the origin of how her home of Argo City survived the explosion of Krypton and floated in space until a radiation leak killed her family and friends before she was rocketed to safety to join her cousin, Superman. Much like Superman, Supergirl has the same superstrength, speed, durability, stamina, and more. She is also a little more aggressive than Superman thanks to her traumatic past, but when it comes to power levels, the two are relatively equal.

2) Martian Manhunter

Most people consider Superman to be the most powerful hero in the DC Comics universe, but there is someone who can match him in power, and even has one step up on Kal-El when it comes to overall power levels. Martian Manhunter is basically Superman from Mars. He has the same super strength, flight, and durability as the Man of Steel. He also has two other powers that Superman doesn’t have, including the ability to shapeshift into any other person and the ability to not only read minds but also alter a person’s thoughts. However, when it comes to pure power, he remains one step below Superman.

1) Superman

Superman is the most powerful alien on Earth in DC Comics. However, one thing that fans should take note of is that Superman almost always holds back when in battle. There isn’t really a person on Earth who could beat Superman in a fight, and it takes an overpowered alien being like Darkseid or Doomsday to even give him a run for his money. He is stronger than anyone on Earth, and as Injustice proves, no one can match him when he gets angry and cuts loose. There is a reason Batman fears Superman turning evil, and that is because no one could stand up to him if he did.

