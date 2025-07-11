Best Comic Book Couples, Ranked

Comic books are all about the battle between good and evil, but there is more to it than that, as the best comic book couples prove that love is just as strong a plot point as giant fights. The two biggest superhero movies coming out in the summer of 2025 prove this, as The Fantastic Four features the story of Reed and Susan Richards, and Superman has the strong connection between Superman and Lois Lane; these stories are almost as important as battling Galactus and Lex Luthor. This is true in the comics as well, since romantic relationships between characters are sometimes more important than who they are fighting in that specific issue.

For years, Spider-Man comics have consistently focused on his romantic relationships, featuring notable partners such as Gwen Stacy, Black Cat, and Mary Jane Watson. Superman’s love for Lois Lane has always been a strong part of his character, as well. However, these are only scratching the surface of the best comic book couples.

10) Big Barda and Mr. Miracle

When looking at the best comic book couples in history, it is often easy to forget about the love story between Big Barda and Mr. Miracle. However, thanks to their Eisner-winning series by Tom King and Mitch Gerads, Big Barda and Scott Free landed in the hearts of DC Comics fans thanks to their endearing love story. This was a couple that Jack Kirby helped establish with his Fourth World books, where he introduced the New Gods. Scott was the son of the Highfather and was given to Darkseid on Apokolips as a trade by the two rulers during their ceasefire. Granny Goodness tortured Scott, and Barda was one of Granny’s Female Furies in training. However, the two ended up falling in love. They escaped Apokolips, hid out on Earth, got married, and even had a child. What makes them great is that they are New Gods and incredibly powerful, but they are just as interesting hanging out together as they are fighting villains.

9) Green Arrow & Black Canary

Green Arrow and Black Canary have one of the most on-and-off relationships in comic book history. These two have been an item for decades, but there is always something that tears them apart. However, to their credit, they always end up getting back together and know that they can trust each other over almost anyone else. However, it might be their struggles as a couple that make them so relatable to readers because things are never easy for them, and both are too strong-willed to buckle at times. However, in Green Arrow Vol. 7, #7, Oliver Queen explains why their relationship works: they keep their professional lives separate and will support each other and help if needed, keeping Oliver’s possessive nature at bay.

8) Reed & Susan Richards

There are some cases where Reed Richards and the Invisible Woman would be much higher on the list of the best comic book couples. However, at the same time, there are aspects of Reed and Sue’s marriage that have been too toxic, making it a little less perfect than it might seem. Reed and Sue are the original Marvel super couple, dating for a time when Fantastic Four launched the Marvel Comics superhero line and then getting married in Fantastic Four Annual Vol. 1 #3. Along the way, they have had two children, Franklin and Valeria, and they proved their nickname as Marvel’s First Family. However, they have also faced struggles, primarily stemming from Reed’s occasional inability to connect emotionally with Sue. In the Ultimate Universe, it even led to their breakup and Reed becoming a supervillain. However, in the main timeline, Reed and Sue seemed destined to be together forever as one of Marvel’s longest-lasting couples.

7) Black Panther & Storm

While Storm and Black Panther are no longer a couple, their marriage and love story remain so great that it still stands tall in Marvel Comics history. It was also so strong that Storm and Black Panther remained very close, even after the King of Wakanda annulled his marriage to the Storm Goddess. There was no power couple in Marvel Comics greater than these two, and their marriage shook up the X-Men and Wakanda universes thanks to the two heroes’ immense standings, even causing heroes to stop fighting in the Civil War to attend their wedding. However, it was another war that tore them apart when Storm took the X-Men’s side in Avengers Vs. X-Men, even after Namor almost destroyed Wakanda in an attack while representing the mutants. The two still have strong feelings for each other, but both are too strong-willed to rekindle their romance.

6) Rogue & Gambit

One of the most beloved fan-favorite couples in Marvel Comics is Rogue and Gambit. Unlike married couples like Reed and Sue or the prestige couples like Black Panther and Storm, Rogue and Gambit bring both drama and fun to their relationship. This is the story of two broken individuals who found love with each other. They had the most unconventional romances in all comics, and even their marriage was unconventional since they got married when Kate Pryde left Colossus at the altar. Before this, and even after, they broke up and reunited multiple times, but Rogue and Gambit have a love story that has stood the test of time and continues to fascinate Marvel Comics fans.

5) Cyclops & Jean Grey

Cyclops and Jean Grey are another comic book couple who have broken up and gotten back together multiple times. However, this is also a couple that has had their love story interrupted by death more than once, too, since Jean has died more than almost any character in Marvel Comics history. They met in X-Men #1, and by the time Jean had been killed for the first time in The Dark Phoenix Saga, they had found love together. Scott even left his wife and child when he learned Jean had returned to life. The two still have a strong relationship, even when millions of miles apart, and this is yet another Marvel love that is destined to last the test of time.

4) Hulkling & Wiccan

Hulkling and Wiccan are the youngest coming book couple, yet one that seems perfect. Wiccan is Billy Kaplan, a young man with complicated ties to the Scarlet Witch, and he possesses a form of her magical abilities. Hulkling is Teddy Altman, the son of Mar-Vell and a Skrull princess. He possesses shapeshifting powers and is now the Emperor of the United Kree-Skrull Empire. However, even while fighting for his position, Hulkling found time to marry Wiccan and solidify their love story. Even with their new position of power, Hulkling and Wiccan have the purest love story in all of Marvel Comics.

3) Luke Cage & Jessica Jones

Luke Cage and Jessica Jones achieved the impossible in Marvel Comics. Luke and Jessica were both broken individuals when they met, with Kilgrave traumatizing Jessica and Luke still not overcoming being wrongly convicted and then experimented on in prison to give him powers. However, they helped fill in the areas in their life that were missing, and they ended up falling in love and having a baby girl named Danielle. After the baby’s birth, the two finally got married. Luke Cage and Jessica Jones’s marriage has stood the test of time, including events like Civil War and Secret Wars, and they have worked to raise a great daughter while remaining an anomaly in Marvel Comics as a happily married couple that has endured.

2) Superman & Lois Lane

The best relationship in DC Comics, without an equal, is Superman and Lois Lane. While other comic book relationships have rocky roads, with lots of fights, breakups, and controversy. Superman and Lois Lane have remained a beacon of hope that true love can last. The two met in 1938, and for years, a love triangle existed between Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Superman, with Lois unaware that Clark and Superman were the same person. However, in the 90s, Superman revealed his identity and proposed to her. While The Death of Superman got in the way, they finally got married in 1996, and they now have a son named Jon Kent, who has become a superhero in his own right. Thanks to TV and movies, Superman and Lois Lane have become one of the most famous comic book couples in history.

1) Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson

While Superman and Lois Lane might be the most popular comic book couple ever to exist, there is a lot to be said about Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson’s relationship. The two almost dated in the first issues of The Amazing Spider-Man, but he ended up with Gwen Stacy instead, while Mary Jane dated Harry Osborn. However, after Gwen died, Peter Parker and Mary Jane ended up together. While Peter has had plenty of other girlfriends throughout his life, with Black Cat as easily his second-best partner, it is his marriage to Mary Jane that remains his best. When Mephisto wiped out their marriage, fans rebelled against Marvel Comics, listing Brand New Day as one of the worst decisions the company had ever made. Even when they are not together, Marvel Comics fans want Mary Jane and Spider-Man to be together because they are the best comic book couple in history.