Batman’s 5 Strongest Power Ups

Batman is famously one of the top-tier heroes in DC, even though he lacks superpowers. The Dark Knight stands alongside veritable gods like Superman, Green Lantern, and Wonder Woman, even though he’s limited to the level of a (comic book) human. He’s the World’s Greatest Detective, a master of about every form of martial arts, an incredible strategist, and has an endless arsenal of the best crime-fighting toys on the market. Batman punches far above his weightclass with nothing more than his skills and his grit, and it’s always a pleasure to see him fight alongside the world’s strongest heroes, but at the end of the day, there is only so much he’s capable of.

Batman will never be able to defeat the majority of the Justice League’s heavy hitters in a fair fight. After all, prep time only means so much when the Flash could move him from the Batcave to the Grand Canyon before he could blink. Sometimes, writers want to level the playing field, and to do that, they give Batman superpowers. They never last for long, of course, but it’s still fun to see the Caped Crusader rock out with powers he had no right to wield. Today, we’re celebrating just how fun that is by looking at five of the strongest power-ups Batman’s received over the years.

To make things simple, this list is only looking at canon storylines, so no alternate versions like the Darkest Knight. Trust me, when I saw that we do not need him. Batman has actually gotten powers plenty of times over the decades, from wielding Green Lantern rings to gaining Superman’s abilities; the Caped Crusader has done it all. So, without further ado, let’s wrangle with the Dark Knight’s strongest upgrades.

5) The Helmet of Fate

When the new villain, Devil Nezha, escaped his imprisonment with the help of Mother Soul, he pitted father against son by brainwashing Damian Wayne. The villain planned to have Robin eliminate the Dark Knight while he collected every magical artifact he deemed a threat. Seeing that he was outgunned, Batman snatched the Helmet of Fate and stepped into the world of magic. He commanded all the might of a Lord of Order, which meant he could literally shape the world as he thought. He saw the flow of magic in everything and, even with no experience, held his own against the Devil Nezha. In the end, the Helmet was destroyed, but for a moment, Batman was as powerful as any master sorcerer.

4) Fusion with Superman

Speaking of the Devil Nezha, this fusion of the World’s Finest came about during their first fight with him. Batman and Superman combined their focus to will a mind-controlled Green Lantern’s ring off his finger, and when it came to them, it combined the heroes into one. This new form combined all of the heroes’ skills and strengths, adding a Green Lantern ring on top of everything else. Superman’s powers and Batman’s skills are one of the deadliest combinations imaginable, and Green Lantern is capable of battling the universe’s worst on his own. This fusion has kept showing up since his debut, each time demonstrating even cooler ways to combine these three skillsets. He’s one of the most creative power-ups ever, and I definitely want to see more.

3) White Lantern Ring

Batman has wielded a Green and Yellow Power Ring in the past, but far and away, the most powerful ring of all is the White Lantern Ring. Batman chased Vandal Savage across time and space to stop him from getting a rogue White ring, and eventually freed it from its containment device, with the ring choosing Batman as its wielder. The ring was insanely powerful, protecting Batman from an entire battalion of Green Lanterns as an auto-defense. It fought them all off even while Batman opposed it, and if he had worked with the ring, he’d have been practically unstoppable. It commands the power of every aspect of the Emotional Spectrum to a much higher degree than anything else, and that’s only scratching the surface of its reality-warping abilities.

2) Mobius Chair

When Darkseid and the Anti-Monitor went to war, the Justice League was caught in the middle. As gods fell left and right, the heroes rose to take their places in all sorts of ways. Batman ascended to become the new god of knowledge by sitting on the Mobius Chair, being infused with all the information in the universe. He gained nigh-omnipotence, learning the answer to questions he considered impossible, and traveled throughout Gotham, instantly putting away criminals before they could cause any damage. Nothing could hurt Batman on the chair, and he could pass through any barrier, even controlling the memories of those around him. Batman was a literal god, and though he rejected this power, for a moment, he could do almost anything.

1) Atmahn, the Night Judge

Batman was forced into this form when a group of powerful wizards remade the world to focus the fundamental forces of the universe towards himself, Superman, and Wonder Woman. They were reborn as gods, with Batman becoming Atmahn, the Night Judge. They could rewrite reality at their will, manipulating every force and energy the universe had to offer. The three of them conquered the world in a moment, and they were easily capable of expanding their reign far beyond. The Trinity of Gods was unstoppable, and this is definitely the strongest form that the mainline Batman has ever taken.

