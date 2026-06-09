Superman’s 5 Most Powerful Inventions, Ranked

Superman is one of the most powerful superheroes in existence. He can shatter diamonds in his hand and fly across the universe if that’s what it takes to save the day. No matter how mighty the threat before him is, Superman will always rise to the occasion and save the day. Sometimes, however, not even the Man of Steel’s incredible powers are enough to restore order. Of course, something as simple as a lack of strength isn’t nearly enough to stand between Superman and a happy ending. When the Man of Tomorrow can’t punch or fly his way out of a problem, he’ll put his mind to it and think his way out.

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It might not be as common knowledge as his abilities, but Superman is actually a very accomplished scientist. He has exclusive access to all kinds of Kryptonian technology, and he’s used that and his super intellect to solve problems that other people haven’t even thought of. Today, we’re going to take a look at five of the most powerful things that Superman has ever invented. We’ll be ranking them by how dangerous and how much raw power these items can output, and trust me, some of these are downright doomsday weapons.

5) Artificial Sun Heart

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In the legendary All-Star Superman, when the sun’s heart was disrupted by Solaris, Superman flew within it to keep it steady. He created an entire artificial heart to hold the sun together and continue its fusion. This device is capable of exerting enough gravitational force to literally control the sun from within, which must take an unbelievable amount of raw power. Even if this device only took a fraction of the sun’s energy to hold it together, that would mean that this artificial heart was effectively a reverse Dyson sphere, giving the sun all the energy it needs to continue its incomparable fusion.

4) Earth Q

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Also from the pages of All-Star Superman, the titular hero was dying and needed to imagine what the world would look like without him. So, he created Earth Q, an entire miniature universe without Superman. It’s heavily implied that this universe was our own, with two indescribably important individuals drawing Superman as a comic book character. This world technically is as powerful as our own, equipped with whatever nuclear devices and bombs are available, but the real power comes from its raw potential. There could be anything in this universe, and it could develop at incredible speeds. This is an entire cosmos of possibilities, and that potential can never go understated.

3) Superman Robots

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To help maintain the Fortress of Solitude and cover his secret identity, Superman created a small army of robots, each able to mimic his powers to a lesser extent. I don’t think I need to explain how dangerous an entire army of robots with powers similar to Superman can be. Even if we assume that each robot only has five percent of his powers, there are at least a hundred, and that’s an entire Superman spread across many destructive hands. Superman: King of the World showed just how dangerous these robots can be, as an imposter Superman used them to conquer the world and enforce his rule. These robots are literal men of steel.

2) Power Charger

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Despite his incredible powers, there are plenty of ways to render Superman as weak as an ordinary human. To ensure that Gold Kryptonite would never be an issue, Superman created the Power Charger, which was a device meant to infuse a normal human with his Kryptonian powers. It worked, but not as well as it should. It would grant the user Kryptonian powers for four hours, but after that time, their powers would continue to build until they exploded. Still, even having Superman’s strength for four hours is unbelievably powerful. Superman is the pinnacle of raw power in DC, and this device can make you like him, even if it’s only for a moment.

1) Super-Elixir

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What’s better than four hours of superpowers? Twenty-four hours of superpowers without side effects. Superman created this potion in, you guessed it, All-Star Superman. It gave Lois Lane powers just like Superman’s for an entire day, letting her do everything that the Man of Steel could. There’s no possible way to understate just how incredible this gift would be. Not only does it turn someone into another Superman, but if you keep drinking it, you can stay just as powerful as him without any negative side effects. This is easily the most dangerous thing that Superman has ever invented, and something that can tip the scales of the universe, without question.

Which of Superman’s inventions do you think is most impressive? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts on the ComicBook Forum!