7 Oldest Mutants Who Shaped X-Men History

The X-Men have become one of the most storied corners of the Marvel Universe. The team became so popular in the ’80s that creators like Chris Claremont and Louise Simonson were constantly creating new heroes, villains, and supporting cast members. Over the years, mutant history has become one of the most complicated sections of Marvel lore, with the House of Ideas establishing that mutants have been around for millennia. As the years have gone by, we’ve been introduced to some very old mutants, many of whom have played an integral role in the history of the X-Men.

There are plenty of old mutants, but some of them are much more important than others. Their actions over the years have shaped the history of the them, making them into the icons they are today. These seven old mutants have made the X-Men’s history what it is, each of them playing a huge role in the chronicles of mutants.

7) Magneto

Magneto was a child during the Holocaust, making him nearly a century old. His experiences there changed him forever, and molded his opinion on humanity. Since then, he’s become one of the most important mutants of them all. Magneto’s morality has shaped generations of mutants, and his differing beliefs on how to deal with human/mutant relations have made him one of the most complex characters ever. The X-Men wouldn’t be the same without him and his affect on mutant history.

6) Charles Xavier

Charles Xavier has never been the saint he seems, but he’s still one of the most important mutants ever. Charles is about the same age as Magneto (at one point, he was established as a veteran of the Korean War), and developed his dream for human/mutant relations while at Oxford. This dream led to the formation of the X-Men, which changed the history of mutants forever. He’s had to switch bodies several times over the years, so he looks much younger than he is but he’s still the most trusted mutant elder statesman. Even when the X-Men aren’t happy with his actions (which is pretty often nowadays), they still look to his dream and example for guidance.

5) Moira MacTaggert

The Krakoa Era changed the X-Men forever, and the catalyst for all of it was Moira MacTaggert. The Scottish scientist was revealed to be a mutant, her powers allowing her to start her life over again from the beginning every time she dies. She’s lived over a thousand years, and has changed the course of history in nearly all of her lives. Her experiences led to the creation of Krakoa as a mutant nation, as well as the end of the nation.

4) Mystique

Mystique has spent decades in the shadows, working with her precognitive wife Destiny to chart the course of the mutant race. Her shapeshifting powers kept her young and vital, and she’s used them to amass wealth, power, and information for her and her wife to use to their advantage. She took over the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and eventually led them as the government mutant team Freedom Force, battling the X-Men as one of their main adversaries in the ’80s. She’s worked with Xavier as his black ops agent in the years before the X-Men, and was vital to the government of Krakoa. She’s played a huge role in the team’s history, and is one of the most important mutants of them all.

3) Destiny

Destiny’s precognitive powers made her one of the most important mutants ever. She was born in the tail end of the 19th century, and when her powers manifested, she started to keep diaries of her visions. Once she met Mystique, the two of them made the perfect team; Destiny knew what to do and Mystique was the perfect person to help her make her visions come true… or stop the worst of them. After her death, her diaries became a hot item, with a special team of X-Men created to hunt them down. She was resurrected in the Krakoa Era, and much like her wife, played a huge role in the country’s affairs, her visions guiding them against the Dominion known as Enigma.

2) Genesis

Genesis is an ancient mutant, who was the leader of the mutant continent Okkara thousands of years ago. She would be joined by Apocalypse, and the two of them became the first leaders of the mutant race. She was the one who helped Apocalypse develop his “survival of the fittest” ethos, and was honestly way more about that life than her husband. When the demonic hordes of Amenth attacked, she helped lead the resistance, and when Okkara was broken into Arakko and Krakoa by the Twilight Sword, she led the Arakkii into Amenth, battling the demons for millennia. They lost and she joined with Amenth, leading the Arakkii in battle against the Krakoans years later. She helped create an entire mutant culture, and her actions echo down through the millennia.

1) Apocalypse

Apocalypse is one of the X-Men’s greatest villains and has molded the mutant race since the beginning. He was born in Ancient Egypt, made his way to Okkara, and helped battle Amenth. Genesis left him to create an army strong enough to fight back against the demons, and he’s spent the ensuing years trying to mold mutants (and at times Inhumans and Skrulls, but no one remembers those) into the perfect army. His battles against the X-Men and their allies have been some of the fiercest, and numerous members of the team have served as his Horsemen. He’s one of the most important mutants in history, and the X-Men wouldn’t be the same without him.

