7 Supernatural Superheroes Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked By How Easy It Would Be

Homelander has become one of the most popular supervillains of all time. The Boys was something of a cultural phenomenon, the Amazon Prime series reviving a forgotten mature readers series that rarely got a lot of positive word of mouth (most people online taking about it are usually complaining about the various stories, characters, and writer Garth Ennis’s writing style), with Antony Starr’s Homelander becoming the show’s most popular character. Created to be the most powerful supe on his planet, he was the ultimate villain, twisted into some monstrous and given no limits. While there are certainly valid complaints about the final season of the show, Homelander remained compelling, his every moment onscreen a must-watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout both the series and comic, the leader of the Seven has to go up against his fellow supes, showing just how powerful he can be. The world of The Boys is full of powerful, yet somewhat grounded heroes, so there’s no magic anywhere to be found. However, superhero comics are full of magical characters. Homelander has never faced anything like it before and as powerful as he is, there are numerous superhero magic users who could take him down. These seven supernatural superheroes would be able to defeat Homelander, showing him the power of the mystic arts.

7) Captain Marvel

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Captain Marvel is one of DC’s most powerful heroes. Billy Batson met the Wizard Shazam and was chosen to be his new champion, gaining the power of Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury whenever he utters the wizard’s name. These powers were magical in nature and gave him Superman-level strength and invulnerability, super speed, flight, the wisdom of Solomon, and the power to blast his foes with magical lightning. He’s long been the B-list powerhouse of the DC Multiverse and he’s way, way out of Homelander’s league. While Homie is definitely powerful, his feats mostly scale to a lower strength level than Cap’s. His ferocity would make up for it, but in the end, he can’t hang with the champion of Fawcett City.

6) Zatanna

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Zatanna is DC’s current Prime Magus, keeping the Earth safe from some of the most dangerous magical threats. She’s been a heavy hitter for years, her mastery of magic making her one of the most powerful members of the Justice League. She’s been battling supervillains, demons, evil conjurers, spirits, invasions of magical beings, the horrors of the Upside-Down Man, and basically everything else you can imagine. She’s faced off against the most powerful forces in the multiverse, beings that would make Homelander wet his pants, and she knows how to fight people with vast superhuman strength, durability, speed, and flight. He wouldn’t be able to fly right through her or anything like that, and her backwards-speaking spellcasting will allow her to hold him steady and take him down. She could shut him down with a sentence.

5) Doctor Fate

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Doctor Fate is one of the most traded mantles in DC history. Starting with Justice Society founder Kent Nelson, the Helmet of Fate, empowered by the Lord of Order Nabu, has been on the forefront in the war against evil for decades. The current Fate is Khalid Nassour, who was trained by Kent and is still learning the ropes of Fate. However, even with that, he would wipe the floor with Homelander. Nassour has been training in magic for years now and understands how to harness the power of Nabu. He’d be able to shield himself from Homie’s strongest blows and would rain magical attacks on him. Usually, Homie has the advantage because of his flight and eye lasers, but Fate is able to trump that completely, which will make this less of a fight than most people think.

4) Scarlet Witch

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Scarlet Witch has become Marvel’s most powerful Sorcerer Supreme, and it’s been a long twisting road to get there. She was born with reality-altering powers that first manifested as “hexes” – the laws of probability were merely suggestions around Wanda. She was trained in magic because of these powers and would end up joining the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants with her brother Quicksilver, then the Avengers. Since then, she’s gotten even more powerful than ever, unlocking her reality-altering potential and becoming an even more potent magic user. Homie has Wanda beat in a lot of ways, but the same could be said for most of the people on this list. She’s been fighting powerful enemies like him for years. She knows how to deal with people like him and would be able to weather his assaults to hit him hard enough to make him regret ever meeting her.

3) The Spectre

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Spectre has long been one of the most dangerous beings in the DC Multiverse, so him and Homelander have that in common. Once upon a time, the Spectre was God’s Angel of Vengeance, punishing evildoers for their wickedness. He was bonded to slain detective Jim Corrigan and has been involved in the affairs of Earth ever since, with various hosts possessing the power of the spirit of vengeance. The Spectre is on another level when it comes to power; he can reconfigure reality with merely a thought. Homelander would be the perfect target for the Golden Age’s scariest legend. He would torment Homie for his sins, making him suffer fear and pain unlike anything he had ever imagined. If Spectre let him survive the experience, he would be a shell of who he used to be.

2) Spawn

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

Spawn is one of the most important indie superhero ever, with over 30 years of stories under his belt. Al Simmons was a government assassin when he was betrayed and killed. He made a deal with Malebolgia to come back to Earth as a Hellspawn, all so he could see his wife again. However, he would learn that there was more to the deal than just him being alive again and ended up embroiled in a war between Heaven and Hell, battling angels, demons, and everything in between. Spawn’s powers allowed him to basically do whatever he could think of, which puts him on a much higher level than Homelander. Homie might get a few shots in, but once Al gets mad enough to actually fight, this one is all but over. Spawn is an expert fighter and that’s before you get to his magical powers. Homie would think he had a chance, but he would get dropped.

1) Doctor Strange

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Doctor Strange is Marvel’s most powerful magic user. Stephen Strange devoted himself to the mystic arts in order to regain the use of his hands and became the most powerful magic user on the planet. As the Sorcerer Supreme, he had access to the greatest library of magic ever and mastered numerous magical disciplines, battling against the most terrifying mystical forces in the Marvel Universe. He’s a founder of the Defenders and has been an Avenger as well, making him the perfect match for Homelander. He may no longer be the Sorcerer Supreme, but he’s still one of the most learned magic users on the planet. Homie would think he had some kind of advantage, but it would all be a trap to lure the villain in and allow Strange to clean his clock.

What supernatural heroes do you think can take Homelander? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!